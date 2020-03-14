Trumplandia: March 7 — 14, 2020

Failing Miserably Edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

FiveThirtyEight Poll: 42.3% — down from 42.8 last week

Rasmussen Poll: 49% — up from 47% last week

Welcome to Trumplandia, a place where with a bit of wit and snark, we keep the world caught up on all of the tasty Nuggets-O-Trump you may have heard about but were too busy to care. Because most of this minutia occurs just below the massive headlines about the POTUS, it’s in a land of its own. Here, an infusion of social media, video clips and print media meld with our outdated political views to make more delicious “Fake News” about our Commander-in-Chief.

So just like the president, we start it all with a little tweet like this:

For decades the @CDCgov looked at, and studied, its testing system, but did nothing about it. It would always be inadequate and slow for a large scale pandemic, but a pandemic would never happen, they hoped. President Obama made changes that only complicated things further….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2020

No Responsibility At All

The week of our Trump — March 7, 2020: This week an international pandemic forced President Donald Trump to abandon his specially crafted conspiracy theories and finally deal with the novel coronavirus like an adult.

Rushing onto the scene like some delinquent school boy who realized he needed to return to class or risk failing the semester, our fair-haired boy from Queens, N.Y., took on the COVID-19 pandemic in what seemed like a last-ditch effort, but he still refused to take any responsibility for the uneven response to the disease.

Beset by a world full of death and infection at the hands of the COVID-19 virus, Donnie Sunshine took to the mic twice this week to settle the fears of a nation. His efforts were uneven at best. He first gave an Oval Office address on the worldwide pandemic that just two weeks prior, he had called a creation of his political rivals and the media.

Dour and flat in its delivery, the first Trump approach to the virus formerly known as the “fake Democratic hoax” was delivered on the evening of March 11 and was supposed to bring calm. Instead, it produced fear, mayhem and a 30-day European travel ban.

Yesterday, however, Trump attempted to flip the script and held a well-choreographed press conference in the White House Rose Garden, where he declared the response to the coronavirus a “national emergency.” This time, Trump was surrounded by a group of problem-solvers that included Vice President Mike Pence, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Health and Human Services secretary Alex Azar, and the CEOs of Walmart, Google, Target and CVS.

The late afternoon presser introduced the use of a web site that is expected to allow for expanded testing; $50 billion for states; greater power and oversight for Azar; and an ambitious goal of creating a method for seeing test results in as little as 48 hours using a Google-created site linked to planned drive-up testing locations.

In the meantime, the states are left to coordinate local testing efforts while dealing with the blowback from a shortage of test kits.

The happy talk by Trump and friends did have an immediate impact on the stock market, which rose by about 1,950 points after it had fallen about 2,300 points following his first address to the nation.

Yesterday’s effort was a stark difference from that first effort, where we watched Trump fumble through his address and essentially place the nation in a panic. There have been times in history when sober voices steadied the ship of state during choppy seas. But unlike the address of President John F. Kennedy during the Cuban Missile crisis, Winston Churchill’s during the Battle of Britain, or Franklin Delano Roosevelt after the attack on Pearl Harbor, a disaffected Donald Trump during his first address sat at his big desk and helped fuel stock market panic and public hysteria about the growing contagion.

The run on Wall Street pushed the market to its biggest decline since the “Black Friday” crash of 1987. A staggering 2,350-point drop wiped out all the gains made since the billionaire con man took office in January 2017. Ultimately settling at about 2,100 down, the 7 percent drop scared investors, but it ultimately bounced back yesterday, though the damage had already been done.

The first, less-than-reassuring-message by the former reality television star saw him chastising Europe for not stopping the “foreign virus” and calling for a travel ban from nations in the European Union without talking about shoring up tests and response at home. Fallout from Wednesday’s crash and fears about the spread of the virus caused people to take matters into their own hands.

Fear of the coronavirus has affected all facets of American life. Professional sports leagues suspended their seasons, and Major League Baseball pushed back spring training and the opening of its season, originally set for March 26.

Two of the biggest St. Patrick’s Day parades, in New York and Boston, were canceled, and many large cities either called their own states of emergency or banned gatherings of more than 200 people. Self-isolation has extended to individual school districts, with officials in Ohio, Michigan and Maryland weighing automated ways to teach lessons.

With so much uncertainty, Americans could at least count on one consistent thing. When the heat gets hot, Donnie will always be ducking the blame: “I don’t take responsibility at all,” Trump said, blaming the past administration and stating he knew nothing of disbanding the White House global health security unit in 2018.

As in the past, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Ca.) and the House of Representatives augmented the latest White House effort with a concrete plan to help the American people, who are currently left only with an ability to “flatten the curve” for the contagion by adhering to social distancing. Just this morning, the House passed an economic relief bill earmarking billions of dollars for paid sick leave, unemployment insurance and free coronavirus testing that already has Trump’s blessing. The bill passed in the House 363-40 and is expected to be voted on by the Senate next week.

Denier-in-Chief

Until his abdication before the American public during his Wednesday Oval Office speech, Trump had been the denier-in-chief when it came to the COVID-19 virus. A propagator of conspiracy theories and misinformation, Trump was forced to acknowledge the growth of the virus during his prime-time address.

However, Trump did so in the face of a situation that endangered the lives of his followers, who attended his public rallies while the man they came to see knew the coronavirus was on the verge of being categorized a pandemic.

As late as March 2, 2020, Trump defiantly referred to the public health crisis as “a new hoax” by the Democrats to threaten his presidency. Often accusing his enemies of “weaponizing” the coronavirus, Trump has been telling crowds of supporters to stay calm and not worry during the outbreak.

With under-reported numbers in the United States and few methods for testing, Trump’s last MAGA rally was held just before Super Tuesday, when Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden cemented himself as the top challenger to the incumbent Trump.

Since that time, as the number of those infected has risen, the typically defiant Trump has quietly canceled upcoming public campaign stops in Nevada, Denver and Milwaukee, all due to the national focus on isolation as a deterrent to spreading the disease.

Hidden among the words of encouragement and the call for unity in dealing with America’s “national emergency” was the reality that the president may finally allow himself to be tested after coming into contact with several people who tested positive for COVID-19 virus.

Just this week, Trump associates Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.); Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tx.); new Chief of Staff Rep. Mark Meadows, (R-N.C.); and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Az.) quarantined themselves after coming into contact with a person who tested positive after attending the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Maryland last month.

Although the patient was said to have possibly shaken hands with Trump, the White House at first felt no need to have the POTUS tested. Trump could also have been exposed to the virus when he hosted representatives from the Brazilian government during an event at the president’s Mar-a-Lago resort last week. Trump said he had dinner with Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro, who was tested and is not infected, but it was a picture with the South American leader’s communication secretary that has caused concern.

The Brazilian spokesman, identified as Fabio Wajngarten, did test positive for the coronavirus, causing Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) to self-quarantine due to their exposure to the Brazilian official. At press time, Suarez has tested positive for the contagion, but the status of Scott was unknown.

Pressed by reporters during his feel-good press conference yesterday, Trump seemed to consider being tested, but gave no specifics. He said he was unaware of the identity of the Brazilian official and did not remember taking a picture with him. “I take hundreds of pictures with people,” Trump snapped.

Last night the White House issued a memo from Trump’s physician, Navy Commander Sean P. Conley, stating that Trump does not need to be tested or quarantined despite a second person identified as testing positive for coronavirus having met with the commander-in-chief last weekend. The memo stated:

“The president’s exposure to the first individual was extremely limited (photograph, handshake), and though he spent more time in closer proximity to the second case, all interactions occurred before any symptoms onset.”

Channel Zero

The lighthearted approach by their leader underscored what had been a less-than-serious approach to the deadly pandemic that has killed more than 5,400 people worldwide, including 48 Americans, while infecting at least 145,857.

The president, along with his personal state media — Fox News — did not stop portraying the deadly COVID-19 as a Democratic hoax or a weaker version of the flu until midweek, when all American sports leagues suspended their seasons, the March Madness college basketball tournament was canceled, and “Dear Leader Donnie” addressed the nation on prime-time television.

Since China announced the spread of the virus in December 2019, many conservative news outlets largely brushed off the disease, endangering countless lives and perhaps causing listeners to be less vigilant about passing on the contagion. This week, those views cost some of those attempting to profit from the growth of the virus by pushing fake remedies, and others who were just along for the ride on the Trump train.

Conspiracy theorist and InfoWars founder Alex Jones was first to crash headlong into reality when he was arrested for DWI in Texas on March 9 after police were called to his house for a family disturbance. According to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office, the 46-year-old Jones was stopped after police detected a strong smell of alcohol. Tests found Jones was below the legal limit of 0.08 and he was released after 4 a.m. after bonding out on a personal recognizance bond.

Then things got worse.

On March 12, the New York Attorney General, Letitia James, sent a “cease and desist” letter to Jones for hawking “Super-Silver Whitening Toothpaste” as a cure for the coronavirus.

Jones claimed on his talk show that the tooth-whitening formula was verified by the Pentagon and Homeland Security for its ability to kill the SARS-corona family of viruses. The healing qualities of the product are, of course, non-existent, and Jones was told to stop selling it or face a $5,000 fine.

A similar letter was also sent to Trump backer and televangelist Jim Bakker, who was touting the healing qualities of “Silver Solution,” another product allegedly infused with colloidal silver.

Lisa Landau, chief of the New York Attorney General Office’s health care bureau, wrote: the segment on the Bakker’s show “may mislead consumers as to the effectiveness of the Silver Solution product in protecting against the current outbreak. ” In addition, the state of Missouri filed a temporary restraining order against Bakker and his production company to stop them from selling the silver-based products.

Bakker and Morningside Church Productions were said to have been violating Missouri law by “falsely promising to consumers that Silver Solution can cure, eliminate, kill or deactivate coronavirus and/or boost elderly consumers’ immune system.”

Bakker was given 10 days to comply with the lawsuit or face legal action. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Federal Trade Commission also warned the televangelist about selling any “unapproved new drugs” via his Facebook page and website.

The questionable items have since been removed.

Even Fox News felt the sting of reality this week when it placed shows on hiatus after its hosts, both heavy Trump supporters and believers in the faux nature of the deadly virus, continued to refer to the spread of the contagion as, among other things, the “coronavirus impeachment scam.”

Look! North Korean state media has a new spokesperson! When she does that “Breathless Urgency to Great & Glorious Leader For Survive Most Evil Treacherous Plots” routine, I almost … almost, believe her. https://t.co/qxFKmP7Awc — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) March 10, 2020

Fox Business Network announced yesterday that it had placed two prime time shows — the 8 p.m. “Trish Regan Primetime,” show and 9 p.m.’s “Kennedy,” hosted by Lisa Kennedy Montgomery, a former MTV veejay — on hiatus.

Ironically replaced for additional coverage of the coronavirus, Fox Business leadership told Variety that the change was made “due to the demands of the evolving pandemic crisis coverage.” Regan’s show in particular seemed in recent times to focus on segments discussing how the “left” and its media were overstating the seriousness of the pandemic to attack Trump.