It’s all over but Impeached Trump’s shouting down the Bill of Rights

It’s no longer a question of if Impeached President Donald J. Trump is a dictator, it’s a matter of when will he shout down the Bill of Rights and then pass a law — by executive order — that will allow him to stay in office for as long as he wants.

Not true, you say. He’s not a dictator yet. We can vote him out of office in November. You think?

Here’s a quick review of what constitutes a dictatorship. It is a form of government where one person (Impeached Trump) or political party (Republicans) has the power to do whatever they want. In a dictatorship, the individual’s rights are, generally speaking, suppressed. In a dictatorship, the government tightly controls all aspects of the state and will often ban or tightly control groups and meetings (Impeached Trump campaign rallies). A dictatorship completely disregards the rights of individual citizens. The government and state will try to control all citizens through laws, police, spying and force.

Sound familiar? If you haven’t watched or read real news reports during the past few weeks, you missed out on Dictator Don’s bloodless coup.

He’s taken Congress out of play. He no longer has to work through the once-strong legislative process of government to shape America into an autocratic operation. Need to allow companies to dump toxic waste into our nation’s waterways? Here you go, Dictator Don says, as he signs an executive order removing regulations prohibiting such actions.

Don’t want immigrants invading our country? Here you go, Dictator Don says, as he signs an executive order banning folks from Muslim-majority countries from immigrating to the United States.

Well, the legal system will act to block any illegal declarations from Dictator Don, you might argue. Not so fast. He has declared himself the chief law enforcement officer of the United States. So long, spineless and hapless Attorney General Bill Barr. Impeached Trump grabbed the reins of the legal system just seconds after his Republican Party enablers in the Senate acquitted him of committing crimes against the once-great republic of America.

He can and is now doing anything his criminal mind desires.

Just this week, Trump declared a number of his fellow criminals free and clear from the crimes they foisted on an unsuspecting public. Commit a crime and he’ll make certain you won’t do the time — or maybe you’ll do a little time since he has to correct legal actions taken by judges and juries before he landed in the White House a little more than three years ago.

He and his Republican enablers now control the court system. They have stacked the benches with like-minded jurists who will turn a blind eye and a deaf ear to any argument that Dictator Don has acted against the best interests of America in any way, shape or form.

The U.S. Supreme Court as the last bastion of legal reality in the country? Forget about it. The court already leans heavily toward Impeached Trump’s vision of what is right or wrong in America today. At least one voice of reason and compassion remains on the Supreme Court bench — Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Her tenure, however, hangs in the balance as she continues to battle a life-threatening illness.

So prepare for Dictator Don to shout down the Bill of Rights. Why will he do that? He wants to destroy the document — crafted by America’s Founding Fathers more than 240 years ago — whose provisions are designed to specifically thwart autocratic rule.

Remember the Bill of Rights is the first 10 amendments to the U.S. Constitution. These laws were put in place in order to provide state legislatures in the founding colonies in 1789 evidence that the proposed new government would not be autocratic in nature.

Those state lawmakers required this preamble to the laws of the land in order to approve a document that put the United States government into operation. What will the country lose once Dictator Don declares the Bill of Rights null and void: Simply and graphically stated, a key part of the backbone of what made the United States a beacon of freedom around the world before January 20, 2017.

Ame ndment 1 Freedom of Religion, Speech, and the Press

Freedom of Religion, Speech, and the Press Amendment 2 The Right to Bear Arms

The Right to Bear Arms Amendment 3 The Housing of Soldiers

The Housing of Soldiers Amendment 4 Protection from Unreasonable Searches and Seizures

Protection from Unreasonable Searches and Seizures Amendment 5 Protection of Rights to Life, Liberty, and Property

Protection of Rights to Life, Liberty, and Property Amendment 6 Rights of Accused Persons in Criminal Cases

Rights of Accused Persons in Criminal Cases Amendment 7 Rights in Civil Cases

Rights in Civil Cases Amendment 8 Excessive Bail, Fines, and Punishments Forbidden

Excessive Bail, Fines, and Punishments Forbidden Amendment 9 Other Rights Kept by the People

Other Rights Kept by the People Amendment 10 Undelegated Powers Kept by the States and the People

It’s all over now, but Dictator Don will deal a final death blow to America: declaring the Bill of Rights and the Constsitution a meaningless, pointless document. He knows all. He has all the answers to the country’s and world’s problems. He knows how to create jobs for everyone, everywhere (not).

After all, Dictator Don ran his own casinos into bankruptcy, walked so many bank loans he had to turn to laundering money for the Russians through his struggling real estate “empire” and he is good friends with the best autocratic rulers the world has to offer, particularly his brother in election influence peddling, Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Yes, it’s all over, but the shouting, which will continue loudly as Trump proclaims that he knows better what America needs than some revolutionary radicals back in 1789.