Dear Shinbone Star readers, please lend us a hand!

As you know, we have been taking the fight to President Donald Trump almost daily since shortly after he was inaugurated at a ceremony which, for the record, had much smaller attendance than the inauguration of President Barack Obama.

We haven’t asked for much in return, but today that changes.

The Shinbone Star is a small-time operation run by ex-journalists, and because we’re small-time, our distribution system depends on spreading the word by social media, primarily Facebook. We are well aware of Facebook’s downside. We have had staff discussions about Facebook and its role in spreading disinformation during the last presidential election. We wish Facebook wasn’t a necessity, but we consider it a necessary evil. The fact is that if we stopped using Facebook, or more germane, were prevented from using it, our readership would suffer terribly.

The reason we’re coming to you now is because a staff member has been thrown into Facebook Prison for distributing links to today’s story with the headline “Typhoid Trump.” Someone evidently complained about the headline, and Facebook’s response was to ban our staff member for 24 hours.

This isn’t the first time one of our staff members was thrown into Facebook Prison. A different staffer was banned several times, also for posting links to our stories, and the current staff member charged with that duty is also no stranger to a censorship cell.

Why are things different this time?

On other occasions when a staff member was imprisoned by Facebook, it might have been because of profanity in a specific article. Some of our writers have been known to slip in a naughty word now and then, but our editors allow it because the occasional naughty word pales when you consider the obscene thing that was slipped into the Oval Office back in 2016.

But there was nothing profane in today’s earlier post. The objection, apparently, was to its tone. The post, however, was written by our Staff Doctor, who focused on the president’s failure to set a proper example before the results of his test for COVID-19 were available.

Most of our headlines are written by an editor, not by the author. But not in this case. The headline “Typhoid Trump” was written by the author, and in our judgement was not offensive or inaccurate. We could change it but we’re not doing so because we won’t have our editorial decisions dictated by Trump supporters.

This is where you come in. Please post links to both THIS story and especially the earlier one on your personal Facebook page and to any political groups to which you belong. If you have a Twitter account, please post it there, too. We need your help to get the word out and to take a stand against unfair censorship.

We wouldn’t be coming to you if we felt we’d committed some infraction that violated community standards. But we haven’t. Remember, today’s article was written by a licensed physician in the United States, who based the article on what she observed from watching television, just like millions of other Americans. There’s nothing inaccurate about today’s post.

Following is the link to the post that triggered the Facebook Furor: TYPHOID TRUMP

