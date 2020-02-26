Will the Obamas deliver a clarion call to America at Democratic Convention?

Barack, Michelle, our troubled nation would turn its expectant eyes to you again this summer if you would agree to deliver clarion calls to save our country from utter ruin.

Save our country from another four years of nonsensical ravings, hate-filled attacks and misguided, self-absorbed actions by the current occupant of the Oval Office, Donald J. Trump, who has ripped our country apart.

Go to Milwaukee in July. Take the stage at the Democratic National Convention once the party’s nominees for president and vice president are known. Stand there and let the thousands of true Americans, folks who love this country and want the divisiveness and hatred to stop and the healing of a seriously wounded republic to begin, shower you with love.

Let the standing ovation and cheers wash over you. Let millions of television viewers and social media wonks have a chance to reawaken in their hearts and minds just how great a president, how great a first lady you were for eight years.

Once that reconnecting moment with America slows, step to the microphone and tell us what we long to hear: “America, we have flaws and we may not always get along, but you are a great people and you deserve a better leader than the one running our country into the ground.”

Michelle: Please bring back memories of your 2016 convention speech. It was strong. It was a heartfelt, emotional call to action to a divided party staring at the prospects of a Trump campaign against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Here’s what you said that night to the convention crowd:

“. . . because of Hillary Clinton, my daughters, and all our sons and daughters, now take for granted that a woman can be president of the United States.”

With veteran civil rights activists John Lewis and Jesse Jackson in the audience that night, you continued:

“So don’t let anyone ever tell you this country isn’t great, that somehow we need to make it great again, because this right now is the greatest country on earth.”

How elegantly you inverted Trump’s campaign slogan then. The crowd erupted in cheers and waved regal purple placards bearing your name. Michelle. But you weren’t done, yet:

“And as my daughters prepare to set out into the world, I want a leader who is worthy of that truth, a leader who is worthy of my girls’ promise and all our kids’ promise. A leader who will be guided every day by the love and hope and impossibly big dreams that we all have for our children.”

Then you brought your message home. You urged Democrats to get to work and recapture the spirit of the past two elections when she was such a force for her husband, Barack:

“So in this election we cannot sit back and hope that everything works out for the best. We cannot afford to be tired or frustrated or cynical. No, hear me: between now and November, we need to do what we did eight years ago and four years ago.”

If only the Russians hadn’t wanted Trump to win so badly, your words might have carried Hillary victoriously across the finish line.

Please, Michelle, come back to center stage in Milwaukee. Talk to the country again. Implore all Americans to fight for the soul of our country one more time.

Then pass the mic to Barack.

Barack, after you hug Michelle, channel your inner self from September 2018 and the words you delivered to students and faculty at the University of Illinois-Champaign as the midterm election campaign was about to begin.

Remember that day? How you launched a direct and blistering attack on Trump and Republicans and called on Americans to get to the ballot box in November to “restore some semblance of sanity to our politics.”

You referenced the “crazy stuff coming out of this White House.” You told students and others gathered at the event that even if they didn’t agree with Democrats on certain issues, they should still want to see a “restoration of honesty and decency and lawfulness in government.”

You continued with your message not only to the university community filling the hall, but to a nation watching and listening on television and across countless social media platforms, all hungry for words and thoughts of unity:

“I’m here today because this is one of those pivotal moments when every one of us, as citizens of the United States, need to determine just who it is that we are, just what it is that we stand for. And as a fellow citizen, not as an ex-president, but as a fellow citizen, I am here to deliver a simple message, and that is that you need to vote because our democracy depends on it. “Now, some of you may think I’m exaggerating when I say this November’s elections are more important than any I can remember in my lifetime. I know politicians say that all the time. I have been guilty of saying it a few times, particularly when I was on the ballot. “But just a glance at recent headlines should tell you that this moment really is different. The stakes really are higher. The consequences of any of us sitting on the sidelines are more dire. And it’s not as if we haven’t had big elections before or big choices to make in our history. The fact is, democracy has never been easy, and our founding fathers argued about everything. We waged a civil war. We overcame depression. “We’ve lurched from eras of great progressive change to periods of retrenchment. Still, most Americans alive today, certainly the students who are here, have operated under some common assumptions about who we are and what we stand for.”

It worked in large part: Democrats took control of the U.S. House after the midterms. That result allowed the country to witness the impeachment of Trump on charges of abuse of office and contempt of Congress.

If only Democrats controlled the U.S. Senate. Unfortunately, the do-nothing Republicans and Trump enablers maintain a majority there and voted in lockstep to keep their “leader” from being found guilty of his never-ending attack on America.

Channel that 2018 speech as you stand before the party faithful this summer and stare into the television cameras. Deliver another clarion call to our nation. A call to action. A call to set aside the differences however great or small they might be. A call to work together to regain the keys to the White House, to the Oval Office where the power of the executive branch of our once-great government works every day.

Then step back, take Michelle’s hand and raise your arms high into the air as the convention crowd stands and wildly cheers your gift to our country, no doubt with tears in many of their eyes.

Give our country one more gift. A clarion call to reunite and once again become the greatest republic, the greatest democracy the world has ever known.

Barack. Michelle. Can you do it one more time? For all of us who understand what greatness is when we hear and see it, can you inspire us one more time?

Please?