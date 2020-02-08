Trumplandia: Feb. 1 — 8, 2020

State of Dis-Union Edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

FiveThirtyEight Poll: 43.8% — up from 43.4% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 49% — down from 50% last week

Welcome to Trumplandia, a place where with a bit of wit and snark, we keep the world caught up on all of the tasty Nuggets-O-Trump you may have heard about but were too busy to care. Because most of this minutia occurs just below the massive headlines about the POTUS, it’s in a land of its own. Here, an infusion of social media, video clips and print media meld with our outdated political views to make more delicious “Fake News” about our Commander-in-Chief.

So just like the president, we start it all with a little tweet like this:

President Trump is exacting his retribution, removing those who complied with subpoenas, came forward, and testified about his misconduct. These are the actions of a man who believes he is above the law — Precisely the kind of conduct Congressional Republicans enabled. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 8, 2020

The Friday Night Massacre

The week of our Trump — Feb. 1, 2020: Two former House impeachment witnesses served as the sacrificial lambs in Donald Trump’s 2020 massacre last night.

In a purge that began in mid-afternoon, Trump fired three people he perceived as enemies, including Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and his twin brother, Yevgeny, who lost their long-held positions with the National Security Council in direct retaliation by the president.

Trump also fired former Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland, a campaign contributor who confirmed the president’s role in the blocking of military aid to Ukraine. Sondland had been tasked with finding damning evidence on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, but ended up spilling the beans to House investigators. Sondland also exposed the role of Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and other White House key officials who played a role in the scheme and cover-up.

Vindman oversaw U.S. policy toward Ukraine and testified that Trump’s July 25, 2019 call with the president of Ukraine was inappropriate. Col. Yevgeny Vindman, an NSC lawyer, did not testify against Trump but, like his brother the witness, was escorted from the White House, according to their attorneys.

Earlier in the day Trump, who is the third U.S. president to be impeached, suggested the historic action from the House of Representatives should be expunged because it was a “total political hoax.”

The farcical impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate drew to a close this week, bringing an end to the first proceeding against a U.S. president without the testimony of witnesses and acquitting President Donald John Trump and not necessitating his removal from office.

For the record, Trump is impeached forever, even though he was acquitted on the abuse-of-power charge by a vote of 52-48 and of the obstruction-of-Congress charge by a vote of 53-47, largely along party lines, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) became the first senator in U.S. history to vote to remove a president from his own party. Romney voted to convict Trump on the charge of abuse of power.

The “trial,” the shortest impeachment hearing in history, lasted just 16 days, shorter than President Bill Clinton’s 24-day trial and President Andrew Johnson’s trial, which lasted just over two months.

Although no impeached president has ever been removed from office by the Senate, many hoped Trump, who has been cited as a national security risk, would make history. However, he, like Johnson and Clinton before him, was acquitted and not forced from office.

During the impeachment inquiry held in the House of Representatives, Trump forbade all key members of the White House and its affiliated staff to ignore subpoenas for documents and testimony. Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and Sondland, along with several others, defied the president’s orders and testified.

.@JoeBiden had the best moment of the debate so far: "He [Trump] should be pinning a medal on Vindman and not on Rush Limbaugh… I think we should all stand and show Col. Vindman how much we support him!” #DemDebate #TeamJoe pic.twitter.com/kUzsNTQESU — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) February 8, 2020

Biden, who was the focus of the president’s scheme to shake down Ukraine, criticized Trump for firing the witness. During last night’s Democratic debate, Biden said Trump should have honored Vindman instead of racist radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh, whom Trump awarded with the Presidential Medal of Freedom during his State of the Union address. Limbaugh was recently diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.

Biden urged his fellow debaters and the crowd to give the now deposed Vindman a standing ovation.

“He should be pinning a medal on Vindman instead of Rush Limbaugh. We should all stand and show Col. Vindman how much we supported him. Stand up and clap for Vindman. That’s who we are, we are not what Trump is.”

What is being termed a victory lap by Trump has been a mean-spirited tour de hate by the commander-in-chief who a day after the vote in the Senate, used the National Prayer Breakfast to lash out at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the House Democrats who impeached him. Trump later held a special non-removal from office press conference in the White House’s East Room, where he anointed his supporters and called his opponents “vicious and horrible people.”

He also later described Sen. Romney, who was the only Republican who voted for his removal, as a “failed presidential candidate.” Romney for his part has already been castigated to the proverbial cornfield by Trump and his supporters.

Largely a supporter of Trump, Romney said he has voted along with the president about 80 percent of the time. However, he separated himself from his cowardly fellow Senate Republicans by voting his conscience on whether Trump broke the law.

From the Senate floor, Romney said:

“I swore an oath before God to exercise impartial justice. I am profoundly religious. My faith is at the heart of who I am. I take an oath before God as enormously consequential.”

Romney later said:

“I knew from the outset that being tasked with judging the president, the leader of my own party, would be the most difficult decision I have ever faced. I was not wrong, The grave question the Constitution tasked senators to answer is whether the president committed an act so extreme and egregious that it rises to the level of a high crime and misdemeanor. Yes, he did.”

Since his vote, Romney said he fears “unimaginable consequences,” and has seemingly become what he feared among his fellow Republicans — “the skunk at the garden party.”

Much ado About Mittens

Hailed by many as a patriot and the only Republican senator with enough stones to vote his conscience, Romney has essentially been put out to pasture by members of his own party, his family and the classless, loathsome social media posts of the president’s son.

Don Jr., who expects to be the GOP nominee in 2024, immediately tore into Romney for his vote. On Feb. 6. Don Don called Romney a “pussy,” stating:

“Mitt Romney is forever bitter that he will never be POTUS. He is too weak to beat the Democrats then so he’s joining them now. He’s now officially a member of the resistance & should be expelled from the @GOP.”

Always classy, President Trump piled on his former detractor, repeating the label his son posted about his failed presidential candidacy against Obama. The President stated on Twitter that if Romney had “devoted the same energy and anger to defeating a faltering Barack Obama as he sanctimoniously does to me, he could have won the election.”

During the prayer breakfast on Feb. 6, Trump seemed to take a not-so-veiled shot at Romney:

“I don’t like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong.”

Romney’s niece Ronna McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC), said her uncle’s vote was not the first time the two differed and it would not be the last.

Disdain for Romney has been growing within the Republican ranks since he Utah senator voted to hear witnesses at the Senate trial. The move drew the ire of the chairman for the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Matt Schlapp, who announced on Jan. 31, 2019 that Romney would not be invited to the group’s upcoming gathering.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R- Ca.) described Romney as “not effective in any shape or form.”

Sen. Tim Scott (R- S.C.) questioned his Mormon colleague’s insistence that his religious beliefs shaped his vote to remove Trump. Scott said such a claim was dangerous when other religious people oppose your position.

Only applauded by Democrats like presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), who saluted the Utah senator during last night’s debate, Romney is even being challenged by state officials in Utah. Members of the legislature filed a resolution to censure Romney, questioning his judgement in voting to remove Trump from office.

For now, Romney, the only free-thinking Republican in the Senate, can only be fully judged by history and hopes at least it as well as his children and grandchildren will judge him favorably:

“We are all footnotes, at best, in the annals of history, but, in the most powerful nation on earth, the nation conceived in liberty and justice, that distinction is enough for any citizen.”

Not in Kansas Anymore?

It’s Missouri you stone cold idiot. pic.twitter.com/O1cAAOFsJ6 — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) February 3, 2020

The week began in grand fashion on Sunday with the Kansas City Chiefs winning football’s biggest prize — The Vince Lombardi Trophy. The Chiefs, a proud franchise that had not been to or won the big game since 1970, beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2, 2020.

As has been a tradition, the U.S. president usually calls into the locker room to congratulate the winners, but not our savvy cyber president. Trump, the master of social media, couldn’t be bothered with the machinations of making a phone call and actually speaking to the Chiefs, he instead tweeted his congrats.

The only problem was Donnie Dimwit could not seem to locate the 50+year-old NFL franchise, which he mentally moved from its home in Missouri to Kansas. The former USFL franchise owner soon corrected his mistake at 10:27 p.m. and rightly congratulated the Kansas City, Mo. winners, but not before the damage was done.

The blunder caught the attention of late night talk show hosts and other comedians, but it was the common folks who seemed to get the most yucks out of Trump’s gaffe.

Former Missouri senator Claire McCaskill tweeted:

“It’s Missouri, you stone cold idiot.”

Sportswear company RotoWear wasted no time in printing up and hawking t-shirts with the message “The Great State of Kansas” emblazoned on an outline of the state of Missouri. The company went as far as tweeting the president and informing him he’d won a free t-shirt.

Even the Kansas City Police Department joined in on the fun by tweeting:

“Now that everyone is paying attention to Kansas City, it seems people are confused. We’re from MISSOURI. Check out profile pic — It’s our Missouri-shaped patch.”

Some of Trump’s most ardent cult members still had problems admitting “Dear Leader,” was wrong.

Steve Doocy of “Fox & Friends” said sure, Donnie goofed, but it was an innocent mistake, even though he never admitted to making it:

“Kansas City is in Kansas and it is also in Missouri,” Doocy mused. “It’s like the difference between the New York Giants. I mean the Giants are — people call them the New York Giants, but they’re in New Jersey.”

The obvious difference is the New York Giants actually are named the “New York Giants,” though the stadium in which they play is in nearby Secaucus, N.J. No one has called them the Jersey Giants.

In his trademark style, Trump never directly addressed the faux pas, but gave us as much of an admission of guilt as we can expect from “Mr. The Call To The Ukraine Was Perfect,” by deleting the errant tweet. It’s not something he does much.

We do know he spent the length of the game discothequing at his West Palm Beach, Florida resort, Mar-a-Largo, where he and his family hosted a $75-a-person Super Bowl party. Membership at the club costs only $450,000 a year.

Hosted by a group of female supporters, the “Trumpettes,” the party doubled as a re-election event and allegedly featured a HUGE illustration of the commander-in-chief as a football player. Lee Greenwood performed at the event, which also featured right-wing news shill Sean Hannity, Black Trump supporters-extraordinaire “Diamond and Silk” were also there, as was Don Jr. and FLOTUS Melania.

We can only imagine who pointed out the mistake to The Donald and what the 11-minutes of their lives were like before he fired them.

I can almost hear Ivanka yelling, “Daddy!?!”