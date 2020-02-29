Trumplandia: Feb. 22 — 29, 2020

Praying it All Away Edition

….Democrats talking point is that we are doing badly. If the virus disappeared tomorrow, they would say we did a really poor, and even incompetent, job. Not fair, but it is what it is. So far, by the way, we have not had one death. Let’s keep it that way! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 26, 2020

Ill Prepared

The week of our Trump — Feb. 22, 2020: The Trump White House this week did what it does best, spread stupidity, lies and disinformation from both sides of its mouth to protect the image of Dear Leader.

Facing a natural disaster not of his own making, Trump and his conservative toadies did the unthinkable and gas-lit what may be a worldwide pandemic. By blaming a push to preparedness by lawmakers as an anti-Trump hoax by Democrats, even the deadly coronavirus became a political football in our tribal political climate.

The deadly virus, also known as ”COVID-19,” took center stage this week with its largest expansion, infecting large numbers of people in Italy, Iran, and of course China, where it all began last month. At press time, more than 80,000 cases had been confirmed since the virus was discovered in Wuhan, China, late last year. The upper-respiratory infection has killed more than 2,700 people worldwide.

Many countries initially affected by the virus, including China, Japan, South Korea, Italy and Iran, have opted to quarantine large numbers of people in the hopes of containing the disease. Despite their efforts, the numbers of infected people and those who have died from it continue to rise worldwide.

Speaking to a crowd of his faithful followers last night in South Carolina, Trump suggested that coronavirus was nothing more than a liberal hoax to destroy the economic success he’s claimed during his first term. He, of course, also blamed the media for its role in informing the public about the disease and its spread:

“The Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus. They’re politicizing it. They don’t have any clue. They can’t even count their votes in Iowa. No, they can’t. They can’t count their votes.”

Trump went on to say that Democrats have tried to unsuccessfully link him to Russia and then impeached him, but nothing has worked. He said the spread of the deadly disease is the latest attempt by Democrats to derail his presidency.

The dangerous narrative feeds the latest right-wing theories on how the virus should be covered in the media. Instead of reporting about outbreaks and where people are being infected, Republicans suggested information about the spread of the disease was scaring people.

Two weeks ago, when the virus was mostly in China and had killed about 1,000 and infected a reported additional 42,000, Trump said he spoke with his old friend President Xi Jinping of China, who believes warmer weather in April will blunt the rise of the disease.

Trump tweeted:

“He (Xi) will be successful, especially as the weather starts to warm & the virus hopefully becomes weaker, and then gone.”

Since that time, Trump’s optimism has wavered, but his belief that the virus is a true threat to the safety of Americans has been lacking. As the number of those infected has spread worldwide and affected the stock market, Trump has made some attempts to stop the rise of the disease, but many worry it may be too little, too late.

Last month the White House restricted travel from China and said people who had been exposed to the virus and could pose a threat to public safety would be suspended from entering the country.

Trump later changed his tune and requested $2.5 billion from Congress to help develop a vaccine, as well as for treatment and protective equipment, according to previously published reports. Some $535 million of the funding is expected to be transferred from the Ebola preparedness account.

After returning from his trip to India last week, a confused Trump seemed to indicate a vaccine for the virus was “very close.” White House officials later clarified the comment was aimed at the Ebola virus, not COVID-19. The virus was declared a public health emergency in January, but this week as fears over its spread arose, Trump returned to earlier beliefs that the warmer weather of a coming spring would just make it go away.

Inconsistent at best, Trump tabbed Vice President Mike Pence on Feb. 26 to oversee the federal response to the coronavirus. Pence, in turn, named Deborah Birx, an Obama-era health official, to coordinate the White House response, but appeared to direct media responses about the virus through his office.

However, the next day Trump seemed to turn to the “hopes and prayers” method of dealing with the crisis by stating he just wanted the virus to go away. At an African American History Month reception on Feb. 27, Trump said:

“It’s going to disappear. One day it’s like a miracle, it will disappear. From our shores, you know, it could get worse before it gets better. Could maybe go away. We’ll see what happens. Nobody really knows.”

Trump’s dismissive attitude dovetailed with earlier comments that suggested China had stopped the spread of the disease and that cases in America were too few to worry.

Trump also continued to align with the theory of recent President Medal of Freedom recipient and confidante Rush Limbaugh, who believes the media is ginning up coverage of the virus to sink the stock markets and doom the president in an election year.

White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney seemed to follow the lead of Trump and Limbaugh during a speech yesterday at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Maryland, where he suggested Americans should ignore coverage of the virus.

Mulvaney said the media is only covering the story because reporters “think this is going to be what brings down the president.”

Several Republican members of the House of Representatives walked out of a closed-door briefing on the coronavirus yesterday when Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) criticized the White House for being disorganized and seemingly lacking urgency in its response. “I feel that the issue on resources and current expenditures has been less than adequate and that these are some of the questions that we have to get answered,” DeLauro told reporters.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Feb. 26 set forth a proposal for $8.5 billion in emergency funding for the coronavirus. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and the White House responded that the current $2.5 billion should be appropriate, but said the administration is willing to revisit the amount if it is found to not be enough.

Officials yesterday reported that a resident of northwest Oregon with no known history of travel to affected countries had tested positive for the disease. That case becomes the third such case of unknown origin in the United States and indicates the virus is spreading without having to come in contact with someone from the initial epicenter sites.

The World Health Organization (WHO) yesterday raised its risk assessment of the coronavirus to “very high,” citing risk of spread and impact.

Slip, Sliding Away

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped to record lows over a three-day period, wiping out all gains from 2019 and finally forcing the president to acknowledge the impact the coronavirus was having on the nation and the financial markets.

Yesterday, the Dow dropped another 357.28 points after a rally that erased a 700 point deficit from earlier in the morning.

The “promising” Friday was the cap to a week where fears over the coronavirus caused the Dow to fall 12 percent — its biggest slide since the 2008 Great Recession. Only a pledge by the Federal Reserve seemed to ease the markets when Fed Chairman Jerome Powell issued a statement that the central bank would “act as appropriate” when it comes to the impact of the coronavirus on investors.

It was only after the market dropped over 3,000 points in four days this week that the alleged billionaire president appeared to pay more attention.

Trump called the Wednesday evening press conference to discuss the way forward on containing and reacting to the coronavirus. Sure, he named his veep to head matters tied the rapidly spreading disease, but in the end, he placed the blame for a plummeting stock market not on the virus, but on the Democratic nominees for president who debated the night before:

“I think they look at the people that you watched debating last night, and they say, if there’s even a possibility that can happen, (any of the Democrats being elected president) I think it (the stock market) really takes a hit because of that. I think the financial markets are very upset when they look at the Democrat candidates standing on that stage making fools out of themselves.”

Trump confidante Limbaugh made a more obvious connection between the Democrats and the sliding markets earlier this week:

“Now, I want to tell you the truth about the coronavirus. The coronavirus is the common cold, folks. I believe the way it’s being weaponized by virtue of the media, and I think that it is an effort to bring down Trump, and one of the ways it’s being used to do this is to scare investors, to scare people in business.”

After surviving countless investigations and having a chance to be re-elected despite all his scandals and, of course, his impeachment, Trump is counting on the economy to bring him four more years. Only time will tell if the rise of this deadly, global virus will be the thing to slow the economy, turn his base and wreck his presidency.

Return to the Bountiful

Early in the week, The Donald’s approval rating hit the highest levels it had been in the polls since he took office, so it seemed like a good time to flee the country for the world’s largest democracy — India.

Billed as a two-day state visit to promote trade between the two countries, Trump visited our allies in India from Feb. 24 – Feb.25. The president and first lady arrived in Gujarat, the home of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to begin their 36-hour excursion with much fanfare. Although the pair had never before visited India, POTUS and FLOTUS couldn’t have missed the irony of ending up in the country that put the “bigly” in the name Trump in the first place.

Trump, then a real estate mogul from New York City, opened what was billed the “8th Wonder in the World,” the Trump Taj Mahal Casino and Resort in Atlantic City, N.J. Costing about $1 billion to build and his biggest project to date, the Taj Mahal was the model for a garish casino and his ultimate con at the time. Trump failed to pay the workers who built the lavish monstrosity, ran it into the ground and bankrupted New Jersey’s Atlantic City in the interim. The largest casino in the country closed its doors for good in 2016.

One can only imagine what thought crossed the mind of Trump when he actually saw the real thing.

The focal point of any tourist’s stay in India, the actual Taj Mahal was the centerpiece of pictures taken with first couple and daughter Ivanka, who all posed for photos in front of the 17th Century wonder. The monument was scrubbed and buffed before the American billionaire and his wife were led on a private sunset tour.

Greeted like a returning hero, Trump attracted about 120,000 people to the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad, and entering the stage to the 1970’s Village People’s gay anthem “Macho Man,” Trump soaked in the adulation from Indians and appeared to love every minute of attention he was given.

That, too was ironic, given the 70s super group’s standing in the world. The Village People had already granted Trump the use of the 1978 disco hit, but members of the group were inundated with requests from other acts who urged them to block its usage. Ironically known for his stances against members of the LGBTQ community, such as the barring of transgender people from serving in the military, Trump has been using the song at his rallies since at least 2018.

The next day it was on to the city of Agra, where the couple was treated to more pomp and circumstance, along with dancers dressed as peacocks and horses.

They even managed to fit in a tour of political icon and philosopher Mahatma Gandhi’s modest home, where they stuck to tradition and removed their shoes before entering. Trump also sat on the floor and tried spinning cotton on a charkha, described in the news media as a hand-cranked wheel that Gandhi once promoted as tool of self-reliance.

In the end the trip accomplished little, but at least Donnie got another military parade fit for king while schmoozing with the populist prime minister Modi, whom he views as a close friend.