Recovery from viral illness can be difficult, but try to stay positive

By SUSANNA LEE

If you do get sick, quarantine yourself, take care of yourself, and make yourself recover. Don’t worry about not being able to get a test for which virus you have. There might not be enough tests when you are sick.



What can you do? No matter how old you are or your underlying conditions, you can have a positive attitude while you rest, drink fluids, and focus on getting better on your own.



It reminds me of when I was sick with cytomegalovirus when I was 23. I was in the hospital three days, and they took blood for tests every three hours around the clock until they figured out what was wrong with me. I had a very high fever, extreme fatigue, chills, sweating, and severe headache. My liver was swollen. That’s what I remember.



The doctor announced the good news/bad news. The good news: We now know what’s making you sick. The bad news is, there’s no medical treatment or cure.



What!?!



It’s up to you, the doctor said, to treat this as any other virus. Stay in bed to rest and stay well hydrated. Allow time for your immune system to make yourself well so you don’t die. And then, you will have to rehabilitate yourself. Start by getting up out of bed and sitting up in the chair as much as possible, so you don’t develop a secondary complication like pneumonia. Start walking when you can. Don’t overdo it, or you may relapse. Until you are all healed, don’t give up.



I was 23 and my whole life jumped into focus. I had the power to heal myself or die? The doctor couldn’t do anything for me? What was “rehabilitate yourself”? I’d never even heard of rehabilitation.



In less than a week, I had worked myself up to where I could get out of bed and into the chair to sit up, at which point the doctor sent me home, to open up the hospital bed for the next patient. I spent two months on the couch in my mother’s living room, mostly alone while everybody else was at work and school. I was lucky it was not contagious, so my family could care for me without themselves getting sick.



I realize now how much PTSD I have from that terrible illness, which did not leave me with any lasting physical damage. It was unbelievably frightening. But I learned a lot about viral illness.



* * *

When I was in the hospital, it was frightening to be in such pain for so long, but to be diagnosed back then, 40 years ago, with “FUO” (Fever of Unknown Origin) in a small rural hospital was excruciating, above and beyond the symptoms.

I didn’t even know that people my age could become seriously ill, much less of something they could die of, and to have no one know what I had was terrifying. I was sure the torture would last forever. I had never seen a hospital room from the inside.

My parents had full-time and part-time jobs and I was the oldest of their eight kids, so there was no one to sit and hold my hand. The young doctor was a friend of my parents, as one of his daughters was in one of my sisters’ class, but I didn’t know him. It wasn’t until years later I heard the details of how he came to the diagnosis.

In those days before the internet, the doctor, who had just started his own practice not long before, put in hours and hours of time for days and days, laboriously paging through borrowed medical journals, calling medical colleagues and their extended contacts, dialing on a rotary phone — the numbers handwritten in his notebook before the Rolodex — hunting for clues as to what he should be testing for and then, how to treat it.

No one he talked to had any idea what I had. Mostly recent medical school graduates themselves, they were afraid to guess at how to treat me until they knew what it was, because they could have made my condition worse. They were afraid to draw too much blood at one time.

I think it took me two months to be up and walking again for any distance. I had lost all my strength, and back then there was no such thing as physical therapy, so I lost my part-time job at the bakery I had just started as a new college graduate with a psychology degree and no social skills.

With me having no insurance and both my parents on teachers’ salaries and their houseful of kids all coming up to college age, both the doctor and the hospital waived their bills. I still participate in their fundraisers and donate my giveaways to their hospital auxiliary shop. Medicare-For-All, anyone?

I hear the symptoms of coronavirus and, comparatively, unless I’d need a respirator, it sounds like a walk in the park, though I shouldn’t make light of it. At least today, I could self-diagnose coronavirus quickly based on the symptoms, and I’d be happy that at least I was not alone in my suffering and I’d know the name of what I was dying of.

It would be great to know for sure that I’d have some possibility of fighting it off and living through it. And, having drugs and hospice available, if it came to that.

We have it so good today, we don’t even know it.