Trumplandia: March 21 — 28, 2020

Sleight of Hand Edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

FiveThirtyEight Poll: 45.8% — up from 43.2% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 46% — same as last week

Welcome to Trumplandia, a place where with a bit of wit and snark, we keep the world caught up on all of the tasty Nuggets-O-Trump you may have heard about, but were too busy to care. Because most of this minutia occurs just below the massive headlines about the POTUS, it’s in a land of its own. Here, an infusion of social media, video clips and print media meld with our outdated political views to make ore more delicious “Fake News” about our Commander-in-Chief.

So just like the president, we start it all with a little tweet like this:

"I've never signed anything with a 'T' on it," Pres. Trump says of $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill. "We can't chicken out at this point, can we? I don't think so." https://t.co/2O9dWcqfbP pic.twitter.com/UOq2kVhhgl — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) March 27, 2020

Flip This House . . . the bird

The week of our Trump — March 21, 2020: As the virus formerly known as “the New Democratic Hoax” continued to spread, infect and kill Americans this week, it became clear that our narcissist-in-chief really was not taking responsibility for our situation.

It was like some sinister sleight of hand that felt a lot like a certain other hand gesture.

State and local leaders had to set up their own drive-through testing sites, create temporary hospitals, set curfews and close all nonessential businesses, to save their constituents. Donnie Sunshine, meanwhile, chirped about nonexistent game-changing drugs and testing kits for all.

In the magic world of Don the Con, the president is powerless and takes a hands-off approach, while the novel coronavirus sickens more than 104,256 Americans and makes the land of milk and honey into the most infected country on the globe.

Before the end of the week, 3.3 million Americans would see their jobs disappear due to the invisible enemy that was supposed have been halted by banning travel from China.

Mostly sheltering in place, social distancing or self-quarantining, Trump mused that Americans ought to stop being sick and start thinking about getting back to work by Easter. He said so much was being done, but so few had been tested that all we could do was stay home and hope we weren’t infected and that we were not infecting others.

He had done all he could do, Trump said, and the thought of supporting any Democratic legislation for governmental relief was going to cost too much because the “we cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself.”

Our nation faced the prospect of disappearing into a recession or worse yet, a depression. That was, until the $2.2 trillion CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid Relief Economic Security Act) crafted by the Democrat-led U.S. House of Representatives crossed his desk.

Then, presto-chango, Trump was poised to pull off his biggest trick to date, making the American people think he’d solved the very problem he ignored for months by giving them money he fought against them getting. It was more sleight of hand.

Billed as the largest emergency aid package in U.S. history, the far-reaching measure gives a massive financial injection into the country’s economy, with line items earmarked for payouts to American workers, small businesses, and industries. The massive bill that was approved by the House last week features direct checks to all Americans, an expansion of unemployment benefits, cash for hospitals and health-care providers, financial assistance for small businesses and $500 billion in loans for major corporations.

This week, Democrats and Republicans fought in the Senate to approve a version of the bill that would ultimately bring infected and unemployed Americans some relief while resetting the economy while the disease “just washes right through,” as Donnie would put it. However, before the Senate could approve the emergency measure, sneaky Senate Majority Leader “Moscow” Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) attempted to pass a version of the bill that gave total spending discretion of the corporate aid to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin — without any oversight.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) argued that McConnell’s version was laced with a $500 billion corporate bailout for airlines, hotels and the cruise ship industry, which is not based in the United States.

McConnell scheduled his version for procedural votes in the Senate on March 22 and 23, but both attempts to pass it failed. Ultimately, Mnuchin along with Republicans and Democrats from the Senate were able to find common ground.

As Republicans painted Democrats as obstructionists for questioning the corporate payouts, real humps like Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Sen. Ben Sasse, (R-Neb), Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) and Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) worried the funds to a demoralized public would entice them to leave their low-wage jobs for a government payout.

“The bill pays you more not to work than if you were working,” Graham said, stating the bailout would provide workers $24.07 an hour — almost $17 over the minimum wage in his state. Graham, Sassee and the two Scotts said in a statement:

“If the federal government accidentally incentivizes layoffs, we risk life-threatening shortages in sectors where doctors, nurses, and pharmacists are trying to care for the sick, and where growers and grocers, truckers and cooks are trying to get food to families’ tables.”

The measure passed the Senate on March 25 and after the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped another 915 points. The House approved the measure yesterday, the proceedings done by “voice vote” due to the fear of infection from the coronavirus.

The measure was the third such relief effort offered through the House to battle the effects of the coronavirus.

Trump, always a larcenous hypocrite, signed the measure in the Oval Office yesterday afternoon, surrounded by a cadre of legislators, cronies and Cabinet members. Trump even handed out pens after his signature to mock Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Ca.), who’d done the same after signing his articles of impeachment months before. Said Trump:

“I want to thank Democrats and Republicans for coming together and putting America first.”

Pelosi and other Democrats were not invited to the historic signing.

Ask Not What Your Country Can Do For You

You wouldn’t know it from the splashy Oval Office signing party, but just a day before, he and fellow Republicans were asking Americans to do whatever it took to get the stalled economy back on track, even if it meant sacrificing the lives of older Americans. Enamored by the prospect of reopening the country by Easter Sunday, Trump said he would do everything in his power to get Americans back to work while the novel coronavirus spread across the country.

While state and local governments called for greater social distancing and sheltering in place, our billionaire president was hoping for a miracle of biblical proportions . . . or at least an Easter egg.

“Easter is a very special day for me,” he said during an interview this week on Fox News.

Americans throughout the country have been told to remain at home by their local governments, and many have lost their jobs as they were closed as nonessential. Since cities and states started shutting things down in an effort to “flatten the curve” and blunt the spread of the novel coronavirus, those infected have gone from 4,500 to more than 104,000 in the United States.

Unemployment has jumped to 3.6 percent since the temporary closures of nonessential businesses, and the U.S. stock market has been beyond volatile, rising as much as 2,000 points on one day only to drop as much the next.

Trump first began floating the distant hope of “reopening the country” by April 12 during his evening press conferences on March 24. He said the country would be reopened for business “very soon, a lot sooner than three or four months that somebody is suggesting.”

Based on zero science, Trump during the press conference said he was considering reopening areas that had seen small incidence of coronavirus. Areas that were more remote, he said, would perhaps open first, but people would still have to take precautions and stay at least six feet away from each other.

Trump said business and political leaders in states that have not yet been greatly impacted by the pandemic have been calling him and urging him to lift the closure of businesses due to COVID-19 and thus jump-start their economies sooner rather than later.

“We can socially distance ourselves and go to work,” Trump said on March 24, stating that workers would also have to continuously wash their hands and stop shaking hands.

One local official who joined with Trump and called for an end to the closures and an end to social distancing was Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick. Patrick, 69, who also appeared on Fox on March 23, said he would rather die from the coronavirus than see the current instability in the U.S. economy. He went on to suggest that he and other seniors should be willing risk death rather than let the economy fail:

“I just think there are lots of grandparents out there in this country like me . . . that what we all care about and what we all love more than anything are those children. And I want to, you know, live smart and see through this, but I don’t want to see the whole country to be sacrificed, and that’s what I see.”

Trump administration official Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, has been an early proponent of social distancing. Fauci, who has often contradicted Trump’s wild claims, appeared on CNN’s “Prime Time” news program with Chris Cuomo, brother of the New York governor. Fauci would not set a timeline for when mass efforts to stop the spread of the disease would end:

“You’ve got to understand that you don’t make the timeline, the virus makes the timeline. So you’ve got to respond, in what you see happen and if you keep seeing this acceleration, it doesn’t matter what you say. One week, two weeks, three weeks — you’ve got to go with what the situation on the ground is.”

Trump’s radical approach was on full display on the night of March 26 when he visited by phone on the “Sean Hannity Show” to diss the governors of New York, Michigan and Washington, all of whom have said their hospitals are overwhelmed with patients afflicted with coronavirus.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a critic of the slow federal response in testing for the virus, has called for more federal resources to help protect medical professionals and first-responders. New York state is seen as the epicenter for the virus in the United States, with approximately 46,000 reported cases and 26,600 across the five boroughs. Cuomo said many of New York’s hospitals do not have enough PPE (personal protective equipment) for its doctors, nurses, police, firefighters and ambulatory staff.

Trump said governors in need must treat him nicely in order to get the life-saving equipment they need.

During his talk with Hannity, Trump went after Cuomo, who has asked for 30,000 ventilators for hospitals throughout the state of New York. Trump said Cuomo’s request was overblown and that he was trying to use the health emergency to get more medical equipment than he actually needed:

“And you know, they’d say, like Gov. Cuomo and others that say we want, you know, 30,000 of them, 30,000. All right, think of this, you know, you go to hospitals, they’ll have one in a hospital. And now, all of a sudden everybody’s asking for these vast numbers.”

The president went on to blast Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and former Democratic presidential candidate and Trump critic Jay Inslee, the governor of Washington State, for also asking for medical equipment in the midst of the pandemic.

I love Michigan, one of the reasons we are doing such a GREAT job for them during this horrible Pandemic. Yet your Governor, Gretchen “Half” Whitmer is way in over her head, she doesn’t have a clue. Likes blaming everyone for her own ineptitude! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2020

Whitmer, whose state has reported 3,657 cases of coronavirus, said shipments of supplies meant for her state were instead sent to the federal government first. A spokesperson for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) told CNN that supplies from the National Stockpile were shipped to Michigan on March 22.

Inslee presides over the state where the first case of COVID-19 was reported in January. Washington state currently has 3,700 cases of coronavirus.

Trump said he told Vice President Mike Pence, head of the White House coronavirus task force, not to call the governors of Washington or Michigan if they were treating him badly, but said he suspected Pence would call them anyway.

Later yesterday and after much resistance, Trump finally invoked his emergency powers under the Defense Production Act (DPA) and ordered General Motors to start building much-needed ventilators for hospitals treating coronavirus patients.

Failure In Leadership

We have all been assured via the daily press conferences by President Trump and his coronavirus task force, but somehow none of the ventilators, face masks or testing kits we could get at any time have materialized. So, outside of the lies, all the sweet little lies, of which we have in spades, we also have one other thing in large supply — a failure in leadership.

This week Donnie and his talking Veep again made more promises than they kept, but in doing so launched the nation and our emergency medical professionals into a DIY for the ages.

Facing the largest number of people infected by the novel coronavirus in the world, American medical and emergency professionals faced shortages of protective gear, face masks, gloves, gowns and ventilators, but somehow Trump, the man who said just weeks ago that the global contagion would just go away, experienced an uptick in overall public approval for his “efforts” to address the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, medical professionals have been washing and reusing protective masks and wearing the same protective gown throughout their entire grueling shifts. In some cases, they are improvising and making their own protective gear.

Nurses at Mount Sinai West posed this week for a photo wearing plastic trash bags over their gowns to provide “safer” protective gear. Kious Kelly, an assistant nursing manager there, died this week after testing positive for the disease. Kelly had complained about the lack of adequate supplies at the hospital. He was 48.

The never-ending stream of patients in New York City has strained protective gear at all city hospitals. Cuomo and New York Mayor Bill DeBlasio have been asking the federal government for supplies for weeks.

Last week President Trump famously said states had a better ability to replenish supplies at their hospitals than the federal government.

Media reports that supplies are on their way to New York from the federal stockpile. But in the meantime, Trump’s re-election campaign has issued a cease-and-desist letter to television stations that aired a campaign ad created by a Democratic political action committee — Priorities USA. The Trump campaign took exception to the use of the president’s own words as it applied to the coronavirus when he said it was a hoax created by the Democrats and the news media:

“PUSA stitched together fragments from multiple speeches by President Trump to fraudulently and maliciously imply that President Trump called the coronavirus outbreak a ‘hoax.’ “

The campaign went on to urge television stations to not run the ad in compliance with FCC licensing requirements.