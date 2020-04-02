Is an unseen force behind COVID-19 sending a message to the world?

Maybe, just maybe, a higher power than any person on Earth possesses is destroying civilization as we know it by unleashing COVID-19 to teach us an important lesson: We are all human beings first and foremost; not Republicans, Democrats, Americans, Russians, Chinese, Israelis or Palestinians.

On humankind’s most basic level, we breathe air, drink water, soak in sunshine and dodge raindrops. From our earliest memories we want to live a long life while experiencing love of family and friends for as many years as possible. Unfortunately, not all of us are fortunate enough to call our current situation heaven.

Coronavirus, COVID-19, is crippling communities large and small. It’s ripping apart economies from North America to Europe to Asia, making rich people poorer and poor people destitute. It’s effectively humbling the best and the worst politicians in republics, autocracies and dictatorships.

Mankind is no match for this virus, created and unloaded by an unseen, unimaginable force of nature.

As hard as world leaders attempt to throttle COVID-19 before the global death count reaches the millions, a force of nature has unleashed a disease like a California wildfire that is thus far resistant to any attempts to douse the debilitating flames of death. Could it be the force behind the virus is delivering a whack upside our collective heads, trying to impart an obvious message that only the most insane and self-absorbed leaders would ignore?

Is it one message or series of related messages? We the people of Earth need to stop fighting each other, stop killing each other for reasons that are nonsensical, at least to the majority of us who don’t seek power and money in quantities to support a lavish lifestyle at the expense of the rest of the world’s citizens.

Could the force behind novel coronavirus be demanding that the global community come together to defeat the killer disease, not just in America, but in nations near and far? Could it be the force wants to expose power hungry politicians and money managers as a den of thieves intent on slowly, but most assuredly, killing planet Earth?

As I write this item, images of the old (1971) Coca-Cola television commercial come to mind. You remember: “I’d like to teach the world to sing in perfect harmony . . .” The video playing behind the song featured a multicultural collection of teenagers joining hands as they ran along the top of a hill.

Nearly 50 years ago, a soft drink company’s ad executives tried to send a message about the need for peace and love around the world. It’s message was inspirational, but it failed to do anything other than increase sales of Coca-Cola.

COVID-19 is not a feel-good television commercial. It’s a deadly disease that world leaders need to defeat so that our children and grandchildren might once again try to teach the world to sing in perfect harmony.