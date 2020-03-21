Trumplandia: March 14 — 21, 2020

Tale of Two Trumps Edition

FiveThirtyEight Poll: 43.2% — up from 42.3% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 46% — down from 49% last week

Q: What do you say to Americans who are scared TRUMP: "I say that you're a terrible reporter, that's what I say." Unreal. pic.twitter.com/RJ1aJXJUUh — Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) March 20, 2020

It Was Good Just A Week Ago

The week of our Trump — March 14, 2020: This historic week in Trumpdom will go down in history as when shit got real for President Donald J. Trump.

Faced with a global pandemic that was not of the Democrats’ making, the Trump administration had to come to the realization that the nation really is in the middle of an international pandemic and that a lot of Americans are going to die.

Taking no responsibility for what has been portrayed as a failed response to the disease, Trump took the lead in responding to the crisis this week by giving us a daily briefing that at least provided a point of contact for the public, which until about a week ago had been left to its own devices when it came to dealing with the spread of coronavirus.

The world became aware of the contagion back in November of 2019 when it began killing people and spreading across the globe.

As the novel coronavirus swept across the world, killing more than 11,000 and infecting almost 300,000, a light bulb finally went off in the head of Dimwit Donnie, for whom the novel coronavirus suddenly became a real thing. Prior to this week, Trump spent his time drawing together large groups of people to call it a hoax and the latest effort to destroy his presidency. Even sycophants like Trump lackey Devin Nunes (R-Ca.) were urging people to congregate in restaurants during the health crisis.

To show the public his empathetic side, Trump and his coronavirus task force set up daily briefings on their efforts to slow the spread of the disease. With dwindling medical supplies in hospitals nationwide and test kits just becoming available, most states have instructed residents to self-quarantine.

The move has led to almost instant unemployment and rampant uncertainty for many Americans who have lost a way to make a living during the quarantine. Nonetheless, Trump, who likened himself to a wartime president “fighting an invisible enemy,” was ready to answer the call this week.

The Trump-hosted daily afternoon shit-shows have become a daily way to inform the public about the administration’s efforts to battle the spread of the virus. The reality-TV-star-turned-president certainly gets his share of airtime, but there’s also Vice President Mike Pence, who heads the coronavirus task force; Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID); U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams; Alex Azar, Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services; Dr. Deborah Birx, task force coordinator; and Seema Verma, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The forum was used to announce several measures set to address the growing health and financial crisis tied to COVID-19, including: the signing of a bill from Congress to ensure paid leave for many Americans; the 60-day suspension of student loan payments by borrowers; and the moving of the tax filing deadline from April 15 to July 15. In addition, Trump invoked the Defense Production Act (DPA) to address the shortage of medical equipment such as surgical masks and ventilators. The law can direct industry to produce necessary equipment for the country.

In between presentations, the newly woke Donald created a few gaffes in regard to treatment of the virus. Trump incorrectly told the public that a malaria drug called hydroxychloroquine could be used to treat the virus. Hailing the use of the drug in the coming days, Stephen Hahn, head of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to clarify the statements by the overzealous Trump.

Hahn said the drug will be used under “compassionate use,” experimentally, on those who qualify. However, a statement released after Trump’s blunder stated there are “no FDA-approved therapeutics or drugs to treat, cure or prevent COVID-19.” Hahn said the FDA plans to continue trials on the use of the drug as well as remdesivir, which has been used largely to treat ebola virus.

A week of media exposure unceremoniously came to a screeching halt yesterday when the president snapped at NBC reporter Peter Alexander for asking whether Trump assertions about drugs not ready for public consumption did more harm than good. Alexander, who asked what message the newly compassionate Trump would give to frightened Americans, was attacked for asking a “nasty” question. Trump snapped:

“I say that you are a terrible reporter. You’re doing sensationalism. And the same with NBC and Comcast.

“I don’t call it Comcast. I call it ‘Con-Cast.’ “

Rep. Adam Schiff (D- Ca.), who led impeachment efforts against Trump, said Trump’s answer did little to soothe the fears of the American public. Schiff tweeted:

“A real president would answer, ‘We will tap into the immense talents of the American people to find effective treatments and a vaccine and produce all the ventilators and gear we need. We’ll respect and care for each other even at a distance. That’s how we’ll get through this.”

Hong Kong Phooey

This morning a White House official referred to #Coronavirus as the “Kung-Flu” to my face. Makes me wonder what they’re calling it behind my back. — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) March 17, 2020

Sometimes people can change.

It’s a fact of human life and can happen with little or no notice.

Such was the case for Trump this week when he gave a somber, almost presidential press conference on March 16 about the coronavirus that seemed like he might finally step forward and show us all of his scary leadership skills.

Trump seemed to outline the problem, which was dire, and he even seemed not to worry about the nation sliding into a recession. Close to reassuring, Trump said the nation would get through the crisis first before he would look at the economics.

His grown-up talk about the disease at first scared me a little; we had not seen this type of leadership from the White House in four years.

However, any thoughts that Trump was rising to the occasion went right out the window the next day when Trump returned to form, employing the pivot-and-deflect style that got him elected president, even topping it off with a little racism.

Trump started the week talking about the success of his team in fighting coronavirus, looking past the slow-footed response that had our nation waiting before initiating any coordinated response to battling what most conservatives had been calling a hoax. The forced closure of schools and businesses and quarantining of much of the nation had nothing to do with Trump, not if it could be blamed on the country where it was born.

CBS reporter Weijia Jiang was one of the first in the press pool to catch the relabeling of the pandemic. Jiang, who is of Chinese descent, wondered what the White House must be saying about her and the virus, when an unnamed staffer had the stones to call the deadly contagion the “Kung-Flu” right to her face.

Her answer would come during the press briefing the next day when Trump changed the name of the disease to the “Chinese virus,” and named it as an enemy that he was sworn to fight in a war against an unseen threat.

Concerned about a possible increase in attacks against people of Asian descent, Jiang brought the matter to the attention of Kellyanne Conway, who admitted such a callous reference to the deadly virus was “highly offensive.”

Evidently, the president missed the memo.

Following the March 18 presser, the White House defended the president’s language, stating that any concerns about the change from coronavirus to the racially charged “Chinese virus” was part of “fake media outrage.” The White House tweeted:

“Those trying to divide us must stop rooting for America to fail and give Americans real info they need to get through the crisis.”

Trump did not think linking the virus to China should be seen as racist. He said he changed the name because of a Chinese conspiracy that states the contagion had been spread by the U.S. military, a theory also voiced by Iran, another COVID-19 hot spot.

“It’s not racist at all,” Trump said, stating he wants the world to know where the disease was first contracted. Even Secretary of State Mike Pompeo joined in, stating the Chinese are trying distract the world about its slow response.

Other Republicans said they wanted to know why Communist China was not more truthful when disclosing how many were infected last year.

Now isn’t that the pot calling the kettle black?

Failure in Leadership

As most of America hunkers down to keep itself safe against a pathogen we still know little about, it’s important to point out some of the most glaring examples of inadequate leadership that have led to the dark places at which we’ve arrived.

This week, citing shortages in the very medical supplies that the president promised were being stockpiled by industry, nurses working for places like Deaconess Health System in Evansville, Ind., have began asking members of the public to sew face masks for medical personnel fighting on the front lines.

The handmade cloth masks are being created to fill the void left by the federal government, which not only spent months ignoring the seriousness of the illness, but now believes state and local governments should organize efforts to make up the shortfall of masks and even specialized equipment like ventilators.

For those wishing to lend a hand, Deaconess provides a PDF of a sewing pattern for making the masks. The group, which also joined with Henderson’s Methodist Health, also made a how-to video, available on YouTube and Facebook

In a cruel twist, Trump this week encouraged state governments to obtain their own medical supplies. Although admitting the federal government could outbid states and get lower prices for much-needed surgical masks, swabs and other necessary medical supplies, Trump seemed to rebuke governors’ pleas for federal dollars to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Trump said during his March 19 press briefing: