Today is a day for heroes. Will you be a hero for America?

I’ve always known it would come to this. As far back as 2016, I knew Donald Trump would be the kinda guy who would keep an enemies list. What I didn’t was that it would be his impeachment that would finally cause him whip it out.

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, along with his twin brother, Yegveny, and former European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland, have already paid the price for having the cajones to cross Trump and tell the truth about his criminal behavior.

If your first thought is to feel sorry for someone, feel sorry for Yegveny Vindman, who is more victim than hero. All Yegveny did was have the misfortune to look like his twin brother, which probably confused poor Donald to no end. Dimwit Donny must have thought he was surrounded by truth-tellers, and with an administration built on lies. Yegveny had to go!

Then there’s Sondland, who was up to his eyeballs in a tank full of Trump turds before belatedly deciding to extricate himself by testifying before the House Intelligence Committee.

Sondland’s performance exposed him as another woeful example of Trump’s “best and brightest,” so don’t waste any compassion on him, he’s already got about a million reasons of his own to be sorry — I doubt Donny will be giving back the $1 million Sondland spent to buy the ambassadorship in the first place.

But despite his shortcomings, Sondland does have one thing in common with Vindman. Despite Sondland’s circuitous and slimy route getting to the truth, he and Vindman both eventually stood up for it. More to the point, both men undoubtedly knew the price they would pay if truth didn’t matter, which, of course, Republicans have proved that it doesn’t.

Vindman, and to a lesser degree, Sondland, are examples of how we should respond to Trump’s sham acquittal and his ramping up of the current Putinesque crackdown against people who stood for truth.

Currently, another bloodbath is taking place within the Department of Justice, with prosecutors in the Roger Stone case resigning after Trump and his towel boy, Attorney General William Barr, apparently put their thumbs on the scales of justice on Stone’s behalf.

My guess is you won’t have to wait much longer for Stone is walking the street a free man, but those prosecutors who resigned yesterday en masse are another example of people standing up for something that is bigger than Donald Trump and his Republican hacks. They paid the price, willingly.

My message to you, Shinbone Star reader, is to not waste time on anger or sorrow. Instead, fight back, consequences be damned!

Here at The Shinbone Star, our tired old journalists are doing what we can, but don’t sit back watching us perform like a bunch of trained seals. YOU need to do something, too!

We get it, not everyone is a writer. Not everyone can knock on doors. Not everyone can make phone calls. Not everyone can attend meetings. Not everyone can carry a sign and march. Not everyone has spare money at the end of the month to contribute to their preferred Democratic presidential candidate.

But there has to be something you can do besides wring your hands and cry. Everyone has a talent; your job is to figure out what it is, then put it to good.

Right before our eyes, Trump and his Republican sycophants are turning our republic into a dictatorship. We’ve been telling you this day could come, and for our trouble, some labeled us alarmists and worse. Shinbone journalists have been paying a personal price for years. We weighed the risks and put ourselves on the line almost every day.

Now it’s time for you to weigh the risks. Now it’s time for you to stand up for your country.

What’s stopping you? Fear that standing up for right might cost you a Trumper friendship? Afraid a Trumper relative will get mad for speaking truth to power? Too busy watching videos on YouTube to write a letter to your Trumper congressman? Just don’t see how speaking out will do any good?

Maybe your country doesn’t matter to you as much as we hoped it did. Maybe you’re the kind of person who just like to read about what others do. Maybe you think this is someone else’s fight and you’ll just sit back and watch what happens.

That, my friends, is how we lose.

But for others of you who are ready to get off the sidelines and into the fight, hell yes you’re going to pay a price. Look back through history, taking a risk and paying a price is what heroes do.

Just look at what Trump has done to our country: A virtual dictatorship. An enemies list. Do you truly believe this is even the worst of it, that things will start to get better now? Seriously?

No, it’s time to stand up for the Constitution. Today is the day you join the fight. Today is the day for heroes!