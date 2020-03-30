The Week Trump Discovered He Never Would Be King

Donald Trump’s favorite lap dog, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), landed in the doghouse instead of the White House last week when Democrats, during his unregulated throw-money-at-industry pandemic responses, discovered his bark was worse than his bite.

Instead of earning a special snack for guiding his Republican sheep, Mitch received a brutal smackdown that sent him reeling to the curb for not herding them in exactly the way Trump had wanted him to. It was poetic justice.

From a Democrat’s perspective, the rift is all good news. McConnell’s obdurate insensitivity that kept the Senate’s Democratic minority at bay for three years has lost its luster during these insane times when a bad cheeseburger and a tummy ache can turn formerly reasonable people into hopelessly pathetic victims. It will cost him big time at the polls if they ever open.

I know because after I got violently ill from bad fast-food last Monday evening, I was certain I was unfairly fated for the ax man waiting silently at the butcher’s block. My wife of 45 years and I subsequently shared many soulful moments that thankfully turned out to be as premature as they were poignant. The dreaded fever we expected never materialized.

Sound dramatic? Damn right it was! It was a terrifying moment that coincided with television news revealing that the place where I bought my cheeseburger was ordered shuttered after two employees showed signs of COVID-19 contamination. I was already on a voluntary five-day quarantine with my wife after our dearest neighbor discovered two key personnel at her business were diagnosed with coronavirus. Our dinner with her the day before was delicious, but 24 hours later we weren’t so sure.

While I was at home jumping on and off the imperious throne quicker than Henry VIII’s six wives, Congress was grappling with how to purchase public confidence with money the country doesn’t have. $2 trillion is serious dough, even more than Trump spent on weapons to fight a conventional war with enemies he has not yet made. One thing was painfully obvious to almost all the wayward pols: America would be hard-pressed to find a resolution if they sat on their hands hoping for a Trumpian miracle.

Republican politicians agreed that the best solution to the debilitating health and financial problems threatening their wealth and stature was to demand working-class Americans drag their sick, underpaid asses back into the workplace. That’s how it worked at the infamous Auschwitz Concentration Camp. On its iron gates was written Arbeit macht frei, German for “work sets you free.”

Trump tenderly told Americans to go back to work because more people die in car accidents and shootings every month than have thus far expired from the COVID-19 pandemic. Four days later, 100,000 Americans had contracted the disease and a thousand had died. Going back to work certainly sounded like a bad idea to most sane people. By Sunday, more than 2,000 Americans agreed by dying.

People deemed useless to the body politic were worked to death in fascist Germany. Jews, gypsies, homosexuals, and numberless Slav untermensch (under-people) were disposable capital until the Nazis ran out of healthy bodies to exploit. The Nazis figured the sick, lame and lazy would otherwise be swept away by nature’s broom; they were merely expediting the natural solution with the least possible cost in political capital.

It was apparently an inspiring premise for racially stigmatized Trumplandians to consider. Even their evangelical ministers were in favor of sending their flocks back to the silenced factories — until one of their biggest voices suddenly died from the disease.

God truly does work in mysterious ways.

“Our top priority is to keep Americans at work,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Ca.) parroted Trump on March 24 during a long-winded speech urging employers to keep their doors open. He was espousing the Orwellian-sounding theory that mildly ill Americans could finish infecting their colleagues in time for them all to pray for Big Brother to ensure their deliverance on Easter Sunday.

Trump’s top priority was still evading his responsibility to enforce the Defense Production Act (DPA) by ordering industry to help save the country from needless suffering. By March 27, new coronavirus cases were showing up in places where they hadn’t been, Making America Great Again for hosting the largest number of active coronavirus cases on Earth.

Trump, meanwhile, moved from having “aspirational thoughts” of returning America to work to blaming dissatisfied governors and their health experts for their shortages of everything meant to save lives. In an ironic twist of fate, doctors trained to save lives were being forced to decide who was worthy of living. The specter of Nazi Doctor of Death Josef Mengele was suddenly everywhere.

Despite the horrible news, Trump continued to say all would soon be better. According to Trump, the pandemic stilling America’s soul will simply go away. His implication suggests that His Divine Majesty Donald Trump will have something to do with it. The “miracle” he unintentionally loosed instead caused Trump’s disciples in the Senate to shrink from senior supplicant McConnell and turn instead to the needs of their suffering flocks.

The week before coronavirus showed itself with a vengeance in the Big Apple, Trump, with great fanfare, said he would finally invoke the DPA. It gives the federal government authority to order the private sector to produce essential medical supplies. The next day, Trump decided against employing it, citing concerns for the appearance of state-supported socialism.

The DPA was tailor-made for the COVID-19 disaster. Contrary to what Trump suggested, the DPA includes specific provisions allowing the federal government to enter into agreements with private industry instead of slamming them with a federal hammer.

“We had the best economy we ever had, and one day you have to close it down to defeat this enemy,” Trump declared.

An hour later, he said America “wants to work.” No doubt the people choking their lives out for lack of the medical equipment Trump refused to demand were gratified.

While Trump waffled on DPA, his minions were negotiating with Ford and General Motors, among others, to make critical ventilators, masks, gowns and gloves. While Trump crowed about it on TV, the mounting frustration from his empty declarations was bouncing off skeptical ears. His buddy, Mitch, tried to rein in his majority to toe the Trumpian line without success. They not only said no, they said hell no and moved to succor their constituencies before they didn’t have any.

After two failed attempts by McConnell to fight the disaster on the cheap, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Ca.) teamed up with suddenly pliant Republicans to go over, around and through Trump’s puissant regime. The Pelosi-fueled bill to buy time with a $2 trillion shot of energy was quickly revealed. McConnell was barely consulted during the negotiations that included participants from the House, Senate and White House.

Trump signed the so-called stimulus bill with a flourish that suggested it had always been his plan. Soon after, he finally invoked the DPA, citing the reluctance of General Motors to reach a deal on producing ventilators. The money grubbers seeking an opportunity to capitalize on the nation’s suffering cried foul.

With Trump now backtracking and saying social distancing should remain in place until April 30, it’s beginning to look like the would-be king and his misinformation campaign is weakening, which would be a victory for democracy that was sorely needed.