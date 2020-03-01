Coronavirus ‘miracle’ will require leadership, not just words

Coronavirus — the deadly flu-like illness invading countries around the globe — is not like the 1980 USA hockey team in Lake Placid, New York, pulling off the upset of Olympic competition history against the Russians and prompting sportscaster extraordinare Al Michaels to proclaim on live network TV, “Do you believe in miracles?”

For some reason, however, Donald J. Trump believes by his saying the coronavirus will some day soon just go away, “it will be like a miracle,” it will happen.

According to preliminary research coronavirus seems moderately infectious, similar to SARS, and is probably transmitted through sneezes, coughs and contaminated surfaces. Scientists have estimated that each infected person could spread it to somewhere between 1.5 and 3.5 people without effective containment measures.

Trump told the White House press corps last week — and thus the nation — that U.S. citizens should not worry about the malady that has so far infected some 84,000 people and killed nearly 3,000 fellow human beings around the world. He blamed the public’s current fixation on the rapidly spreading disease not on health and medical issues but on media types and Democratic Party leaders in this country talking about it incessantly.

Let’s fact check what’s happened in the past few weeks since Trump doesn’t want to address the rapidly escalating human health crisis.

In addition to the deaths of thousands and infections of tens of thousands of world citizens in some 33 countries, cruise ships have docked and quarantined passengers. Airlines have cancelled flights into and out of China. Japan has closed classrooms in schools across the country at least through mid-March. Protestant religious services in Korea have been cancelled for the short term. Iran shut down prayer services this weekend.

And OMG, Disneyland Tokyo will be shuttered starting Monday until the middle of March in an attempt to contain the spread of the disease.

Trump’s “miracle” proclamation is just about the only significant action he has taken as chief executive officer of the largest republic/democracy in the world to protect American citizens from this highly contagious disease.

Sure he appointed Vice President Mike Pence to head up the administration’s “messaging” efforts with respect to coronavirus in the United States. That’s apparently an attempt to shut down news media reports “exaggerating” the seriousness of the situation. Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney sent a brief, government-wide email on Thursday saying that all coronavirus-related communications must now go through Katie Miller, Pence’s press secretary, CNN reported.

Mulvaney’s other contribution to calming the waters at home concerning the disease? He told Americans to stop listening to news reports about coronavirus, to shut off their television sets.

Not to be outdone, Pence’s first notable action as head of Trump’s “messaging” unit on the virus was to name Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and the administration’s chief economist Larry Kudlow to the team. Their focus will be on what happens to the stock market next week after it tanked more than 3,000 points last week; the worst week in market history since 2008 at the start of the “great recession.”

Health issues? Consulting with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) over what steps need to be taken in preparation for widespread infection of the U.S. populace? Still waiting to hear what they will put in place on that front. Will they call for more screenings of individuals in this country who show signs of the coronavirus?

Just to note, overseas most countries with reported cases of the disease are handling thousands of patient tests for coronavirus each day. In the U.S.? A medical expert on CNN late last week stated that the number of people being tested for the virus is hard to determine since many individuals at this time of year suffer from flu-like symptoms. Best guess, however, he said is more like a few dozen each day, if that many.

Hey fellas this is a disease, a killer disease. It’s not a beer bong party on a global scale featuring a similarly-named brand of booze. Stop smiling. Stop swapping off-color jokes. This is serious business. It could impact hundreds if not thousands of U.S. citizens.

Already the 60 cases identified last week is apparently an underreported figure.

As hard as Pence, Mnuchin and Kudlow try to do their boss’ bidding and keep facts from the public, the CDC reported last week that a woman in California was in serious condition suffering from coronavirus. It was unknown as recently as Friday how she contracted the disease.

Since she was admitted to a local hospital and treated there by a good number of folks — not wearing masks or any appropriate gear — for flu-like symptoms and then transferred to a major hospital since her condition deteriorated the number of potentially infected individuals just in that one case could now number in the hundreds. That’s including her family and friends who were in contact with her before she entered any health care facility.

Trump can’t control reality. He and his team need to look at what other countries are doing in an attempt to contain the coronavirus. Look at all the masks being worn. Look at all the food service workers wiping down surfaces in restaurants — fast food and otherwise — that might have been touched and thus infected by someone with the virus. Look at the empty sports stadiums where professional athletes are contesting goals without the vocal support of the locals. Tokyo is even considering canceling the Summer Olympics.

A “miracle” of the order Trump envisions requries leadership. Think Herb Brooks as coach of that USA hockey team back in 1980. He and his “ice” men weren’t given a ghost of a chance to beat the Russians. The Americans were rank amateurs, mostly collegiate skaters. The Russians were considered the finest professional hockey team in the world at the time.

Brooks and his squad devised a plan, an aggressive attack against the superior Russians. Through long, lengthy practices, dedication and commitment to the vision of victory the “Miracle on Ice” came to be. It’s now 40 years and counting in the annals of greatest sports moments in American history.

Trump needs to sit down with Pence and his “leadership” team and devise a strategy to defeat or at least contain the coronavirus. Make certain funding is going to research a vaccine to combat the virus in order to get it to market as soon as possible. Is $2.5 billion enough? Is $8.5 billion requested by the U.S. House the right number?

Make a decision. Make it part of an overall preparedness plan. Make certain that whatever supplies the CDC recommends to combat the virus, health care professionals and facilites have on hand and in large supplies.

Trump and his team need to make tough decisions about what should happen to sporting events if the virus spreads as expected across the country. It’s a great time of year for professional and collegiate sports (and the media moguls who finance the broadcast networks who collect millions making certain the games are available on the nearest tv or laptop). Spring training. NBA. NHL. March Madness. The Masters. It’s all playing across the American sports landscape as spring approaches.

Is an athletic contest worth the life of an athlete, a coach, a trainer, a father or mother traveling with a team, or even fans in the stands?

Trump needs to work out a thorough and responsive plan to combat and defeat the coronavirus and then talk to the nation about it. If he keeps the American public informed about how the strategy is taking hold, then there might be a chance Trump will get his “miracle” and the coronavirus will simply slip away.

Let’s offer up a prayer that a miracle will happen in 2020 as it did 40 years ago on an ice rink in Lake Placid, but also pray that our country’s leaders work to make certain the American people anywhere and everywhere are well-prepared to confront coronavirus wherever it strikes.

Then just maybe we will again be able to believe in miracles.