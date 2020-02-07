Can Trump Dance Through Minefields?

Last Friday, the Republican-led Senate repudiated the U.S. Constitution. At the Pentagon, the U.S. renounced an international treaty banning landmines already adopted by 162 countries. At the White House, Donald Trump issued a presidential proclamation banning Nigerians and citizens of five other countries from immigrating to America.

His new ban makes citizens from 14 countries no longer welcome here. Most are black, brown and/or Muslim. Trump insists his ban has nothing to do with race, religion or creed. The same can be said about indiscriminate landmines.

Until last Friday, Trump’s routine disavowal of international treaties was more symbolic of future chaos than imminently destructive. Not any more. Landmines are already killing thousands every year.

Trump’s repudiation of the 1997 Ottawa Convention, commonly called the Mine Ban Treaty, sends our country in a completely different direction. Before Trump reversed course, the U.S. annually saved thousands of people around the world from sudden death and maiming from anti-personnel landmines (APLs) left behind wherever peace finally arrived.

The United States spent $2.3 billion from 1993 until the end of the Obama era helping destroy the deadly harvest from barren fields sown with nearly undetectable mines, often designed to grievously injure, rather than kill, those who innocently encountered them. Unfortunately, that was before doublespeak became the political language of our land.

“Effective today, the Administration is rescinding the Presidential Policy concerning anti-personnel landmines (APL), in favor of a new United States landmine policy that will be overseen by the Department of Defense. … The United States remains committed to working to minimize risks to civilians posed by landmines and explosive remnants of war,” announced Vic Mercado, a retired U.S. Navy admiral acting as Assistant Secretary of Defense for Strategy, Plans, and Capabilities.

Trump’s new policy does have some drawbacks. Promoting land mine warfare is probably going to make it tougher for him to win a Nobel Peace Prize. It is just about impossible to go to Stockholm, Sweden, and kowtow with the other great peacemakers without a cogent thought about peace.

Announcing “war bad” is a good start for Trump as it fits on a cue card. So does “land mines not good,” although that many words might confuse him. In the meantime, neither expression is in the cards.

Why the U.S. decided to acquire a new generation of the most implacably indiscriminate weapons on the planet is itself puzzling. The Pentagon ties it to the need to deter human wave attacks.

Human wave attacks fell completely out of vogue in 1953, after a million Chinese soldiers in Korea were processed into cannon fodder by overwhelming firepower.

The last time anyone tried human wave tactics against U.S. forces was on February 7, 2018, in Syria, when a mixed force of 500 Russian “volunteers” and their Syrian allies launched an assault on Syrian Democratic Forces headquarters near Khasham. The SDF’s ranks were stiffened by powerfully equipped U.S. Marines and special operations troops.

Supported by tanks, the pro-government, Russian-led Syrian troops made a “coordinated attack” on the isolated outpost. Long before the attackers got close enough for land mines to be any use, they were decimated by a variety of extremely lethal American weapons. Land mines already positioned posed more of a threat to friendly forces than the approaching enemy.

But according to the Puzzle Palace generals, the U.S. needs to reintroduce anti-personnel mines to stave off unanticipated human wave attacks in exposed positions. Coincidentally, existing U.S. outposts in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan are great examples.

“The United States will not sacrifice American service members’ safety, particularly when technologically advanced safeguards are available that allow landmines to be employed responsibly to ensure our military’s war-fighting advantage, and limit the risk of unintended harm to civilians,” Mercado said in his statement.

How to keep innocent civilians from stepping on buried mines years after the U.S. lays them and leaves is baffling. Its use of so-called self-destructing — or “smart” — landmines isn’t yet in the cards because the Obama Administration ordered the supply to dwindle. Perhaps Trump has a crony in the landmine business who can help.

That is bad news for the immigrants denied the opportunity to move to America to escape death and maiming from APL mines left where America’s proxy wars are still being fought.

Among the potential victims are the citizens living in every country Trump banned from immigration. As of last Friday, the newest members of that exclusive club include Nigeria, Myanmar, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Sudan and Tanzania. They join Yemen, Iraq, Syria, Somalia, Iran, Libya, and Sudan.

All 14 countries are currently experiencing low- and medium-level conflicts that run the gamut from brutal separatist armies running amok to organized banditry and internecine religious strife. Hundreds of innocents in those places are killed and maimed every month. Landmines are cheap, readily available and popular everywhere misery reigns.

The United Nations claims 33 countries still produce, stockpile and sell landmines. Collectively they control about 45 million mines, with Russia (26.5 million), Pakistan (an estimated 6 million) and India (an estimated 4-5 million) making up the top three.

The U.S. – whose own laws until last Friday banned the production, export and use of mines anywhere in the world except the Korean Peninsula — possesses about 3 million mines.

Until Trump reversed the law, the ultimate goal of the United State was to join the 162 countries that already comply with the mine ban treaty, according to a 2014 State Department press release.

“In the meantime, we will continue our diligent efforts to pursue solutions that would be compliant with and ultimately allow us to join the Ottawa Convention,” the statement said.

That statement is no longer operable.

Last week Trump discovered he can walk on water. Perhaps he will next try to discover whether he can dance through minefields.