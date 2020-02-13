It is estimated that fewer than half of all incidents of domestic abuse go unreported by the victims, according to the National Crime Victimization Survey administered by the Bureau of Justice Statistics. One possible reason is fear of retribution. The victim is worried about what their angry, resentful partner might do if they get arrested for abuse.

The same rationale seems to be what motivated Senate Republicans, except for Utah’s Mitt Romney, to vote in Donald J. Trump’s favor in the trial that should have ended his presidency.

Look at Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), saying before the vote that Trump had “learned” his lesson, and amending it a few days later to say that she “hoped” he had learned.

Look at the reaction after Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Ca.) in his closing argument at the trial, said Republicans feared that if they voted to remove Trump, their heads would be “on a pike.” They scrambled to denounce Schiff, but not a single one said the threat wasn’t real.

And now that 45 feels emboldened and “exonerated” — although he wasn’t — the Abuser in Chief has reached the “Look what you made me do” stage. He held the National Prayer Breakfast hostage to his gloating, and did the same later to the press at his phony news conference.

He attacked Romney, and the unspeakable Don Jr. got into the act by tweeting an unflattering picture of Romney and calling him a “pussy.”

The president fired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the top Ukraine expert at the National Security Council, and U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland in retaliation for testifying against him. He also fired Vindman’s twin, Lt. Col. Yevgeny Vindman, who was an attorney for the NSC. Yevgeny did not testify in the impeachment trial, but apparently his brother’s actions were enough to seal his fate, too.

Watching Trump’s behavior over the years, it’s not hard to come to the conclusion that he’s a domestic abuser. He’s cheated on all three of his wives — itself a form of abuse, as well as showing blatant disrespect to the women who bore his children.

Wife #1 Ivana, in her 1989 divorce deposition, accused Trump of a marital rape that included his yanking out her hair. She later said she didn’t want the charge to be taken literally.

Wife #2 Marla Maples never made any public claim of abuse, but it’s telling that after their divorce, she took their daughter to California, putting an entire continent between her and Trump.

As for the current Mrs. Trump, one only has to look at Melania’s perpetually miserable face to see that there’s something very wrong in their marriage.

When she was five months pregnant with their son, Trump told Howard Stern he was going to give her “one week” to regain her figure.

In the 2005 radio interview, Trump said he had seen “beautiful women that for the rest of their lives became (a) horror” after giving birth.

“You know, they gain like 250 pounds,” he said. “It’s like a disaster.”

If that’s what he said in public, imagine what gets said in private.

Maybe Melania is willing to put up with that, but the rest of us don’t have to. It’s time to hold this abuser to account. Vote him out of office on Nov. 3, and when he whines about his defeat, we’ll all have the satisfaction of being able to say:

“Look what you made us do.”