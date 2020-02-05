You want offensive behavior to get mad about, Republicans?

Really? The Speaker of the House — whose hand Trump refused to shake at the start of the ceremonial event — was simply preparing to recycle the wasted pages of taxpayer-funded paper as any practicing protector of the environment would do.

That the optics of Pelosi dissing Trump’s speech text angered her political opponents was not surprising.

What any American should find unsettling — but not surprising — is that the simple act that only caused the torn paper harm created more angst among Trump and his Republican brethren than many of the wannabe dictator’s words and actions during the past three years.

Where was the Republican anger when Trump recently tweeted a doctored image of Pelosi and U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer wearing Islamic head garb in front of an Iranian flag?

What? Silence from the Republican side of the aisle? Tearing up paper is worse than tweeting false images of political opponents to millions of people around the world? Republicans, your sense of what constitutes bad behavior is misplaced. It’s also un-American and un-Christian.

A recent article in USA Today summed it up best:

“The entire history of the Trump presidency might one day be told through the angry tweet blasts that we have suffered through since the start of his term, with racist, Islamophobic and sexist rhetoric becoming commonplace on the bully pulpit.”

Pelosi’s singular act of expressing her opinion of Trump’s propaganda that was aimed at his base supporters is allowed in our country. She is free — as are all Americans — to say or do what she wants in public as long as it isn’t against the law.

Remember the law, Republicans? It’s one of the pillars that supports the foundation of our republic, our democracy.

The GOPers were angry at Pelosi last night for executing her rights as an American?

Why haven’t Republicans voiced anger about Trump’s actions in office that are in violation of the U.S. Constitution? GOP senators are going to acquit their president on articles of impeachment today — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — admitting what he did was “inappropriate.” An understatement if ever there was one.

But they get angry when Pelosi tears up some paper? The alternative universe Republicans are living in is mind-boggling.

Borrowing from the USA Today article again:

“The tweets have been a blunt political instrument to attack and delegitimize opponents. Trump intentionally provokes, knowing that it is difficult for journalists to avoid the shiny object. The king of reality television understands that one way to keep attracting viewers is to make the content as sensational as possible.”

Pelosi caught the attention of the media by tearing up a copy of Trump’s text, and Trump and his minions used Twitter to attack her actions as unfitting of a leader of our country.

What’s unfitting and unsettling is that Republicans in Congress and across the country find Pelosi’s actions offensive but calmly accept Trump’s illegal actions as the leader of our country as well as his vicious and slanderous verbal and written attacks against anyone who disagrees with him.

Who really represents American and Christian values in our country today? Certainly not the man currently occupying the White House or his henchmen in Congress and across the country.