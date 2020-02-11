No more fun and games: Why Trump is a bridge too far

EDITOR’S NOTE: Today we have a guest post from a veteran journalist who always plays his cards close to his vest.

By AD LIEBS



I used to enjoy playing bridge. But current events have forced me to give up the game. Why? Because all I ever want to bid is NO TRUMP! Here’s what I mean:

One no Trump: Melania — the one and only first lady ever to gain fame by virtue of pornographic poses.

Two no Trump: Tiffany — second daughter and rarely seen offspring of The Donald’s second wife, Marla Maples.

Three no Trump: The Donald’s three children by his first wife, Ivana: Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka.

Four no Trump: In bridge that is usually a bidding convention in which a partner asks how many aces are in your hand. Trump’s aces are autocrats like Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong-un, Rodrigo Duterte and Recep Erdogaan, four horrendous horsemen of the apocalypse. Oh, how he craves the kind of control they command in their countries!

Five no Trump: Same bidding convention: Asking for kings. What Trump sees when he looks in the mirror. Only someone who aspires to royalty would name his son Barron. (Anyone who sees Trump’s tweets knows he’s not a great speller.)

Six no Trump: In bridge that’s known as a small slam. In politics that would be impeachment, but no ouster by the Senate — the shameful scenario last week.

Seven no Trump: A grand slam. There is no higher bid in bridge. My fantasy version: Republicans in the Senate acknowledged the overwhelming evidence of his misdeeds, heeded their oaths to uphold the Constitution, joined their Democratic colleagues in a near unanimous vote to unseat him, and the Great Projector finds himself behind bars by his 75th birthday.