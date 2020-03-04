Are Democrats Heading For A Brokered Convention?

Last Saturday, the entire primary process was set aside in favor of the kind of insider power-brokering the Democratic Party has long been known for. Somewhere deep in the bowels of the Democratic Central Committee, a handful of very powerful people decided what few candidates among many will compete to be the next Democratic president.

The clues are in. First, like hungry jackals, the entire field of Democratic hopefuls piled on front-runner Sen. Bernie Sanders for his socialist tendencies. Then former Mayor Peter Buttigieg nobly “suspended” his campaign following his well publicized discussion with former President Barack Obama while agonizing over what to do.

That wonderfully orchestrated bombshell was followed by Minnesota’s Sen. Amy Klobuchar graciously cashing in her chips after failing to connect with anyone except those few voters who wanted an overachieving daughter figure to be president. She must have known her campaign was sputtering since she spent the last two weeks of it — when she was even allowed to speak — explaining why she was still relevant. After Klobuchar endorsed Joe Biden Monday night, he said so.

Klobuchar’s endorsement was followed by that of Beto O’Rourke, the former Texas congressman who got an unexpected ride in the polls when El Paso was attacked by a right-wing murderer who didn’t like Mexicans. O’Rourke’s hometown of El Paso suffered 22 people killed and 24 wounded by an rifle-wielding lunatic empowered by the racial contempt and barely concealed bigotry of Donald Trump. O’Rourke rode the wave.

Standing almost alone outside the Biden circle is Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, basking in her new campaign ads that include Obama telling America in his own words what an effective senator and tireless warrior Warren has already proved to be. So what?

Was Obama’s gracious characterization a sop for her to save face or a red herring to make Democratic politics seem like the all encompassing party? For the moment, Warren is the unknown trump card, excuse the pun. Eventually, it will have to be played.

If Democratic politics suddenly sounds mean and sinister, it isn’t. Democrats have been making backroom deals since the party emerged as the immigrant workingman’s party in the mid-18th Century. Among the many notable Democratic machines that have turned the political tide since the creation of Democrats is the infamous Tammany Society. It spawned the rough-hewn New York Democratic-Republican Party in the very early 18th century. The last man out in those days was usually sent flying through a window instead of a door.

The so-called Sons of St. Tammany was founded in 1786 and incorporated three years later as the Tammany Society. The shady Democratic Party political machine ruled New York City and New York State politics into the 1960s.

Immigrants, particularly Irish immigrants very familiar with rough-and-tumble political discussions, made up the backbone of the rank and file. The Tammany Hall manner of doing things became the benchmark of inner-city Democratic politics that still leaves its impression today.

So what really motivated Buttigieg to pull the plug on his campaign while his ads were still running all over the country? His aides say he had been thinking about the implications of his candidacy since he finished at the top in Iowa, then started sliding back down. By the time of South Carolina primary last Saturday, Buttigieg knew he would never have the numbers to be nominated. He said so Sunday night when he addressed a sympathetic hometown crowd in South Bend, Indiana.

Well, maybe that’s true, or maybe the invisible powerbrokers at the DNC decided Buttigieg was not presidential material, though he still has his uses — namely as a potential vice presidential candidate. The brilliant Afghanistan combat veteran, glib politician, and openly gay man can make a difference when voters are deciding whether paternal former Vice President Joe Biden or mega-rich on-and-off Democrat Michael Bloomberg’s deep pockets, administrative acumen and whiz-bang election machine can beat Donald Trump.

At 38-years old, Buttigieg is a millennial. When the campaign began, he hoped his youthful appearance and chipmunk enthusiasm would attract voters seeking a new generation of leadership in Washington, D.C. What he got was older voters who didn’t like anyone else, some of whom said only that he seemed like such a nice young man.

Buttigieg’s constant message about unifying the country seemed incongruent with the pounding the candidates are still giving each other on TV. Even then, Buttigieg was a class act, defending Biden from Trump’s egregious verbal assaults over his age, ability and legitimacy.

During the televised Democratic debate last week, Mayor Pete said of Trump’s attacks on Biden’s son, “To be the kind of president, to be the kind of human being who would seek to turn someone against his own son, who would seek to weaponize a son against his own father, is an unbelievably dishonorable thing.”

Being noble is really nice, but it doesn’t cut it in the go-for-the-jugular combat that will soon show its ugly face when Democratic candidate meets Republican contender Trump in the crucible of presidential politics. The first thing the Democratic candidates need is a bulletproof shell that will complement their must-have protective nut cups. Otherwise, Trump will tear off the family jewels.

My comparison with Tammany Hall is simply to illustrate where the Democratic Party comes from. Where they are nowadays is on a much higher plane; now it is all about money. There are huge differences now from when Democratic ward-heelers rounded up votes with whiskey, beer and a generous tram fare to vote for Tammany’s favorite son.

In American politics, a brokered convention occurs when a political party fails to choose a nominee during the first round of delegate voting at the party convention. It can be an enervating and divisive situation when delegates are set aside in favor of so-called super delegates who can’t vote unless there is no apparent winner in the first round. A brokered convention makes for great theater.

Brokered conventions are filled with dramatic moments. It’s also the time when Democrats may shoot their moderate chances of beating Trump right between the eyes. The likeliest of the unlikely scenarios being bantered about is the one where Democratic Socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders arrives at the July Democratic convention in Milwaukee, leading in delegates but without a clear majority.

It could spell big trouble because Sanders’ socialist agenda is not popular with middle-of-the-road American voters. Unless Sanders can somehow be persuaded to step aside, all the rules of conviviality will be tossed aside. If that happens, the Democratic Convention becomes a three-way cat fight among Biden, Bloomberg and Sanders, with Warren lecturing from the sidelines. That spectacle could alienate American voters already sick of endless Democratic infighting.

Two weeks ago, Politico reported that Bloomberg is already plotting to win a brokered convention. According to the Feb. 20 report, Bloomberg’s staff is angling for a second-ballot contest by “poaching supporters of Joe Biden and other moderate Democrats,” according to two Democratic observers not aligned with Bloomberg’s camp.

The most fabled brokered convention was the 1924 Democratic National Convention, which needed 103 ballots and 16 days to select nominee John W. Davis, a dark-horse candidate who won the presidential nomination on the 103rd ballot. Davis and Lena Jones Wade Springs were compromise candidates that emerged after a protracted fight between William Gibbs McAdoo and perennial candidate Al Smith. It was the first U.S. presidential convention at which a woman was nominated for vice president.

The barely knowns were defeated by Republicans Calvin Coolidge and Charles G. Dawes in the 1924 presidential election.

It can happen again.