Pentagon Says It Isn’t Capable Of The Miracles Trump Promises To Provide

Trillion dollar Pentagon budgets are manna from heaven for the military-industrial complex, but not so much for ordinary Americans. When armed forces Commander-In-Chief Donald Trump promised on television that the military was standing by to provide massive medical aid, he must have been thinking about something else.

“The Department of Defense is ready, willing and able to support civilian authorities to the greatest extent possible with the direction of the president,” spokesman Jonathan Rath Hoffman said during a Defense.gov news conference. “We just want to make sure that the conversation that is being had is informed by the facts of what is possible, what is not, and what those trade-offs are.”

The advising surgeon for the Joint Chiefs of Staff agreed. Forget the medical miracle warriors in epic contagion movies, Air Force Brig. Gen. (Dr.) Paul Friedrichs warned. The Pentagon’s Joint Staff surgeon (the doctor who advises the service chiefs about military medical capabilities), cautioned against “overestimating the department’s capacity to provide medical capabilities to support a contagion like coronavirus.”

The Pentagon does not have the personnel, equipment or capacity to create instant mega-tent hospitals filled with moon-suited medical staff because some general ordered it over a telephone. It doesn’t work that way except in the theater, he said.

The American military’s medical system is intended to treat battle casualties from the time a service member is wounded until he or she can recover or be discharged. It has a secondary role of providing routine and emergency medical care to service members and their families at medical installations around the U.S. and the world.

The American military has 36 hospitals in the United States, Friedrichs said, although many “are ill-suited for caring for large numbers of contagious patients.”

“Many of them are configured to support, as you might imagine, our immediate military needs,” Friedrichs said. “They take care of the active duty population and their families and some retirees.“

Hoffman added that military doctors are better trained for wartime injuries than for treating communicable illnesses such as COVID-19.

“Our doctors are, unsurprisingly, trained highly in traumatic injuries and [for] dealing with traumatic injuries,” he said. “We have a much younger population that we’re dealing with treating in our hospitals. And so all of these kind of factor into what is that capability we have for a potential outbreak that generally has been more devastating to older persons who require a different type of attention than we normally do.”

The American Hospital Association (AHA) reports there are currently 6,146 civilian hospitals in the United States, representing beds for 924,104 patients. Before insurance companies began dictating treatments it was willing to pay for, the number of available beds in 1975 was about 1.5 million, according to AHA statistics.

Even if instant military tent hospitals could be set up, they would best be suited for trauma patients, not contagious civilians with debilitating diseases, Friedrichs said.

“We do have tent hospitals. They are deployable hospitals. . . . The challenge is they’re designed to take care of trauma patients and combat casualties,” he said. “We have supported humanitarian operations. . . . We’ve supported relief efforts during natural disasters. But what we’re trying to be very careful of is not over-promising, you know. We want to be factual about what we have.”

While both National Guard and Reserve commands have medical doctors that can be called out to provide support, if needed, both Hoffman and Friedrichs noted that medical personnel in the Guard and Reserve are often the same medical personnel desperately needed in the private sector.

Trump’s grandiose plans to call on weekend warriors as military reinforcements is an unworkable proposition as well.

“If you mobilize the Guard and Reserve medical personnel from their civilian jobs, they’re no longer in their civilian jobs, and that directly impacts the community where they worked, and that’s the trade-off that — whether it’s a natural disaster, or the coronavirus or anything else — that’s part of the trade-off that we look at as we offer options going forward,” Friedrichs said.

The Defense Department is currently assisting the Department of Health and Human Services to quarantine and house people evacuated from China, and those marooned on the Grand Princess and Diamond Princess cruise ships. Adding to its burdens, the Pentagon is controlling the flow of American medical refugees flown back to the United States through 11 feeder airports that need to be quarantined.

So far, DOD has evaluated 37 reported cases of COVID-19: 18 military personnel, 13 military family members, three civilian employees and three contractors, Hoffman said. Effective from Monday through May 11, all domestic travel for military personnel is halted unless it’s for mission-essential travel or humanitarian reasons.

Three weeks ago, in all his wisdom, Trump proclaimed, “It’s going to disappear. One day it’s like a miracle, it will disappear.” For a brief moment he was ancient King Saul, chosen by God to be the first king of Israel.

Fortunately and unfortunately, it was only a momentary delusion.