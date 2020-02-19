Trump’s Populist Secrets Revealed!

Until recently, understanding how Donald Trump became president of the United States was the overarching conundrum, where the answers to all the other Trumplandian mysteries were hidden.

How could a man of such disreputable character and evil intent ride triumphantly into Washington, D.C. on the back of a Republican elephant that has been crapping all over the Constitution ever since?

One astute explanation comes from the bowels of the Hoover Institution on War, Revolution, and Peace at Stanford University in California. The think tank was the brainchild of wealthy President Herbert Hoover, who founded and funded it in 1919. The Stanford alumnus and civil engineer is remembered for quipping, “Blessed are the young, for they shall inherit the national debt.”

Hoover was a new president when the Great Depression struck. A Quaker orphan, he managed to become a multimillionaire in the world’s gold fields. His character and behavior was diametrically opposed — philosophically, morally and humanely — to Donald Trump and those like him, with one overwhelming exception.

In that instance, it was Hoover’s decision to “save the country” that became the country’s undoing. He altruistically backed a dangerously flawed, Republican-sponsored tariff law intended to protect American businesses and farmers’ markets by aggressively raising duties on imported goods. It was a terrible political and economic decision for which he never escaped the lash.

Hoover signed the reckless Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act on June 17, 1930. In the simplest terms, international trade immediately slowed, then stopped. Soon after, the world’s great economies collapsed into the Great Depression. Through the lens of cold conservatism, the Hoover Institution has been studying the hows and whys of social upheaval ever since.

One fellow at Hoover who studies the dynamics of societal ebb and flow is Victor D. Hanson. He wrote a study called “Dueling Populism” that examines ancient history to discover why humans of Donald Trump’s ilk manage to rise to power. The answer that boiled to the surface is populism, the one-size-fits-all label that political scientists apply to Trump’s oafish, inflammatory manner of governance.

According to Hanson’s paper, there are two types of populism that can be traced from America all the way back to the Greeks and Romans. In antiquity, there was “good” and “bad” populism. The bad populist leaders were collectively called demagogoi (“leaders of the people”) in Greece and rabble-rousing tribunes in ancient Rome.

The demagogues embraced the redistribution of property, higher taxes on the wealthy, the cancelation of debts, support for greater public employment and entitlements, and imperialism. The dissatisfied plebiscite who elected them often took to the streets in support. Affluent, politically connected Greeks and Romans despised them all.

Hanson compares those events to the progressive movement within the Democratic Party. He points out modern progressive populists “favor higher taxes on the rich, more entitlements for the poor, and relief from debts such as the cancelation of student loans.” He names Occupy Wall Street, Antifa, Black Lives Matter, and the Bernie Sanders phenomenon as some of the culprits.

The French and Russian revolutions offer great examples of what happens when out-of-control “bad” populism overwhelms the institutions intended to control them. Heads on pikes became more than hyperbole.

Hanson identifies the “good” form of populism as “grassroots activism disparaged by the liberal press.” Trump can be lumped into that disingenuous menagerie of trickle-down theorists who make splendorific promises that better times are almost here. Huckster TV preachers in tax-free mega-churches promise the same thing.

This good populism is ostensibly like the American revolution, which emphasized personal liberty rather than the inflexible egalitarianism of the French and Russian rebellions. Hanson claims the populism of the conservatives’ oddball Tea Party caucus as the “antithesis” to Occupy Wall Street.

Whether by cunning or accident, Trump manages to simultaneously practice a perverse form of both populist cults. Therein lies the hidden answer to the Trumpian riddle. He somehow manages to tap into the fears of the wealthy and poor whites simultaneously by suggesting there are dark and sinister forces that want to take away their money and their liberty. Trump’s appeal is claiming to be the only guy who can stop them.

His claims are nothing new. Chile’s Augusto Pinochet, Cambodia’s Pol Pot, North Korean Kim Il-sung and his progeny, along with Hitler, Stalin, Mao, the Kaiser and Napoleon have all claimed the same powers, and they were all willing to forfeit others’ lives and property to prove it.

In the end, all of them failed.

Meanwhile, the rudderless Democrats are outdoing each other, promising a chicken in every pot, and a pot for those who don’t have one, all for free. Along with dogs and children, the word “free” is a fixture in prime-time commercials and every progressive’s stump speech. Who exactly is going to pay for this largesse in rarely mentioned.

America is at the cusp of its future. Democracy is on trial. If Trump’s minions and philosophies prevail they could set the stage for a “bad” revolution. The same thing will happen if progressive Democrats are elected after making astounding promises of opportunities they can’t provide.

There has rarely been a “good” revolution for everybody.

Now is probably a good time for the Democrats to stop being the demagogoi and try using realism, honesty and pragmatism to shape the planks supporting the 2020 Democratic platform. If they don’t, an oligarch will.