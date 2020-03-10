Coronavirus crisis exposes Trump’s self-promoting flimflam act

For some three years, Impeached President Donald J. Trump has managed to flimflam his way into the hearts and minds of his ardent followers and greedy, monetarily myopic Americans.

It took the rapidly expanding worldwide health crisis of coronavirus to expose his act for what it really is; a lot of hot air in the form of empty promises and blatant lies designed to keep attention on him and his quest for global power.

Oh yeah, and to get him four more years in the White House.

The virus originating in China and spreading to more than 110 countries in a matter of a few weeks has killed more than 4,000 people — 26 in the United States so far — and infected some 114,000 around the globe, according to reports on the spread of the disease late Monday.

Equally frightening to sane Americans is that the virus has exposed Trump’s fatal weakness as the leader of a democratic republic: He doesn’t have a clue how to manage a government as complex as ours during a crisis situation.

This potentially fatal “corona moment” in history isn’t meant for lies and political positioning. It’s not the time to try and manage a looming pandemic like a failed casino or a struggling New York City real estate company. It’s a matter of life and death for millions of people. A thoughtful, well-organized path forward designed to combat the disease is the currency of credibility that all Americans and citizens of the world need now.

Unfortunately, Trump is woefully bankrupt when it comes to dealing with a situation that doesn’t allow him to promote his failed business management style. The coronavirus is cleaning Trump’s rhetorical clock and exposing his inability to manage a crisis situation. He lacks governmental management skills. He is void of any ability to delegate authority to the skilled civil servants who are trained to deal with exactly this type of crisis.

Steven Piersanti stated recently on DCReport.org that the most “powerful way to communicate Trump’s true economic legacy is to brand him as “Bankrupter-in-Chief Trump.” This, Piersanti notes, is the real bottom line of Trump’s business career and is what he is actually doing to the country and to individual Americans. To drive home this message, “Bankrupter-in-Chief Trump” should be repeated after each new Trump claim, policy, action and report that illustrates this message — until most Americans understand this as Trump’s true legacy, Piersanti suggests.

To Piersant’s point, recall that Trump has bragged often and loudly about the great tax cut of December 2017. He claimed it put money into the pockets of average workers and kept the country’s booming economy growing at a seemingly world-class pace. Actually, the windfall generated by the financial act of kindness was a godsend to leaders of corporate America and shareholders of those behemoths of the business world. It provided little in real-time income boosts to most working-class Americans.

Piersanti also reminds us that Trump campaigned on the promise of eliminating the federal debt within eight years. His economic policies have actually been bankrupting the country. The U.S. government’s budget deficit ballooned to almost $1 trillion in 2019, a nearly 50 percent increase during Trump’s all-too-long time in office.

As the coronavirus hammers on Trump and his consistently failing attempts to get his hands and flimflam antics around the growing crisis, it’s important to remember that the wannbe dictator’s only experience was running his own private company. It was small and largely hidden from the prying eyes of shareholders and government regulators. He was surrounded by longtime loyalists and family members. His main public exposure unfolded in staged settings, on softball talk shows or his own reality-TV show.

Never has Trump had to think for anyone but himself. He doesn’t have a compassionate bone in his body. He’s all about self-preservation and self-promotion to maintain a lavish lifestyle he has propped up by “walking” bank loans and allegedly resorting to laundering money for Russian oligarchs in exchange for political support in 2016.

Largely ignoring the counsel of his top health advisers, Trump has attempted to minimize the impact the coronavirus has had on the United States. His goal at the start of the growing crisis last month was to keep the number of reported cases in this country low with his personal hope that it would magically go away when warmer weather hit.

It would be “like a miracle,” he laughingly told the news media at one point. One day it would be here the next it would be gone.

Someone needs to tell Trump that his flimflam act doesn’t work during a health crisis. People need facts. They need clear counsel from health-care professionals on what to do if they have symptoms that could be the start of the coronavirus invading their bodies. They need access to test kits in order to tell quickly if they have the disease and know whether they need to be quarantined or if they can go about their lives as usual.

They need compassionate and informed leadership, not a failed New York City businessman and impeached president trying to protect his desire to lead a worldwide political empire.

The coronavirus is serious business. It requires serious leadership.