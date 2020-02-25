It will take an elite team to K.O. Impeached Trump in November

Democratic leaders need to face this fact: It’s going to take all the talent and energy of the party’s best and brightest, youngest and oldest from now until November 3 to drop kick Impeached President Donald J. Trump out of the White House.

Since a number of these talented and energized politicians are engaged in an angry and often contentious battle to win the privilege of facing off against Impeached Trump this fall, a complete team roster will need to wait until the Super Tuesday primary races are in the books.

National party leader Tom Perez, however, should not waste another minute of valuable campaign time waiting to see who is the last candidate standing at the National Convention in July. Dealing with an unconventional opponent who has support not only from deluded Americans but also from Russia, requires unconventional tactics along with a creative and targeted campaign strategy.

Perez needs to assemble an all-star team to immediately start attacking Impeached Trump and his enablers on key issues of interest to voters if he wants to see Democrats bring sanity back to the executive branch of the U.S. government.

Why this sense of urgency?

Impeached Trump is running off the rails in his lie-filled, slanderous 24/7 Twitter campaign, attacking everyone and everything from the Department of Justice and Hollywood to the judge and jury in the Roger “The Thug” Stone trial.

Most noteworthy, however, is that U.S. officials notified House Intelligence Committee members last week that Russia is once again meddling in America’s presidential sweepstakes to support President Vladimir Putin’s favorite puppet, Impeached Trump.

Given all that firepower behind Impeached Trump’s re-election effort, Perez and the Democrats need to launch an effective and lethal counterpunch to offset the image of an inept and disorganized party in the wake of the recent debacle known across the country as the 2020 Iowa Caucuses.

Perez and his cohorts must get a message to the remaining presidential candidates that regardless of the angry and vicious attacks during recent debates, once Super Tuesday passes and the field is narrowed to two or three finalists, the individual campaigns must join in the fight against Impeached Trump.

No hurt feelings, no angry rants about being cheated out of a spot on the national party’s ticket. Pick up your assignment for the fall campaign and start wearing out shoe leather and grabbing bandwidth to rally voters against Putin’s friend and wannabe dictator, Impeached Trump.

Since Perez might be unsure of who should do what on an all-star team of Democratic campaigners, the following might get him started in building a formidable roster. Keep in mind that these suggestions will most likely change after Super Tuesday. But Perez should unleash as many of these politicians on an unsuspecting Impeached Trump as soon as possible.

Hit him hard and often. Hit him with facts about his lies. Hit him with programs that address issues confronting Americans today. Hit him with a vision of America working once again as a united country against foreign enemies such as Russia, China and North Korea. Hit him with policies and regulations that will contribute to saving the planet for future generations.

Here’s how the Democratic Party 2020 National Election All-Star Team might shape up (understanding that a few of these folks are still running for the party’s presidential nod). If you have other recommendations or suggestions for Perez, send them along. The Democrats can use all the help available from across the country.

Democratic Party 2020 National Election All-Star Team

Democratic Party national campaign War Room: Rep. Adam Schiff. (Note: Schiff should supervise this operation but it should be staffed with political operatives from across the country. The War Room should provide immediate responses to any tweet coming from the White House on any given issue, with Schiff or his designee approving the messages before posting. If not already in operation, this cornerstone of the national campaign needs to be up and running as soon after Super Tuesday as possible. International issues: Former Vice President Joe Biden. (Note: If he makes it through Super Tuesday, this spot will need to be filled on an acting basis. Also, if Biden isn’t at the top of the ticket in the fall, he should be announced early as the future Secretary of State in a Democratic administration.) Rebuilding the Department of Justice: Sen. Kamala Harris. (Note: After the party’s national convention in July, Harris should be announced as the next attorney general in a Democratic administration.) Issues dealing with health care: Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren. (Note: If not holding the top-of-the-ticket spot in the fall, Sanders or Warren should be announced as the Health Care czar in a Democratic administration, who would address “Medicare for all” and/or “Obamacare fixes” until the party platform provides specific plans to sell to voters.) Combating urban issues: Michael Bloomberg, former mayor of New York City, and Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana. (Notes: Urban centers across the country need to know the federal government is willing to lend a hand to solve the most troubling issues confronting civic leadership today. Bloomberg and Buttigieg have experience addressing many of these issues. It will give Democrats a proactive campaign stance that should clearly demonstrate engagement on issues to improve life for Americans living in urban centers, something Impeached Trump mostly ignores.) Education issues: Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado. (Note: A former superintendent of Denver Public Schools, Bennet will be able to address the challenges facing public education across the country.) Immigration issues: Julian Castro, former mayor of San Antonio, Texas, and secretary of Housing and Urban Development in the Obama Administration. (Note: Castro dropped out early from the 2020 presidential campaign, but he has a depth of knowledge on issues such as immigration, housing and policing that will allow him to return fire against Impeached Trump and his enablers on immigration issues across the board.) Race relations: Former President Bill Clinton, Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, and entertainment celebrity Oprah Winfrey. (Note: This will be a key campaign issue in the fall with the need for Democrats to draw distinct differences for the voting public between the inclusiveness of the Democratic Party and the racist, white supremacist-supported campaign of Impeached Trump. Clinton and Booker provide the political and policy-wonk muscle on this front, while Winfrey will inject intellectual and emotional muscle that could help draw large numbers of voters to the polls. She could help deliver the K.O. punch that sends Impeached Trump packing.) Business issues: Billionaire Tom Steyer, entrepreneur, Andrew Yang, and billionaire businessman, philanthropist, chemical engineer, and investment banker Robert Smith. (Note: This group of business leaders should be able to use cold, hard facts to combat the lies Impeached Trump tosses out concerning the health of the country’s business sector and his supposed contributions to any programs that are good for American businesses.)

This All-Star team would work closely with the top-of-the-ticket candidates in the fall, but it should start delivering body blows to Impeached Trump as soon as possible.

Are you listening Mr. Perez?

It’s time to fight unconventional tactics with unexpected and powerful advocates for the American people. Don’t wait for the party’s eventual nominee to go it alone in the battle for America’s future. Give voters an early glimpse of what a fully loaded Democratic administration could look like, and start attacking the enemy currently occupying the White House now.