EDITOR’S NOTE: It’s time all patriotic Americans flood the White House mail room — or better yet, swamp its Facebook page — with truth-filled letters addressed to the current occupant, Impeached President Donald J. Trump. Any part of this correspondence can be repurposed by other would-be pen pals of the man who would be king.



Dear Donald:

This is your mess and it’s killing our country. No matter how many times you stand at the lectern in the White House briefing room and try to spin your failed attempts to manage the current novel coronavirus crisis, you can’t hide the truth.

You don’t know what you’re doing. You don’t know how to manage a complex operation — either in business or government — where you have to depend on other people who actually know what they’re doing.

Evidence of your ineptitude is staring you right in your face: Your beloved stock market numbers. On Feb. 12, 2020, it closed at 29,551.42. On Wednesday, March 19, it closed at 19,481 its lowest closing since you took office a little more than three years ago. Gone are all the portfolio gains you bragged about almost daily while you sat in the Oval Office.

On top of the stock market debacle, fueled by investors reacting to your blatant lack of leadership, the entire travel, service and most of the entertainment industries in our country are being slammed. Innocent workers, average Americans working one, two, sometimes even three jobs trying to make ends meet, are being furloughed or laid off. The unemployment rate that reached its lowest level last year will skyrocket during the next few months.

So much for how you’ve been fighting for those patriots.

Economic analysts anticipate a full-blown recession will hit our country later this year, even if you sign legislation crafted by Congress that will pump more than $1 trillion — in addition to the $850 billion provided in legislation you already approved to battle coronavirus — into the bank accounts of workers and small business operators.

It won’t be enough to correct the massive mismangement of the coronavirus crisis that happened on your watch. Your desperate attempt to keep facts about the growing threat from the citizens of our country; the lies you keep telling about how you called it a pandemic before anyone else used that word; the needless deaths of innocent senior citizens will all be another stain on your legacy.

The count this morning, by the way, is nearly 9,500 Americans diagnosed with the disease and 155 deaths attributed to the virus. The numbers are only going to get worse.

Your stumbling, bumbling approach to getting your hands around this killer disease, your public pronouncements about keeping the numbers low, your fixation on how news of the spread of coronavirus in this country and around the world played out on televisions and computer screens everywhere is shameful

Now, your desperation has sunk to new lows. Knocked off the re-election campaign trail where your ranting and raving against anyone who opposed your view were promoted by an unsuspecting news media, you have taken to the press briefing room to continue your propaganda performance.

And the media still lets you get away with it.

This American won’t stand for it any longer. Your spin on reality, your warped view of what is happening to our country, your finger-pointing and verbal attacks attempting to place the blame on anyone but yourself don’t fly in my house.

It doesn’t fly in most homes across our country. You are no leader. You are no crisis manager. You are no truth-teller.

Who you are is in plain sight: a man on a mission to take over a country in a vain attempt to save his own lavish lifestyle one more time. Yes, this is not your first rodeo in trying to escape failure on a grand scale.

Your failed casinos, your struggling “real estate empire” and the dozens of bankrupt companies bearing the Trump name led you into the welcoming arms of one of our country’s sworn enemies, Russia. That you embrace Russian President Vladimir Putin’s worldview and accept his laughable denials about Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election over the word of U.S. intelligence officials is evidence enough that you don’t have our country’s best interests at heart.

You have deconstructed our republic, our democracy, in just over three years. You have mismanaged a health-care crisis that is putting the lives of millions of Americans at risk in a vain attempt to remain in office and avoid the legal charges that will hit you once you return to your gilded cage atop Trump Tower in New York City.

For this American, your trip home can’t come soon enough. The sound of your voice attempting to explain away the latest disaster you orchestrated, and your tantrum-filled Twitter attacks can’t end soon enough.

Donald, you created this mess and it’s killing our country. You need to make plans to leave the White House. It would be the most patriotic act you could perform to save America.

Sincerely,

MACinelli/The Shinbone Star