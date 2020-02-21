It’s all over but Impeached Trump’s shouting down the Bill of Rights

It’s no longer a question of if Impeached President Donald J. Trump is a dictator, it’s a matter of when will he shout down the Bill of Rights and then pass a law — by executive order — that will allow him to stay in office for as long as he wants.
Not true, you say. He’s not a dictator yet. We can vote him out of office in November. You think?
Here’s a quick review of what constitutes a dictatorship. It is a form of government where one person (Impeached Trump) or political party (Republicans) has the power to do whatever they want. In a dictatorship, the individual’s rights are, generally speaking, suppressed. In a dictatorship, the government tightly controls all aspects of the state and will often ban or tightly control groups and meetings (Impeached Trump campaign rallies). A dictatorship completely disregards the rights of individual citizens. The government and state will try to control all citizens through laws, police, spying and force.
Sound familiar? If you haven’t watched or read real news reports during the past few weeks, you missed out on Dictator Don’s bloodless coup.
He’s taken Congress out of play. He no longer has to work through the once-strong legislative process of government to shape America into an autocratic operation. Need to allow companies to dump toxic waste into our nation’s waterways? Here you go, Dictator Don says, as he signs an executive order removing regulations prohibiting such actions.
Don’t want immigrants invading our country? Here you go, Dictator Don says, as he signs an executive order banning folks from Muslim-majority countries from immigrating to the United States.
Well, the legal system will act to block any illegal declarations from Dictator Don, you might argue. Not so fast. He has declared himself the chief law enforcement officer of the United States. So long, spineless and hapless Attorney General Bill Barr. Impeached Trump grabbed the reins of the legal system just seconds after his Republican Party enablers in the Senate acquitted him of committing crimes against the once-great republic of America.
He can and is now doing anything his criminal mind desires.
Just this week, Trump declared a number of his fellow criminals free and clear from the crimes they foisted on an unsuspecting public. Commit a crime and he’ll make certain you won’t do the time — or maybe you’ll do a little time since he has to correct legal actions taken by judges and juries before he landed in the White House a little more than three years ago.
He and his Republican enablers now control the court system. They have stacked the benches with like-minded jurists who will turn a blind eye and a deaf ear to any argument that Dictator Don has acted against the best interests of America in any way, shape or form.
The U.S. Supreme Court as the last bastion of legal reality in the country? Forget about it. The court already leans heavily toward Impeached Trump’s vision of what is right or wrong in America today. At least one voice of reason and compassion remains on the Supreme Court bench — Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Her tenure, however, hangs in the balance as she continues to battle a life-threatening illness.
So prepare for Dictator Don to shout down the Bill of Rights. Why will he do that? He wants to destroy the document — crafted by America’s Founding Fathers more than 240 years ago — whose provisions are designed to specifically thwart autocratic rule.
Remember the Bill of Rights is the first 10 amendments to the U.S. Constitution. These laws were put in place in order to provide state legislatures in the founding colonies in 1789 evidence that the proposed new government would not be autocratic in nature.
Those state lawmakers required this preamble to the laws of the land in order to approve a document that put the United States government into operation. What will the country lose once Dictator Don declares the Bill of Rights null and void: Simply and graphically stated, a key part of the backbone of what made the United States a beacon of freedom around the world before January 20, 2017.
- Amendment 1 Freedom of Religion, Speech, and the Press
- Amendment 2 The Right to Bear Arms
- Amendment 3 The Housing of Soldiers
- Amendment 4 Protection from Unreasonable Searches and Seizures
- Amendment 5 Protection of Rights to Life, Liberty, and Property
- Amendment 6 Rights of Accused Persons in Criminal Cases
- Amendment 7 Rights in Civil Cases
- Amendment 8 Excessive Bail, Fines, and Punishments Forbidden
- Amendment 9 Other Rights Kept by the People
- Amendment 10 Undelegated Powers Kept by the States and the People
It’s all over now, but Dictator Don will deal a final death blow to America: declaring the Bill of Rights and the Constsitution a meaningless, pointless document. He knows all. He has all the answers to the country’s and world’s problems. He knows how to create jobs for everyone, everywhere (not).
After all, Dictator Don ran his own casinos into bankruptcy, walked so many bank loans he had to turn to laundering money for the Russians through his struggling real estate “empire” and he is good friends with the best autocratic rulers the world has to offer, particularly his brother in election influence peddling, Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Yes, it’s all over, but the shouting, which will continue loudly as Trump proclaims that he knows better what America needs than some revolutionary radicals back in 1789.
4 thoughts on “It’s all over but Impeached Trump’s shouting down the Bill of Rights”
He would need the backing of the military for his takeover to be complete. Now as “Commander Bone-Spurs in Chief” has the rule of law behind him to fire any General, leader, etc, but I think if he does try that? Then he will see just how much power our Generals and the rest have over him.
I also believe that our Department of Justice and other Federal law enforcement agencies have a good handle on his psychopathic Trumpanzee Reich-Winger Brown Shirts. Yeah, they may be a problem, but they been screaming, foaming at the mouth like the rabid dogs they are, that they were going to take over a long time ago under President Barack Obama. If they ever do drop their micro-nuts and finally pop off? Our law enforcement will have a hugely, bigely surprise in store for them. If not? Then hey, the True Patriots will then stand up and put these rabid dogs down. We won’t start it, because that is not the way you do it. But when they finally do drop them nuts? We will be there to nueter and spay these mental midget morons. Besides, seen most of “Trump’s Warriors”? Most are like him, Commander Bone Spurs has a fine bunch of overweight goodyear Blimps following him. Sure some are not, but the majority would not be able to huff and puff their way down Fifth Avenue two blocks…if you get my meaning lol.
We are in some bad shit with Traitor Trump, Moscow Mitch, Leningrad Lindsey and the rest of the Russian Repugnants, but hey, they underestimate things. I do not think they have all the power that they think they have. But then again? I wish they would drop their nuts, it would be fun stomping out these cockroaches.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Second Amendment will never be repealed. He needs the gun lovers.
LikeLike
He does away with 2nd amendment and anyone can have a gun and use it whenever, wherever. Anarchy will rule.
LikeLike