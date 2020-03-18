During the past few weeks Impeached President Donald J. Trump avoided like the plague spending any serious amount of time providing Americans essential information about the deadly coronavirus currently attacking our country and the world.

In late January and throughout February when he spoke about the virus that has so far killed nearly 100 Americans and infected some 6,000 citizens, Trump would mumble a few disjointed thoughts about how he had the matter under control, that it would be a matter of a few weeks and when warmer weather hit it would disappear; “it will be like a miracle, it will disappear.”

During that time, Vice President Mike Pence was assigned the arduous task of coordinating not only the federal government’s logistial response to the virus but hosting a daily media briefing aimed at keeping the nation calm during this health care tsunami.

All that changed on Monday, March 16, 2020 with the premiere of Trump’s new reality show: “Live! From The White House! It’s Coronavirus Spin!”

For the past two days the man who has labeled most media outlets “the enemy of the American people” since entering the White House took over the briefing room microphone and offered his version of reality concerning the federal government’s campaign to quickly put an end to coronavirus in America.

The man who yelled “fake news” at reports of his borderline criminal behavior as chief executive of our country, who trashed on a minute-by-minute tweet basis news coverage of U.S. House impeachment hearings focused on his abuse of power and contempt of Congress, stood before the media this week answering questions — good and bad — for what seemed like hours.

Nary a “fake news” or “enemy of the people” was uttered by the man who would be a dictator. All was seemingly forgiven by Trump. He stood before a gaggle of White House media types and responded to a wide array of queries without once raising his voice or insulting a reporter, not even a CNN on-air talent or New York Times scribe.

The “Live!” show dealing with the coronavirus has given, it would appear, a whole new meaning to transparency in the Trump administration.

Why this unexpected and seemingly unexplainable change in Trump’s approach to dealing with his self-proclaimed least favorite part of the Oval Office job?

Trump and his reality show producers — most notably son-in-law Jared Kushner — want Americans to believe they’re simply repurposing an old political campaign slogan: “It’s the economy, stupid.” Fix the looming economic catastrophe, they apparently theorized, so that the pocketbook and investment portfolio damage coronavirus will inflict on the country could end long before November 3, 2020, Election Day.

The reality of the situation for “Live!” production company officials was that the mumbling, bumbling performance of its reluctant star prior to Monday’s premiere episode required Trump to hear a more meaningful and privately delivered campaign message: “It’s a national election year, stupid, and you need to get re-elected in order to stay out of jail.”

That seemingly did the trick. An energized and man about the mission of rallying Americans around Old Glory stepped to the stage in the White House press briefing room on Monday and took over the show from Pence.

Don’t believe he needed a wake-up call from his “Live!” handlers? A review of his early performances dealing with the coronavirus crisis provides substantial proof that a script rewrite by Kushner was required.

When in late January the virus seriously reared its ugly head on the international stage in China, Trump shut down travel to and from that country. Simple. Clean. Stop the virus in its tracks. Don’t let people from the infected country into the United States. Or if there are American citizens who were traveling in China and needed to come home, put them through 14 days of isolation to make sure they wouldn’t spread the disease to family, friends and neighbors upon their return to native shores.

He bragged about that action on February 2: “We pretty much shut it down coming from China,” he told reporters and the country. Some three weeks later he took to the air waves again and proclaimed everything with respect to the deadly disease was “very much under control in the USA…stock market starting to look very good to me.”

Yeah, he said it. What’s more he “doubled-down,” as political pundits like to say, on that rose-colored-glasses bragging point on February 25: “CDC and my Administration are doing a great job of handling Coronavirus. I think that’s a problem that’s going to go away.”

On February 26, a few more cases were reported in the U.S. and test kits were missing in action at medical facilities across the country. That day Trump issued this analysis of the coronavirus situation facing Americans: “The 15 (cases in the U.S.) within a couple of days is going to be down close to zero. We’re going very substantially down, not up.”

Then came one of Trump’s most blantantly callous statements about the country’s battle with coronavirus. On February 27 he uttered these memorable words: “One day it’s like a miracle, it will disappear.”

Two days later, on February 29, a man in a Seattle-area nursing home died from coronavirus, the first death from the disease in the United States.

That didn’t stop Trump from trying to work his rhetorical magic on the growing health care crisis. In his mind, as he told Americans willing to listen and believe his ravings, it was important to keep the number of reported cases and deaths as low as possible until the disease ran its course.

“No need to panic,” he famously said last month. He followed that up with quick quotes to reporters charged with covering what would soon be declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization, like this gem from March 2: “A lot of things are happening, a lot of very exciting things are happening and they’re happening very rapidly.”

Then on March 4 he took it a step further, again trying to convince an unsuspecting public that he wanted to keep the numbers low for economic not personal political reasons: “If we have thousands or hundreds of thousands of people that get better just by, you know, sitting around and even going to work — some of them go to work, but they get better.”

His stumbling, bumbling approach to talking about coronavirus kept getting worse. On March 5 he tried to walk back his previous day’s statement: “I NEVER said people that are feeling sick should go to work.” That wasn’t enough. He needed to keep everyone calm by letting loose with this thought: “The United States… has, as of now, only 129 cases… and 11 deaths. We are working very hard to keep these numbers as low as possible!”

Can you say tone deaf? People are dying and he’s worried about keeping the numbers low?

He kept beating the low number drum as loudly as possible on March 6 by telling reporters “I think we’re doing a really good job in this country at keeping it down… a tremendous job at keeping it down. Anybody right now, and yesterday, anybody that needs a test gets a test. They’re there. And the tests are beautiful…. the tests are all perfect like the letter was perfect. The transcription was perfect. Right? This was not as perfect as that but pretty good.”

Forget his desperate reference to the Ukranian “favor” phone call that led to his impeachment by the House.

TRUMP WANTS TO LEAVE ALL OF THEM ON THE SHIP: "I like the numbers being where they are. I don't need to have the numbers double because of one ship" — Trump explains that he doesn't want to let people off the ship.pic.twitter.com/fFIqerUfLp#FBR — Tomthunkit™ (@TomthunkitsMind) March 17, 2020

The real problem was that the tests were almost nowhere to be found. Doctors were contacting news media outlets letting them know that patients who needed to be tested couldn’t get a test because kits were unavailable or not at facilities close enough for someone exhibiting signs of coronavirus.

On March 13, nearly two months after the deadly coronavirus started ravaging Asia and moved to America, Trump and his “Live!” production team woke up. “It’s a National Emergency. Two very big words,” Trump told the people of our country that day, something they knew and understood before those words were uttered on national television.

The stock market had crashed. The travel and service industries were being hammered by lock-downs across the country. Airlines were cutting not only international service but drastically reducing domestic flights to help battle the spreading of coronavirus. Restaurants — formal and informal — were locking their doors, providing only take out or delivery service to do their part in limiting consumer exposure to the disease.

The entertainment community was shifting gears. Theaters –most notably on Broadway — were shut down. Concerts and events were cancelled as the Center for Disease Control issued harsh guidelines limiting the size of public gatherings: No more than 10 people in a group and those 10 folks had to stand or sit at least six-feet apart.

“Live!” producers and their star knew that if they didn’t get their hands around the situation and provide the American voting public an alternative reality of how Trump and his administrators were handling the crisis they would have a hard time getting him re-elected in November.

So, Trump took over the daily press briefings and “Live!” was born. The spin now is to save his personal political life. He will promise and do anything and everything to make that happen, wrapping whatever actions or words he delivers around Old Glory, the American flag, playing on the patriotism of Americans.

For instance, on Tuesday Trump announced a series of packages aimed at softening the economic blow for average wage earners and small business operators by sending Americans a $1,000 check each, a loan, if you will, on payroll taxes. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin spent most of the day with Republican senators drafting legislation that could possibly pump some $1 trillion — yes, that’s trillion with a t — into the struggling U.S. economy that includes the financial boost for workers and business owners.

The $1 trillion is in addition to a U.S. House approved $850 billion legislative package of items designed to effectively do battle with coronavirus. The Senate is expected to add its OK to the bill and Trump has promised to sign it as soon as it reaches his desk.

Trump now wants everyting done quickly, within two weeks, Mnuchin told reporters during his appearance on “Live!”

In fact, Trump told his “Live!” audience — reporters in the room and Americans across the country watching his spin show as it happened — that one day, one day real soon, the U.S. economy is going to bounce back big time. The biggest bounce back in the history of the country, the star of “Live!” promised.

But promises from Trump should not be taken seriously when it comes to coronavirus.

Remember how he falsely predicted the virus would be gone in a matter of days, when the weather got warm and a miracle took care of the disease?

On his first day hosting “Live!”, he said this about the length of time coronavirus would ravage our country: “So it seems to me that if we do a really good job, we’ll not only hold the death [toll] down to a level that is much lower than the other way had we not done a good job. But people are talking about July, August, something like that. So it could be right in that period of time where it, I say — it washes through.”

A reporter wanting to make certain he heard Trump right asked: “So is this the new normal [not] until the end of summer?

To which Trump replied: “We’ll see what happens. But they think August. Could be July. Could be longer than that. Yes.”

What happened to warmer weather, just a matter of a few days? A miracle will make it disappear?

“Live!” spin doesn’t work when facts reveal the host to be a liar.