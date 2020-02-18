Impeached Trump rides wave of global democratic recession

Last fall Foreign Affairs put it this way: It has been a good decade for dictatorships. As if that wasn’t bad enough, the magazine followed up with this eye-catching statement: Conversely, it has been a terrible decade for democracy.

Impeached President Donald J. Trump is riding this wave of authoritarian takeover of the world’s political and economic forces. Since he doesn’t read much and seldom takes briefings from his staff seriously, he most likely doesn’t know his attack on America’s republic and democracy fits perfectly into this frightening commentary for freedom lovers everywhere.

The impeached wannabe dictator occupying the White House, however, is walking and talking in lockstep with authoritarian leaders who head up this deconstruction of global democracies, Russian President Vladimir Putin and China’s leader Xi Jinping.

Based on his ongoing virtual and public love affairs of Putin and Xi, clearly someone told Dictator Don that he needed to bring America into the mix of authoritarian rule before it was too late. Most likely former Trump adviser Steve Bannon provided that counsel and is still whispering these sweet but diabolic nothings into his manchild puppet’s ear.

Foreign Affairs provided proof that a democratic recession has entered its 14th year. Here’s how the world looks today from this highly credible media source.

“The global influence of the world’s most powerful authoritarian countries, China and Russia, has grown rapidly. For the first time since the late nineteenth century, the cumulative GDP of autocracies now equals or exceeds that of Western liberal democracies (emphasis added). Even ideologically, autocrats appear to be on the offensive: at the G-20 summit in June (2019), for instance, Putin dropped his normal pretense that Russia is living up to liberal democratic standards, declaring instead that ‘modern liberalism’ has become ‘obsolete.'”

Last fall, the magazine cited Freedom House, an independent watchdog organization dedicated to the expansion of freedom and democracy around the world, as the source for a “death” list of democracies.

“Democracies have collapsed or eroded in every region, from Burundi to Hungary, Thailand to Venezuela. Most troubling of all, democratic institutions have proved to be surprisingly brittle in countries where they once seemed stable,” reporters for the magazine stated.

According to the website PlanetRulers, as of today, there are 50 dictatorships in the world: 19 in Sub-Saharan Africa; 12 in the Middle East and North Africa; eight in Asia-Pacific, seven in Eurasia, three in the Americas and one in Europe. PlanetRulers defines a dictator as the ruler of a land rated “Not Free” by Freedom House in its annual survey of freedom.

Impeached Trump has made it known he wants to be added to that list of dictators, authoritarian leaders of a country. He constantly reminds his rabid followers at campaign rallies around the country that the 2020 reelection effort is only the first among many “reups” of his “presidency,” that he can see himself remaining in the Oval Office not just for four more years, but eight, 10, 12 years to come.

Asked during an exclusive interview with The Hill last summer how his legacy will be remembered, wannabe Dictator Don again floated the idea of staying in office for more than two terms.

“Well, we have to go through the six years or whatever it may be when — when you know, would I like to get a ride out of some of your compatriots, say, go through the six, 10, 14, maybe 18 years, whatever it may be,” Trump told The Hill.

He then backtracked on that comment, explaining to The Hill he was “only joking” about extending his time in office because it drives his political opponents crazy.

Last April, when special counsel Robert Mueller’s report was released, Impeached Trump said he might serve as president “at least for 10 or 14 years.” After receiving blowback in 2018 over similar comments, he suggested to The Hill he was not being serious about exceeding his term limits.

Still, he keeps floating the possibility of becoming Dictator Don.

“You know, the last time I jokingly said that, the papers started saying, ‘He’s got despotic tendencies.’ No, I’m not looking to do it. Unless you want to do it. That’s OK,” he told a group of lawmakers at an April 2018 White House event.

Impeached Trump’s actions during the past three years offer proof he’s most likely not joking about remaining in office for a considerable amount of time.

Not only has he neutered Congress, used his attorney general, Bill Barr, to demoralize and marginalize the U.S. Department of Justice, worked with GOP enablers in the U.S. Senate to stack the nation’s court system with wannabe Dictator Don loyalists, but he has waged a war on the news media to the point where many Americans look to the White House for facts not knowing the liar in chief doesn’t have any.

Impeached Trump’s crimes against America are many. He is in fact an enemy in plain sight within the republic and democracy that stood for more than 240 years.

If ever there was a time and a place to turn the tide against authoritarian rule, to start a meaningful and passion-filled recovery from the global democratic recession that is tearing the world apart, it’s November 3, 2020 during America’s national elections.

Democracy requires footwork in large numbers, people who care about freedom flooding polling places and casting ballots for candidates who believe America, “one nation under God,” is worth saving from Dictator Don.