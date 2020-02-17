Are Trump’s Favorite Dilettantes Starting To Forsake Him?

Donald Trump’s Senate toe sucker Mitch McConnell (R-KY) lost his bid last Thursday to halt the Senate from gently chiding the putrescent mango in the White House over his martial bungling. Are there any hidden implications in his innocuous exercise in futility?

The Senate adopted a binding resolution from Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) that requires Trump to end all military hostilities against Tehran within 30 days. The New York Times called the 55-45 vote to stifle Trump a “mostly symbolic rebuke of the president.”

Early last week, Mitch urged the Senate to defeat the measure, which is widely viewed as a condemnation of Trump’s erratic saber rattling. The eight Republicans who voted with the Democrats perhaps realized that carrying Trump’s water is not a good thing after all.

Perhaps, but there were crossovers on both sides of the aisle. Eight Democrats in the House joined with Republicans to defeat the measure in the lower chamber. The House resolution passed anyway on Jan. 10 with a near party-line vote of 224-194, before Kaine’s resolution was passed in the Senate. Trump is expected to veto it.

One surprising Republican example of a crossover is Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), one of Trump’s favorite shoeshine boys. Gaetz went on Fox News soon after voting to explain to Tucker Carlson his reason for rubbing against the Republican grain.

“I spoke to the president today. The president told me he is more antiwar than I am, and I love the president for that,” he told Trump’s cheerleader captain. “The thing is, I think a few of the advisers of the president are trying to slow-walk the administration into war. When the president relies on his instincts and we have the Trump doctrine, we kill the terrorist and we come home.”

Gaetz does love intrigue, even when he has to make it up.

Across town, Attorney General William Barr stirred things up by saying he wouldn’t be “bullied” by Trump, whose tweets about Roger Stone “make it impossible for me to do my job,” according to ABC News.

Trump’s meddlesome tweets to save Stone from hard time fueled the fight. Trump’s brazen interference is already being called a classic example of how to obstruct justice in plain view.

“I think it’s time to stop the tweeting about Department of Justice criminal cases,” Barr reportedly said. Really?

A federal jury convicted Stone last Nov. 15 of making false statements to Congress, obstruction of justice, and witness tampering. Trump’s longtime adviser was his campaign’s “access point” to WikiLeaks, fallen White House confidant Steve Bannon testified.

Stone bragged he had before-the-fact information on WikiLeaks’ plans to release emails stolen from Democratic big shots Hillary Clinton and John Podesta, her campaign manager, during the 2016 election. Trump dismissed the reports as part of the Democratic conspiracy to destroy his nascent administration. Since then, it has been self-destructing.

The decline of Trump’s coterie of crooks continues to this day. Since last Tuesday, four Justice Department prosecutors involved in presenting Stone’s sentencing recommendations to the presiding judge quit the case after Trump publicly urged Barr to get involved in their machinations.

Trump is incensed by the prosecution’s suggested seven-to-nine-year prison sentence. Barr is reviewing the recommendation. The New York Bar Association is incensed with Barr for being a Trump boot licker. He is supposed to be America’s Attorney General. Trump responded that he has every right to be an overbearing ass wipe.

Trial testimony showed irrefutably that Stone was in contact with top Trump campaign officials while negotiating with Wikileaks for dirt. Trump allegedly told deputy campaign manager Rick Gates that “more information would be coming” after a phone call from Stone during the 2016 campaign, Gates claims.

Friday, The New York Times revealed Barr has also ordered a review of the case against former national Security Adviser Michael Flynn, a disgraced U.S. Army general suffering from omnipotence complex. Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to FBI investigators more than two years ago.

What does all of it mean? Is Barr going rogue, or is the emerging Trumplandian drama over his role as America’s top lawyer a ploy that allows Barr to look independent while he dances to Trump’s tune?

Barr’s remarks follow the growing imbroglio in Congress over the Justice Department’s sentencing recommendations. The government wants Stone to do hard time. Trump wants him treated with kid gloves. Custom and tradition say Trump doesn’t have a dog in that fight until he moves to pardon his old buddy.

On the other hand, despite Barr’s fawning adulation of Trump, the veteran AG may have found a spark of decency in an old suit, or under a yellowing brief about how Richard Nixon’s Attorney General John Mitchell was convicted and sent to prison for perjury, conspiracy and obstruction of justice. Barr must realize he probably shouldn’t wrap himself in an aiding and abetting rap.

The Iranian missile attack that Trump claims failed is giving headaches to at least 113 brain-rattled American service members serving in Iraq. Trump dishonored them by lying about their wounds.

The missiles flew after Trump assassinated an Iranian general in a drone strike. Whether it was strategically wise remains to be seen. They were aimed at America’s sons and daughters locked inside a no-man’s land of uncertainty. Not since the height of the Iraq War have so many service members been wounded in one action.

Even Trumpian wannabes like Rep. Jim “Buckeye” Jordan (R-OH) are no more than lukewarm about Trump’s threats to go to Fist City with Iran over the smoking holes that are Iraq and Syria. He wants to replace the 2002 authorization informally known as the Iraq Resolution with a new one. The 2002 resolution is the authority usually cited whenever the U.S. bombs anyone that even heard of Iraq.

Jordan told Fox News the timing of the Democrats’ action was the big problem, not Trump’s propensity for threatening wars. He thinks Trump’s so-called remarkable instincts will protect us.

The real answer for this conundrum is that birds of a feather will always flock together.