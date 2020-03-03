Blue wave needs to flood the country now, not wait until November

Four more years of Impeached President Donald J. Trump.

Think about it. Roll that around in your head for a few minutes. Does the thought not frighten the heck out of you, God-fearing, red, white and blue patriotic Americans that you are?

There’s big talk kicking around Democratic Party gatherings about how there will be a massive Blue Wave of like-minded voters going to the polls in November to send Impeached Trump packing.

Only problem is that at the moment, there isn’t a Blue Wave in the primaries. Not like there was in 2008, the year the last true American citizens secured the keys to our White House and led the country through the Great Recession.

Remember Barack Obama? Remember the excitement, the energy, the love between “we the people” and first the candidate, and then the president, who looked out after us and our republic?

It took villages across the country flooding primary day polling places to bring us President Obama. The movement didn’t wait until the November general election to make certain the best and the brightest would lead the country for at least four years (we were blessed that it turned into eight years).

Rolling Stone has analyzed the 2020 primary season to date, and it’s not an encouraging review of what’s happened at Democratic voting booths so far this year. It’s worth a read.

There needs to be a Blue Tidal Wave, a tsunami of Democratic voters during the remainder of the primary season, rallying behind candidates who can assure the country that Impeached Trump will have to return to New York City and deal with all the legal issues that await him.

Right now, Republicans are turning out in greater numbers during primary season to confirm that they want four more years of Impeached Trump than Democrats trying to decide who they want to challenge the incumbent Oval Office occupant in November.

Some Democrats think that once it comes down to two choices — Impeached Trump or a Democrat — the country will naturally join in a Blue Wave and wash the wannabe dictator out of office.

Don’t bet on it. Don’t sit in your living rooms watching Super Tuesday primary returns and moan and groan about how the Democrats need to narrow the field some more. It’s down to a handful of candidates.

Now is the time to get the Blue Wave rolling. Back one of the few left standing. Help build a tidal wave of blue that will roll across the country, building a patriotic force so strong that Impeached Trump and his Republican cohorts, his enablers, won’t know what hit them.

Don’t wait until November to become part of the Blue Wave. Start today. Start whenever primary day comes to your neighborhood. If you’re already committed to voting in a primary, find a neighbor, a friend to take along with you.

Build the wave now. Get excited now.

What happens if you don’t? Four more years — if not more — of Impeached Trump and his band of enablers.

Think about it. How much more incentive do you need?