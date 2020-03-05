What War Is Trump Winning?

A lot of wars are going on these days, and almost all of them find Donald Trump mired in the middle, sputtering about things for which he hasn’t got a clue.

The biggest war at the moment is the coronavirus epidemic, slowly revealing whether it will kill thousands or millions before Mother Nature makes a course correction. Trump says he has America’s war with coronavirus under control. Saintly Vice President Mike Pence has the God connection, and the Centers For Disease Control owns the science initiative.

Trump’s notion the disease was going to miraculously go away has not panned out so far. Congress should convene in emergency session to pass a binding resolution that Trump flog Pence more vigorously. After a few tastes of the lash Pence will be yelling “Oh, God” more than Charlton Heston did in his ape movies.

The staid old-school coronavirus war has morphed into an upbeat attack on COVID-19, an easy-to-remember acronym for the virus that has already waylaid 95,111 and killed 3,252 people as of Wednesday. The labeling sounds like it was aimed at the low-risk millennials instead of the over-60 crowd that apparently has more to worry about.

According to researchers, the coronavirus attacks the lungs. One out of five elderly victims fares badly, says Dr. Yoko Furuya, an infectious disease specialist at Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

That makes 73-year-old Donald Trump a likely sitting duck. It doesn’t matter how thick the armor on his limousine is, or how many Secret Service agents surround him, he is as good a target as the rest of us old schmucks. That alone should have him moving heaven and Earth seeking a solution.

Unfortunately, he is busy overseeing the end of the war in Afghanistan. After 18 years of nonsensical war it would seem everyone concerned would embrace peace like it was their momma.

After five days of “peace,” Trump greenlighted a “defensive strike” in Helmand province aimed at disrupting Taliban fighters “actively attacking Afghani security troops.” The U.S. responded with an air strike.

“We call on the Taliban to stop needless attacks and uphold their commitments. As we have demonstrated, we will defend our partners when required, ” tweeted U.S. military spokesman Col. Sonny Leggett from Afghanistan.

The Taliban reportedly told its troops to resume attacking Kabul’s forces Saturday after its government refused to release 5,000 Taliban prisoners promised in Trump’s unilateral peace deal. On Monday, a mad Afghani bomber killed three Kabul-loving brothers at a soccer match. Since then, the U.S. is reporting at least 43 other Taliban attacks against Kabul’s forces.

About 14,000 U.S. troops are in Afghanistan propping up Afghan troops. Trump says the Taliban has agreed on a timetable for the withdrawal of all foreign troops in exchange for security guarantees. Vietnam redux!

Trump says the U.S. and our NATO allies have agreed to withdraw all their troops within 14 months if the militants don’t violate the agreement to stop all hostilities during the pull- out. That alone is enough to make experienced observers blanch. Lies in Afghanistan are as subtle as coronavirus at a Trump rally. So far nothing has changed.

Another big-big roadblock also exists. The Taliban (“religious students”) and the American-supported Kabul secular government have to come to terms. Both sides are hungry for the money and power dividend peace will bring. It has always been about the impoverished country’s abundant natural resources. For the moment the Taliban appears to be winning.

Trump claims the Taliban had been trying to reach an agreement with the U.S. for a long time. Not so! The Taliban is allowing Trump a bit of face-saving so the foreigners will leave. Only lobotomized U.S. envoys would believe the Taliban will refrain from someday hanging American-installed Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his followers from the nearest lamp post.

“I really believe the Taliban wants to do something to show we’re not all wasting time,” Trump told reporters last Friday. “If bad things happen, we’ll go back with a force like no one’s ever seen.”

Another Trumpian-mediated uprising has erupted on the Turkish border with Greece, where thousands of Syrian refugees are trying to sneak into Europe. They fled from captured Islamic State strongholds and Kurdish-run refugee camps in Syria into Turkey after the U.S. arbitrarily pulled out of the Syrian civil war.

On Oct. 11, 2019, Trump ordered the withdrawal of the 1,000 remaining U.S. troops supporting the Kurds in northern Syria. The Kurds fled. Soon after the U.S. pulled out, thousands of Islamic State supporters escaped from abandoned Kurdish detention camps.

The impotent United Nations (U.N.) says Turkey houses the largest number of refugees worldwide. Among them are 3.7 million Syrians.

The European Union and NATO are both worried the Islamic State refugees will settle in Europe. The exodus of refugees out of Turkey began three days after Syrian airstrikes killed 33 Turkish troops fighting against them.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan claims Trump last week agreed during a phone call to help Turkey avoid a burgeoning “humanitarian tragedy” in northern Syria.

“The two leaders agreed on additional steps without delay in order to avert a big humanitarian tragedy unfolding in the Idlib region,” a Turkish spokesman said.

Trump’s assurance was offered despite existing U.S. policy that provides no money for the refugees it helped create. Three days after Trump’s assurances, Erdogan said NATO and the European Union abandoned him. He retaliated by freeing unknown thousands of Syrian refugees now trying desperately to reach safe shores in hostile Greece.

Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker offered useless words.

“It is atrocious, what is going on there. This is intentional — and atrocities are being perpetrated — and it’s an outrage,” Schenker said.

The U.N. calls the situation potentially the greatest humanitarian crisis in modern times.