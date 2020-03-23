Cry Havoc And Trump Will Appear

Donald Trump was at his putrid finest on television over the weekend, a double-talking huckster babbling with incoherency about his obvious and repeated mistakes in the days before. Meanwhile, the do-nothing Senate is deadlocked on a $2 trillion relief bill so full of goodies for Trump’s buddies, it could raise the dead. The only thing that has changed in the meantime is the dreaded numbers, tick, tick, ticking upward as more and more Americans become ill and die.

Behind Trump at his painful dog and pony show, his dragooned medical team looks uncomfortably on, wearing the dull affect of dismayed totem poles. Their limited observation in the face of Trump’s buoyant bullshit is enough to depress a clown. Only silver-haired service dog Mike Pence seems to believe anything Trump says, and everyone knows Pence was never considered a smart man.

The only bright light in America’s dismal picture remains Dr. Anthony Fauci, the animated director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The pandemic point man’s razor-sharp competence provides the Febreze to wash away the scent of deceit and dysfunction billowing around him.

Whenever Trump tells a particularly egregious whopper, Fauci looks like he is suffering from acute gas. Occasionally, Trump bloviates so forcefully, he appears to threaten the diminutive Fauci’s ability to stand firm against his stench-filled wind.

Washington Post reporter Aaron Blake wrote recently that in Fauci’s view, what Trump offers the country as presidential wisdom could ” ‘lead to some misunderstanding about what the facts are about a given subject.’ That’s far from an ideal situation.”

Spewing bad medical advice from his bilious ass is just one of Trump’s dysfunctional enterprises. In Washington, D.C., Democrats reportedly say they were deeply concerned about how Trump’s reckless regime will go about bailing out distressed companies under the guiding hand of U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. The former hedge fund manager is Trump’s supply side mouthpiece, best known for defending his boss’ yugely flawed trickledown economic theories while he pisses on America.

The Democrats in Congress say Mnuchin’s proposed authority to wait six months before revealing the recipients is too long for the already suffering American people to discover who actually receives the government’s largesse. The other stumbling block, the Dems say, is that the Republicans propose giving most of the borrowed money to corporations already so bloated from tax cuts, their offshore account managers are looking for more tiny island nations to hide their obscene profits.

While the two sides fight it out, the census of Congress continues to dwindle as more and more pols come down with symptoms of coronavirus. So far five senators and two representatives are in quarantine, waiting to recover from the viral disease before they can come back to the hallowed halls of indecision.

Meanwhile, Trump is muddying the waters faster than his White House bullshit filters can suck the putrid miasma from the fast-filling White House swamp. For example, at 8:14 a.m. Monday, the U.S. surgeon general warned of a worse week ahead.

“This week it’s going to get bad,” Dr. Jerome Adams told NBC’s Today show, claiming there were more people about admiring Washington’s famed annual cherry blossoms than there are blossoms. “This is how the spread is occurring. Everyone needs to be taking the right steps right now: Stay home.”

Not so fast, Doctor! Late Sunday evening, Trump tweeted in capital letters, “WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF. AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO!”

Pundits are claiming Trump is signaling his “growing weariness with ‘social distancing’ and other precautionary steps proposed by health officials.” It is fairer to say Trump used the opportunity to reveal his petulant frustration with imminently important precautions that scientists around the world agree are the best bet for slowing down the spread of the killer pandemic. Very presidential!

And there’s the rub. With some forethought, a smattering of compassion, and the political acumen of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Trump could have turned this tragedy into a triumph of brilliant leadership. Just by listening and acting on the advice of the learned people who know what they are talking about, he could still be hailed a great American hero. Instead, he continues on his own ignorant, ill-informed way, ensuring the United States of America will be knocked off the pinnacle of world power, possibly forever.

It is very popular right now to compare today’s pandemic with World War II’s disastrous conflagration. It is much more serving to compare today’s situation with the pre-war isolationist period when Europe, Asia and South America were riddled with tin-pot dictators drunk on their own power.

Narcissist Adolph Hitler, virulently murderous Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin, and reborn feudal warrior Japanese Premier Hideki Tojo are among the best-known murderers. Wannabe imperialist and fascist Italian Prime Minister Benito Mussolini and Spain’s heartless Caudillo (Leader) Francisco Franco deserve second mention. But there were plenty of lesser figures who faded away when the might of democracy crushed the life out of extremism.

Sounding the alarm for the democracies were the powerful, prescient voices of Great Britain’s conscience, Winston Churchill, and American President Franklin D. Roosevelt. There were others, many of them, but those figures pale in comparison to democracy’s lion kings.

In 1939, Roosevelt was almost alone among his political peers in the United States, foreseeing that isolationism and nationalism were the bane of the free world when the political talk was all about isolationism. In Great Britain, Churchill faced very similar challenges.

The story of what happened next is a saga of bravery and brilliance in the face of almost overwhelming odds. Sadly, in Trump’s New World, the roles have been reversed. Yesterday’s heroes have been replaced by right-wing capitalists and elitists who care far more about their wealth and power than the people who make it possible for them to suck the life out of the democracy’s fragile economies.

Every day, the incredible Mr. Trump proves he can bring havoc better than anyone.