COVID-19 body count is just a numbers game to Trump

From the start, going back most likely to December when the dreaded and deadly word coronavirus reached the White House, it’s been a numbers game for Impeached President Donald J. Trump. A master marketer of his personal and political brand, Trump realized that if the body count from COVID-19 in the U.S. reached pandemic levels during 2020, his re-election bid could be in serious jeopardy.

So Trump and his enablers developed a strategy — similar to what the Pentagon’s propaganda machine used during the Vietnam War — to minimize the visibility of the deadly disease while working feverishly behind the scenes to keep the number of deaths low and, more importantly for his campaign purposes, out of the headlines.

On Jan. 21, the first American was diagnosed with the virus. A day later while in Davos, Switzerland attending the World Economic Forum, Trump was asked if he was worried about coronavirus turning into a global pandemic.

“No. Not at all,” he stated emphatically. “And we have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”

One person. The Trump head count had started.

On Jan. 30 during a campaign rally in Michigan, Trump provided an update on the spread of coronavirus in the U.S. to a rabid and rowdy crowd of supporters. “We have it very well under control. We have very little problem in this country at this moment — five. And those people are all recuperating successfully.”

Five people. All recuperating successfully. He embellished the numbers by characterizing the status of the people being treated. Now it was not just “keep the numbers low,” but also make it appear that the virus was simply part of the annual flu season. Nothing to worry about, according to Trump’s spin on reality.

The problem with Trump’s numbers, however, was that while he lowballed the impact of the virus in America, the World Health Organization declared coronavirus to be a “public-health emergency of international concern.” It announced 7,818 confirmed cases globally, with China the epicenter of the disease threatening lives around the world.

So far so good for Trump’s game plan. World headlines were not his concern. Let the big bad numbers from China and South Korea rattle the international markets. Keeping the American economy booming and his re-election chances free of people dying from a highly contagious disease fit perfectly into his strategy.

With China identified as the culprit in spreading COVID-19, Trump, on Jan. 31, barred most foreigners who had recently visited China from entering the United States. It was his only proactive, anti-coronavirus administrative action at that time. It fit into his overall plan to keep coronavirus numbers low in the United States: Prevent folks from visiting America who might wind up spreading the virus across the country; plus, those travelers could have a major negative impact on the body count.

One problem with his travel ban declaration, however, was that it didn’t include Americans who had been traveling in China.

Can you say community spread? Trump and his enablers apparently couldn’t think that far ahead. Their focus was simply on keeping the reported cases — and deaths — as low as possible on the home front, and visitors to the U.S. who had spent time in China were now the enemy.

On Feb. 2, Trump bragged about his China travel ban on Fox News. When asked how concerned he was about coronavirus, the master number counter pulled out another propaganda moment for future history books. He told Sean Hannity and a national television audience that “we pretty much shut it down coming in from China. We have a tremendous relationship with China, which is a very positive thing. Getting along with China, getting along with Russia, getting along with these countries.”

On that day, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases around the world had surged to 14,557, a near doubling over the previous three days. Those numbers didn’t matter to Trump, however, because the U.S. had only 10 reported cases through Feb. 2.

Part of the reason for the low coronavirus body county in America was the lack of testing of individuals who showed symptoms from the disease. From mid-January until Feb. 28, fewer than 4,000 tests from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were used out of more 160,000 produced.

On Feb. 5, the CDC began shipping coronavirus test kits to laboratories around the country, but the tests suffered from a technical flaw and didn’t produce reliable results, labs discovered. Trump and his team apparently weren’t worried about the flaw. The White House didn’t immediately order the CDC to find a work-around. The administration also didn’t turn to the World Health Organization for its perfectly functioning test, nor did it remove regulations that prevented hospitals and labs from developing their own tests.

Why? Trump remained intent on keeping the U.S. body count low.

The inaction also meant that the United States fell behind South Korea, Singapore and China in fighting the virus. “We just twiddled our thumbs as the coronavirus waltzed in,” wrote William Hanage, a Harvard epidemiologist.

On Feb. 19 while in Phoenix on a campaign swing, Trump infamously told a local television reporter, “I think the numbers are going to get progressively better as we go along.” On Feb. 23, he claimed the situation was “very much under control,” and added: “We had 12, at one point. And now they’ve gotten very much better. Many of them are fully recovered.”

That same day, the WHO announced the virus was in 30 countries with 78,811 confirmed cases; a five-fold increase over the past three weeks.

Trump seemed oblivious to those numbers. He was working his marketing magic on coronavirus. In his warped sense of reality, the deadly disease was a small problem and getting smaller. In truth, the shortage of testing meant that the country didn’t know how bad the problem was. All of the available indicators suggested it was getting worse, rapidly.

It wasn’t until late February when the stock market started its nose dive into recession territory that Trump began to wake up. Before giving up on his numbers campaign, however, Trump took to attacking his favorite public enemies: Democrats and the news media.

First he blasted away at CNN and MSNBC for panicking the markets. Then, at a campaign rally in South Carolina, he accused “the Democrat policy of open borders” for bringing the virus into the country. He labeled them the “do nothing Democrat comrades.” He went as far as blaming former President Obama’s administration for the problems with test kit distribution.

Trump apparently wasn’t quite ready to give up on his numbers strategy. Throughout late February he continued to claim the situation was improving.

On Feb. 26, he said: “We’re going down, not up. We’re going very substantially down, not up.”

On Feb. 27, he bragged: “It’s going to disappear. One day — it’s like a miracle — it will disappear.”

On Feb. 29, he said a vaccine would be available “very quickly” and “very rapidly” and praised his administration’s actions as “the most aggressive taken by any country.”

There’s no way, yet, to show how Trump’s focus on keeping the body count low resulted in some Americans needlessly dying for his political purposes. That the lack of test kits, ventilators, and an effective approach to attacking coronavirus when it first showed up in Seattle in January caused needless pain to many U.S. citizens can’t be debated.

A deadly disease such as COVID-19 could care less about numbers. It doesn’t worry about re-election campaigns. It only wants to suck the life out of people from any country, from any walk of life, from any age group.

Unfortunately for the more than 600 Americans who have now died from the virus and the more than 50,000 Americans who have been diagnosed with the disease, Trump apparently only cares about how the numbers will impact his staying in office for four more years.

Coronavirus is just a numbers game for Trump, even now, as he touts re-opening the country next week while the health-care community continues to struggle to get its hands around the spread of the disease.

It’s time to stop checking the numbers and work with the health-care community to find a way to end this deadly pandemic.