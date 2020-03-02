No Need to Fear, Trump is Here

The official U.S. stance on the coronavirus is that the Democrats did it. They created a hoax, fanned the flames of fear and criticized Donald Trump’s lackluster response, all in the name of gaining leverage against one of the most divisive presidents ever.

For the 3.000 people worldwide who have died since the appearance of this novel virus in December 2019, this is great news. Perhaps instead of isolating and stopping the spread of a virus that in just two months has thrown the entire world into a tailspin and crashing the U.S. economy, we can just blame the Democrats. Because in reality, the Democrats will do anything to keep Trump from being re-elected in November.

And Trump will do anything to save his orange hide. He will also do anything to line his pockets with the hard-earned cash of the American people.

In 2018, amid a flurry of cost-cutting measures — or as we Democrats see it, the annihilation of anything positive from the Obama Era — Trump eliminated a position within the National Security Council tasked with managing a national pandemic crisis, like the one we are facing now with COVID-19. Democratic senators recently sent a letter to the National Security Adviser asking to reinstate the position of Senior Director for Global Health Security and Biodefense so that we can at least have someone with expertise on the matter to lead the president and his band of sycophants through the latest crisis, because according to Trump, “there’s no reason to panic at all.”

Interestingly, Trump presented his 2021 budget proposal calling for cuts to spending for the Centers of Disease Control just 11 days after the World Health Organization declared that the COVID-19 outbreak was a public health emergency of international concern. In the midst of a global pandemic, Trump recommended cutting the budget of the primary U.S. organization that can handle a public health crisis.



In typical Trump fashion, his statements on the matter have been contradictory:



“There’s a chance that it could get worse. There’s a chance that it could get fairly, substantially worse. But I don’t think it’s inevitable . . . there’s a chance that it won’t spread.”

Except it has spread. Even as these statements were made, new cases surfaced that do not have an obvious source (such as travel or exposure to a known COVID-19 carrier).

As Trump continues to divert attention from an administration that is run by a bare bones staff, lacking significant leadership in areas necessary to understand and contain a pandemic, two Americans — both in Washington state — have now succumbed to this illness. News of the first death came with its own controversy, and to be fair, the Democrats had absolutely nothing to do with it. Trump announced that the first victim was a “medically high-risk patient in her late 50s” and “a wonderful woman.” Except she was a man.

Perhaps it really doesn’t matter to Trump who dies from the COVID-19 outbreak as long as he can blame anyone else for his shortcomings and remain, in the eyes of his base, the messiah who will save them from the apocalypse, keep their 401K solvent, and continue to wave the banner of America First in the face of the evil Democrats who tried to warn the American people of this ill-prepared administration in the face a global pandemic.

For facts about COVID-19, CLICK HERE