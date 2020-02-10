Trump is running a clown show, but Democrats failing to capitalize

Last week at the Iowa primary, the Democratic Party got its hat handed to it after shooting off a foot full of toes. Deservedly so, it performed like a well-oiled clown show.

The moment couldn’t have been more improvident. After being acquitted of high crimes and misdemeanors, Donald Trump was already crowing like Fog Horn Leghorn persuading his naïve chicken hawk buddy he ain’t a Rhode Island Red.

“I ain’t no chicken, boy. Over there, son, that’s the chickens.”

The Republican Senate’s beneficent gift gave Trump enough ammunition to reduce the Democratic Party’s claim that it’s the best choice to run America to a junk pile, and he used it. The master of mean is on a witch hunt that includes eating his own young for failing his loyalty test. Trump’s new blood hunt is red meat for his Base to gnaw on between jibes about the stupidity of libtards.

“Ain’t they never heard of a damn pencil? Yuk, yuk.”

The reason the Dems performed like buffoons was both counterintuitive and an oxymoron within contemporary political thinking. They don’t have teamwork or a common goal, nor do they have a united voice against the greatest threat to our democracy since its inception.

The Democratic race is instead a gilded box full of vipers, more engaged with crawling over each other for advantage than directly taking on Trump. Outside their box, media magnate turned politician Michael Bloomberg is eating their lunch.

The three-term Republican mayor of New York City from 2002 to 2013 is a chameleon who can suit everyone. He is press savvy, smooth and at least outwardly principled, an important character trait that was missing from Trump long before he was elected.

Meanwhile, the self-financed and well run campaign of born-again-Democrat Bloomberg is gaining momentum.

Part of his skill is making the machine candidates seem irrelevant. Bloomberg’s essential point is a simple one: Exasperated voters are looking for somebody who can beat Trump. Everything else is crap.

The pretensions of the candidates notwithstanding, critics and pundits still preaching that personality is the overarching part of any candidate’s political package should be packaging baloney. Determined Democrats want to get rid of Trump.

There is a downside to a superpower player like Bloomberg coming into the fray with a war chest that makes the Pentagon envious. For one, he is a double-edged sword. Which way does he intend to cut?

Who knows? The independent candidate’s prescient decision to ignore the Democrats battling it out in Iowa took him toward the top of the heap merely by writing big checks.

In eight weeks since he announced his candidacy Bloomberg admits spending more than $200 million of his own money to get elected. What he’s getting for all that dough is still unclear. His mantra is bare bones, revealing nothing except “I can beat Trump.”

Everyone who was wondering where an oligarch was when they needed one got their answer: Bloomberg! The entire dynamic propelling the Dems’ reach for the stars changed in one calamitous event. Here is a guy who openly wants to purchase the presidency. Does that signal another element of danger for our suffering democracy?

Trump fell into the White House to amuse the cruel Fates. His process of dismantling its institution through ignorance has already changed the way the office of the President is perceived, despite most of those changes being accidental.

Trump thinks foul-mouthed tweets and Big Macs rather than good manners and French cuisine is populism.

But Trump isn’t a populist, he is a pig.

So, how dangerous is it to the Constitution and the country when a really smart, really rich guy who knows how government works steps in? Can Bloomberg out hustle the hustlers and hucksters selling democracy for votes? Is he really bringing to the table something besides the same gruel the American public has been fed for three tedious years?

One way to find out is for the other candidates to find some common ground so that whomever finally challenges Bloomberg to a final draw will have enough moxie to give voters a definable difference. As it now stands, we got an un-electable string of Iowa refugees who are so busy trying to beat each other that they will be out of time and energy when it’s time to beat Trump.

Bloomberg will never have that problem. His political machine is locked and cocked. He is neither influenced or awed by Trump. He is richer, smarter, better educated, and seasoned by running the largest city in America for three terms without melting down.

Trump can’t run the country for three days without melting faster than a spoonful of grease in a fondue pot.

If this sounds like a plug for Bloomberg it wasn’t intentional. Democrats just need to get it together and decide how they want to combat Trump. Bloomberg says he has already figured it out. If the other candidates can’t do that soon, they will all be out of the game.