TV ratings, really? Thousands of Americans are dead or dying, Donald

Here are the facts today. Nearly 163,000 Americans have contracted deadly coronavirus since Impeached President Donald J. Trump famously predicted in February that the country’s then 15 cases would soon become zero. There have been 20,000 new cases in the past 24 hours. More disturbing and sad: Nearly 3,100 U.S. citizens have died on Trump’s watch since he made that pronouncement, with more than 500 of those deaths in the past 24 hours.

Just two days ago, however, the man-child who would be king tweeted that ratings of his media briefings — a.k.a. his hyped-up, warped-view-on-reality re-election campaign — have scored higher in the past two weeks than the season finale of the mega popular television program, “The Bachelor.”

People are dead or dying from coronavirus every day. That’s the important fact. Television ratings? Not so much.

Shortly before that self-promotional, politically motivated Twitter message to his followers, Trump stood outside the White House on Sunday surrounded by corporate sycophants and delivered the kind of performance typical of a snake oil salesman.

Adding a new wrinkle to his campaign-rally-styled television showcase, he invited CEOs and other corporate representatives to step up to the microphone. Before delivering brief remarks about why what they were saying on behalf of their companies was important to the viewing public anxiously awaiting helpful information or supportive words of care, these forever Trumpers offered this tone deaf message:

“Thank you for your leadership, Mr. President.”

More than 3,000 Americans have died. Thousands more are in serious or critical condition.

Thank you? Leadership? Really?

Hospitals across the country are short of ventilators that could help people survive this battle. Test kits that could identify potential victims before it kills them are still missing in action, although Trump continues to brag about how “millions” of the kits have been distributed by his administration.

Where are they?

Medical facilities in cities large and small are running out of face masks, gowns and gloves for the front-line troops — doctors, nurses, staff. What is Trump’s concern when presented with that fact?

On Sunday he told the viewing public he doesn’t understand how New York City hospitals have gone from using tens of thousands of masks each week to hundreds of thousands of masks now. He challenged reporters to find out what’s going on in New York. He said he couldn’t believe it and turned to a corporate rep standing near him and asked if they could believe it. Since Trump seldom surrenders the prime camera position during his briefings, viewers couldn’t see or hear the rep’s response. Trump voiced the answer instead: that person couldn’t believe the dramatic increase in the use of masks either, he claimed. Look into it, he challenged the media.

Thousands of Americans are dead on his watch. More are in a struggle against the grim reaper in the guise of coronavirus.

First-responders, medical professionals — today’s heroes in this war — are trying desperately to save lives every day, but often are walking into a patient’s room with worn out equipment or protective gear, knowing they could very well wind up either contracting the disease and dying.

Trump is worried about a major increase of mask usage? He is more proud of his television rating numbers? Seriously?

After spending considerable time falsely boasting about what a great job his administration has done in combating coronavirus during the past two months, Trump blatantly lied about statements he has made during previous media appearances.

PBS and CNN reporters led the charge. A public broadcast network reporter, when given the chance to ask Trump a question, noted that he had said he didn’t believe governors engaged on the front lines in the war against the disease needed all the equipment they claimed they did.

Even though there is videotape of him saying exactly that, Trump responded by telling the reporter and the viewing public, “I didn’t say that.” Yes. He. Did. On Fox News last week.

A CNN reporter asked the president what he meant when he said he wanted governors to be appreciative of him and that “if they don’t treat you right, I don’t call them.” Again there is videotape of him saying exactly that.

His reply to the reporter: “But I didn’t say that.” Yes. He. Did. At Friday’s Trump campaign rally on live national television.

As Americans die on his watch, Trump is using the national broadcast media on a daily basis to spin a sense of normalcy, a sense of false hope that the worst is behind us. Anybody who challenges his false facts, his warped view on how he and his administration are adroitly handling the crisis, are reporting “fake news,” Trump says, and need to be ignored.

More than 3,000 Americans are dead from coronavirus. Thousands more are in serious or critical condition in hospitals across the country.

Medical supplies that could save lives are running out. Protective gear for the heroes in this battle against the deadly disease are missing in action in many locations where the virus is doing its deadly work on a rapidly increasing, daily basis.

Television ratings are not the numbers Trump should be worried about. Sure, it’s an election year and he wants four more years of ripping this country apart, but people are dead or dying. Facts matter.

What Trump says on live national television every day matters. Spreading a false narrative that he has it all under control, that he and his team are winning the war against coronavirus, are lies and provide no comfort to the families of the dead or dying.

People matter. Lives matter.

Ratings don’t.