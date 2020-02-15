Trumplandia: Feb. 8 — 15, 2020

American Beauty Edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

FiveThirtyEight Poll: 43.3% — down from 43.8% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 49% — same as last week

Welcome to Trumplandia, a place where with a bit of wit and snark, we keep the world caught up on all of the tasty Nuggets-O-Trump you may have heard about but were too busy to care. Because most of this minutia occurs just below the massive headlines about the POTUS, it’s in a land of its own. Here, an infusion of social media, video clips and print media meld with our outdated political views to make more delicious “Fake News” about our Commander-in-Chief.

So just like the president, we start it all with a little tweet like this:

….was given a horrendous report by his superior, the man he reported to, who publicly stated that Vindman had problems with judgement, adhering to the chain of command and leaking information. In other words, “OUT”. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2020

Spreading the Love

The week of our Trump — Feb. 8, 2020: A week after being acquitted by the Republican-controlled Senate, President Donald Trump was back to the usual tricks that got him impeached in the first place.

In a consolidation of power that would have made Saddam Hussein blush, Dimwit Donnie spread the love this week by firing three enemies, one perceived, forcing the resignation of another, attempting to influence the sentence of another buddy on his way to prison and admitting to pressuring a state government to support him or not receive crucial federal funding.

All in all it was a pretty busy week for the autocrat in the White House, who has become more emboldened since being impeached and is now freely over-reaching into all branches of our government.

As part of what history will probably term “The Friday Night Massacre,” Trump last week fired House impeachment witness Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and his twin brother, Yevgeny, from their posts at the National Security Council (NSC) in apparent retribution for the testimony provided about the president’s sketchy quid pro quo telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last year.

Trump ironically reflected on Vindman’s ouster to pool reporters during a ceremony celebrating the Supporting Veterans in STEM Careers Act. Trump reveled at how he’d retaliated against the respected Iraq War hero and ended his burgeoning career at the NSC for helping to flag behavior that caused his impeachment. In fact, Trump said he hoped the war hero would face discipline at the hands of Army officials for good measure:

“It turned out that what he reported was very different (than what occurred). And also when you look at the person he reports to, said horrible things, avoided the chain of command, leaked, did a lot of bad things. And so we sent him on his way to a much different location, and the military can handle him any way they want.”

However, Trump’s Terrible Tuesday was only beginning.

On the same Feb. 11, Trump retaliated against a little-known Pentagon official named Elaine McCusker for also doing her job, which, unfortunately for her, was making sure the proper rules were being followed in the dispersal of military aid to Ukraine. McCusker, who was acting Pentagon comptroller and chief financial officer, saw her nomination to be named permanently to the position withdrawn on Tuesday.

Last summer, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) was holding up $250 million in military aid as part of the president’s extortion scheme to get dirt on political rival Joe Biden. McCusker informed the OMB that it was endangering the Defense Department’s ability to allocate the funds before the end of the fiscal year, and therefore committing a crime against Congress, which had passed a law providing the funds to Ukraine. Her e-mails on the subject ultimately placed her on the wrong side of history and in Trump’s crosshairs.

By doing her job, McCusker was seen to be not following the “president’s agenda” and on Tuesday her nomination was withdrawn by the White House.

However, there appeared to be some pushback against our “Dear Leader.” Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy announced yesterday Vindman would not be investigated by the military. Speaking during a National Press Club luncheon McCarthy said after his time in D.C., Vindman will attend a senior service college in the summer.

However, the firing of Vindman set the tone for how Trump plans to abuse his power in the wake of his acquittal.

Although it has been widely seen as retribution for the testimony that helped impeach Trump, the “firing” of the Vindman brothers from NSC, was re-imaged by National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien, who said the brothers were only reassigned and not due to retaliation.

O’Brien said the “reassignment” of the twins was “standard procedure,” and their time at the White House had ended and as is customary, to be escorted from the facility when your time ends. Seemingly spinning the narrative on its ear, O’Brien said the reassignment of the Vindmans occurred because America is not a “banana republic.”

In a CNN interview during which he said his remarks were not specifically about the Vindmans, O’Brien said:

“We are not a country where a group of lieutenant colonels can get together and dictate what the policy of the United States is. I’m just saying we’re not that country, so the president is entitled to a staff that he has confidence in. I can absolutely tell you they were not retaliated against.”

Stone to the Bone

The sentencing of Trump ally and “dirty trickster” Roger Stone served as yet another step toward autocracy in America.

Stone was sentenced on Feb. 10 to seven to nine years in prison for making false statements, witness tampering and obstruction of Congress.

In a 26-page memo, prosecutors said Stone “obstructed Congress’ investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, lied under oath, and tampered with a witness.” Prosecutors further stated the Trump ally displayed contempt for the court and the rule of law while on trial by posting matters related to the case to social media against the wishes of the presiding judge, who appeared in a post by Stone superimposed in the crosshairs of a gun.

An offshoot of the investigation of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller into meddling in the 2016 presidential election and Trump’s possible involvement, Stone was convicted last November for his role in the Russian cabal and was seen to have coordinated with Russians to tip the election in Trump’s favor.

The Mueller probe, which concluded in March 2019, did not prove direct coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign, but proved that Stone had been an access point to e-mails hacked from the DNC by the Russians and ultimately released to WikiLeaks and its founder, Julian Assange.

The 67-year-old Stone, who is due to be formally sentenced next week, is now calling for a new trial after a juror’s motives were questioned as partisan.

The prospect of a possible nine-year sentence for Stone spun the president into a tweeting tizzy and caused what could be termed a civil war within the U.S. Department of Justice.

Who are the four prosecutors (Mueller people?) who cut and ran after being exposed for recommending a ridiculous 9 year prison sentence to a man that got caught up in an investigation that was illegal, the Mueller Scam, and shouldn’t ever even have started? 13 Angry Democrats? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2020

Trump launched into a Twitter tantrum, led by a denouncement of the sentencing guidelines, which he called “horrible” and “very unfair.” Trump said the sentencing recommendations, which are consistent with those followed by the American Bar Association, “could be considered excessive and unwarranted.”

Shortly after the social media criticism, the Justice Department ordered the submission of a second sentencing memo in the case which called for a less severe sentence. All four prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s Office who drew up the initial sentencing memo resigned in protest.

Although the decision on Stone’s sentencing is ultimately decided by Judge Amy Berman Jackson, the extraordinary move by Attorney General William Barr to weigh in on a matter before the court has put all branches of government on high alert.

Barr said he was surprised by the sentencing suggestions, stating “it was not what we talked about.” Barr and Trump deny speaking to each other before the second memo was issued, but the timing of Trump’s outraged tweets and Barr’s unprecedented involvement in the case of Trump’s friend call into question the independence of the attorney general and the Department of Justice.

The House Judiciary Committee has called for Barr to testify before the panel on March 31 to address concerns about his leadership and “the President’s improper influence over the Department and our criminal justice system.”

The next day, the U.S. attorney who headed the Washington D.C. office and the prosecutors who sentenced Stone had her nomination to a post at the Treasury Department withdrawn by Trump. Jessie Liu was nominated to serve as the Treasury Department’s under secretary for terrorism and financial crimes back in December.

Liu then resigned on Feb. 12.

The next day, Barr, in another unprecedented move, sat down with news media and complained that Trump’s tweeting made it impossible for him to do his job. “I think it’s time to stop the tweeting about Department of Justice criminal cases,” Barr said during an interview with ABC News. “I’m not going to be bullied or influenced by anybody whether it’s Congress, a newspaper editorial board, or the president.”

Barr, who has ruled in lockstep with Trump and even overseen the scheme that got him impeached, said he, too, believed the sentencing recommendation for Stone was excessive.

Trump would later tweet a response to Barr’s comments, but the tête-à-tête between the two allies appeared to be more of a show than anything taken seriously. Many believe the appearance of anything that may be mistaken for balls by Barr is actually a message to his boss to stop publicly stating their intentions before he gets the opportunity to make them happen in secret.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Ca.) labeled Trump’s social media comments about Stone’s sentencing as political interference in the judicial branch of our government. Pelosi went on to say that Trump attempting to influence the sentencing of his friend was “an abuse of power.”

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt found himself on the wrong side of President Trump this week when his offhand comment about the Senate impeachment trial earned him a response from Trump’s middle son.

Pitt won the Oscar for best supporting actor for his role in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” at the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 9.

During his acceptance speech, the first-time winner gave a quick reference to former National Security Adviser John Bolton not being allowed to testify during the Senate impeachment trial.

“They told me I only have 45 seconds up here,” Pitt mused, “which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week.”

Pitt was roundly panned by Conservatives like British news personality and Trump supporter Piers Morgan, Fox News host Greg Gutfeld, right-wing media pundit Larry Elder and the billionaire president’s middle son, Eric.

Eric Trump, who is currently serving as executive vice president for the Trump Organization in his father’s absence from business affairs, took to Instagram and suggested Pitt’s quip was behind low ratings for the awards show. With no loss of irony, the smug, elitist Trump was quick to label the actor a “smug elitist.”

“Probably because Americans don’t liked to be preached to by smug elitists,” Eric Trump posted with a little typo. “The elegance has been lost and America has tuned these people out of their homes.”

A representative for Pitt had no comment on the post, when reached by Fox News.