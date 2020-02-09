It’s official: Impeached Trump is America’s first dictator

Today, Americans from all walks of life, should be mad as hell and telling Impeached Donald J. Trump they’re not going to take it anymore.

After the “Friday Night Massacre” Impeached Trump has effectively turned into Dictator Don. Since he already neutered Congress and stacked the judiciary he can — and will — do anything to retain control of the government and access to taxpayer dollars.

He will enrich himself and his family at the expense of our once great nation and anyone who opposes his warped sense of reality.

You speak truth about Dictator Don’s criminal behavior in the White House in front of Congress? He terminates your employment. You do his bidding and fail to deal with media outlets looking for answers concerning a potential criminal act? He announces you’ll soon be out of work as his acting chief of staff.

Unlike the Saturday Night Massacre that the led to the end of then-President Richard M. Nixon’s presidency, Donald J. Trump’s Friday Night Massacre that targeted truth-telling public servants involved in recent impeachment proceedings on Capitol Hill earned him the title of America’s First Dictator.

For three years, Impeached Trump used the power of the presidency to deconstruct the republic, the democracy that once was America.

Friday, following a Republican Party-led acquittal on charges that he abused the power of the presidency and obstructed a congressional investigation of his criminal activities, Dictator Don rules the United States. He does so with heavy hands that pound out a drumbeat of hate and retribution for anyone who dares to challenge his anti-American vision.

Victims of the Friday Night Massacre: Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman; his twin brother, also a Lieutenant Colonel, Yevgeny Vindman; and Gordon Sondland, former U.S. ambassador to the European Union. Soon to follow: Mick Mulvaney since Dictator Don announced on Friday another search for an “acting” chief of staff — someone to execute the orders of the boss and tell lies as often as necessary to protect the chosen one.

Alexander Vindman and Sondland’s crimes against our country? They spoke truth to power during U.S. House impeachment hearings that led to Dictator Don’s being formally charged with crimes against our country. Yevgeny Vindman’s crime? Simply being a twin brother.

Mulvaney’s false step came at the direction of his boss. A rabid supporter, Mulvaney was ordered to go into the White House press room and deliver a few lies to reporters looking for truthful answers about Dictator Don’s actions with respect to Ukraine. Mulvaney ducked and dodged as artfully as he could, but ultimately, much to Dictator Don’s disgust, revealed that congressionally approved military aid to Ukraine had indeed been held up by the boss until the Ukrainian president announced an investigation into a 2020 re-election opponent and his son — Joe and Hunter Biden.

Mulvaney’s final message to reporters that day: Quid pro quo — asking for a favor in return for financial support from the United States — is done every day by our government, and the media and opponents of Dictator Don needed to “get over it.” Mulvaney apparently forgot that his boss had been denying there was any quid pro quo with respect to the $391 million in military aid for Ukraine.

If you can’t stick to Dictator Don’s script you’re of no use to him. Goodbye Mick. Fortunately we hardly knew you.

Dictator Don’s supporters — many of them U.S. senators who are complicit in enabling the former president to take over our country for his own selfish purposes — will argue he has the right to fire anyone he wants.

True that. In our country, however, firing someone is usually the result of bad performance reviews or the failure to meet requirements of an assigned position. People who receive rave reviews for their work product, particularly men and women who dedicate their lives to public or military service in support of their country, are rewarded with promotions, salary increases, support from their peers.

Certainly government employees are of a slightly different category on the review-keep-the-job front.

Do these individuals, however, have to remain silent or tell lies in defense of their boss in order to remain in a career they clearly love? That might be the case in Russia, China or North Korea, but until Friday, it wasn’t the American way.

Emboldened by his escape from impeachment thanks to GOP senators who turned a deaf ear and blind eyes to Trump’s wrongdoing, Dictator Don now rules our country with iron thumbs and loud, incoherent attacks on real and perceived enemies of his state.

Americans should not waste time shedding tears for the loss of our republic, a democracy that was once a shining light of freedom around the world. Instead they should organize, protest and then repeat those actions as often as necessary until Dictator Don and his corrupt, illegal form of government is removed from the White House.

How can any American salute the flag of our country, sing our National Anthem or argue that this country is built on the principle of “In God We Trust” as long as Dictator Don remains in office?

What happened to a government for and by the people?

Dictator Don and his enablers happened. Demand a return to American values.

This used to be known as the land of the free, home of the brave. America today needs brave, courageous souls willing to fade the heat from the country’s first dictator, Donald J. Trump, and bring the country back to its founding principles.