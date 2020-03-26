Garbha in the time of coronavirus

EDITOR’S NOTE: Today marks the opening of The Shinbone Star’s India Bureau. Author Yashodhara Sirur wrote a guest post for us in 2018, but has agreed to join our staff as a regular contributor as we expand our foreign coverage, with bureaus now in Canada, Israel and India.



By YASHODHARA SIRUR

India, like many other countries is in lockdown mode. But as recently as Sunday, despite the threat of coronavirus, some of us Indians broke curfew, gathered impromptu on the streets, marched, clapped and even danced the Garbha.

Let me tell you how that happened!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested citizens to observe a daylong Janata Curfew on Sunday. A curfew for the people and by the people, as it was called by various media houses. Great, that’s exactly what we needed!

Modi also requested that at 5 p.m., people get out on their balconies/doorsteps and make a noise — clap, bang pots and pans, ring bells — whatever! This was meant to be a gesture of gratitude towards doctors, nurses, sanitation workers and other emergency services who have been risking their lives for the well-being of the community.

This too was a great idea, albeit not tangibly productive, as Modi’s detractors were quick to point out. It nonetheless served like a battle cry — to put fresh energy and enthusiasm into all of us demoralized by social isolation. It was a call of hope and gratitude and a reminder of the good things in life! Thousands of households clapped and cheered for our heroes!

And then things got out of hand.

The day before the Janata Curfew, a certain Whatsapp message started doing the rounds, and like all fake messages, it seemed to go around faster than coronavirus at a football game. The gist of it was this: “March 22nd, the day of the Janata Curfew is an inauspicious day. On moonless nights, the dark forces are stronger, and banging on metal and clapping produces vibrations that weaken the coronavirus and strengthen the chakras of the body.”

So at 5 p.m., after people had created an infernal din and driven away the Stymphalian coronavirus, they thought they were safe, and took to the streets, believing they had defeated Sauron, that villain from “Lord of the Rings” fame!

Admittedly, it wasn’t Modi’s fault, just as it is not Donald Trump’s fault that evangelical leaders in the United States are giving out hugs and bread that apparently keep you safe from the coronavirus.

But, step back and look at the big picture and it seems like a natural progression of events. From saying global warming is a hoax (as both our heads of state have done), to believing that Gaumutra cures cancer, to Ministers who chant “Go Corona,” it seems we are living in Medieval times.

The powers that be have done nothing to curb this mass exodus from science and have in fact encouraged large populations in both India and the U.S. who disbelieve scientists and experts. Instead, their faith is misplaced in evangelists, pseudoscience-spewing Sadhus and quack medicine.

The need of the hour is for the governments and every head of state to issue science-backed facts about the coronavirus. If there are any “god-men,” members of Parliament, religious groups or other influential people peddling pseudoscience, they must be taken to task immediately. And yes, when we forward such irresponsible Whatsapp messages, we are complicit too. When we give in to superstition and refrain from cutting nails on a Saturday (a popular Indian superstition), or stay away from black cats (like many in the U.S. do), we believe that following these customs does no harm.

But it does do harm. It breeds a Medieval environment that slowly pushes away science.

In a recent piece on the coronavirus, Yuval Noah Harari had this to say:

“When people are told the scientific facts, and when people trust public authorities to tell them these facts, citizens can do the right thing even without a Big Brother watching over their shoulders. A self-motivated and well-informed population is usually far more powerful and effective than a policed, ignorant population.”

Until we can do that, there’s going to be many educated men and women on balconies, battering at their steel pans with all the valor of Aragorn trying to dispatch an orc.

Since this report was filed, India’s Prime Minister Modi placed the country of 1.3 billion people on a near-total lockdown. Efforts to contact the author for an update on the situation there have been unsuccessful. — Editor