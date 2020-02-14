A Trump lexicon: All the best words

It’s not like Donald Trump has given us nothing. In fact he’s greatly enriched our vocabulary, with new words and phrases like yuge, bigly, covfefe, fire and fury, foistered, infantroopen (infantryman badge), heroilynn (heroin), susbesdig, deligitimatize, resaption, pivittible, and many, many more.

They’re all Trumpisms, if you will, and thanks to Trump, they’re all unique additions to our vocabulary.

As Delusional Donald slouches and sourly slithers into his fourth year as Oval Office Occupant #45, he is a failure in almost every way. He’s only the third president to be impeached. He failed to “end Obamacare on day one,” failed to get “a beautiful wall” built on the southern border, and failed to lower the nation’s debt — he’s actually increased it to record proportions.

He has succeeded in just one category: Creating “Trumpisms.” He butchers the English language, leaving a plethora of unintelligible gibberish in his yuge wake as he wades the Washington swamp he promised to drain.

Jennifer Sclafani, a linguist at Georgetown University, wrote, “He is interesting to me because, linguistically, he speaks like everyone else, and we’re not used to hearing that from the (Oval Office Occupant*).”

* In truth she used the P word

Examples of Trumpisms:

Yuge — A prime example of Trump’s linguistics in action. When talking about something on a truly grandiose scale — think solid-gold staircases — that’s yuge. Some see this and other unique words or phrases as simply a result of his faint New York accent. New Yorkers seemingly tend to drop their h’s. Others see it as just f’n ignorance, or perhaps a bit of early dementia.

Most recently Don has introduced phrases like:

“I don’t know him; I never met him; I don’t know him at all,” referring to Lev Parnas, who is facing a federal indictment for alleged campaign finance violations. Parnas and his associate, Igor Fruman, were arrested and indicted last October for allegedly funneling donations to U.S. political campaigns, including a group supporting Trump’s re-election bid. The two have pleaded not guilty to charges. They’re both friends of Rudy Giuliani, whom Parnas met with in Ukraine while trying to get dirt on Trump political rival Joe Biden.

If you are a political junkie, which may be assumed if you are reading this, you might check out Amazon Kindle’s for-free (as in Zero, another one of Donald’s fave phrases) “Donald Trump Quotes: 125 Interesting Quotes by Donald Trump.”

But the most cherished words a majority of American voters want to hear are, “I hereby resign the office of the President of the United States.”