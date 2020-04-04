Trumplandia: March 28 — April 4, 2020

Awakenings Edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

FiveThirtyEight Poll: 45.8% — same as last week

Rasmussen Poll: 44% — down from 46% last week

FiveThirtyEight Poll: Americans Very Concerned by COVID-19 — 54.5%

Welcome to Trumplandia, a place where with a bit of wit and snark, we keep the world caught up on all of the tasty Nuggets-O-Trump you may have heard about, but were too busy to care. Because most of this minutia occurs just below the massive headlines about the POTUS, it’s in a land of its own. Here, an infusion of social media, video clips and print media meld with our outdated political views to make ore more delicious “Fake News” about our Commander-in-Chief.

So just like the president, we start it all with a little tweet like this:

Trump’s Coronavirus response is the world’s worst. pic.twitter.com/VOfEYqJT8E — LiA (@LibsInAmerica) April 3, 2020

Ch-Ch-Ch-Changes

The week of our Trump — March 28, 2020: It has been approximately 140 days since China reported its first case of coronavirus, but for ‘Merica this is only Day 22 of our federal government’s acknowledgment of the existence of a global pandemic.

This week, Sunshine Donnie Trump shifted his daily propaganda and stand-up routine to the dissemination of grim facts about the pandemic that has to date infected 277,467 people and killed another 7,402 here in the 50-nifty United States.

The shift was ironically ushered in during spring and seemed to come when Donnie’s task force either told him that the Easter Bunny did not exist or that the pandemic was not going to end in two weeks. The newly enlightened Trump would bring about more change all week!

On what was the last day of March 2020, Trump forecast a painful two weeks ahead for the nation and, for the first time, openly endorsed social distancing efforts and sheltering in place as methods to limit the spread of the disease.

Trump also urged Americans to stop dining in restaurants and bars during the somber presser where the disease was projected to kill between 100,000 and 240,000 people on the low end. During the same event, White House coronavirus coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx displayed charts and modeling that showed as many as 2.2 million could become infected without a national implementation of the above methods.

“It’s absolutely critical for the American people to follow the guidelines for the next 30 days. It’s a matter of life and death,” said Trump, who had just a week earlier expected things to return to normal by Easter Sunday.

Shoot, by press time, the president was even telling people in pandemic hot spots to wear face masks or coverings when going outside, presumably to protect against all of the former Democratic hoaxes floating through the air.

So sudden was the change in tone from the administration that argumentative statements from just a week back seemed like a fever dream.

Where was the self-applause from restricting travel from China?

Where was the self-contained spread that would vanish with the warm April temperatures?

Where was the guy who said: “We cannot let the cure be worse than the problem”?

Although Trump appeared to be singing a different tune with the election just around the corner, @therealdonaldtrump reappeared on April 2 when he sent one of the most immature and petty letters in American history to political rival Sen Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), just before urging the removal of politics from the fight against a virus he had only recently acknowledged.

Schumer evidently “started it,” by calling Trump out for what he described as a “patchwork of uncoordinated voluntary efforts,” when it came to the federal response to the outbreak of coronavirus in the United States.

In what many believe was either a way to dismiss a global pandemic during an election year or an attempt to ignore it so he would not have to own it, Trump had famously downplayed the severity of COVID-19 since the first case in Washington state.

His less-than-coordinated response to stopping the virus, including a lack of testing or a full-on attempt to learn about the contagion, has left the country only able to shelter-in-place as a method of combating the disease.

Schumer, who represents New York State, which is the area hardest hit by the pandemic, decried a halfhearted federal response that left medical professionals without protective gear and patients without much-needed ventilators. He went on to call for the White House to “designate a senior military officer” to increase the use of the Defense Production Act (DPA) and increase production of masks and ventilators.

The petty Trump we’ve grown to know then reverted to his typical 12-year-old mean girl taunts against the Minority Leader of Senate, first attacking Schumer for impeaching him weeks ago, and then blaming the him for New York being unprepared for the virus.

“If you spent less time on your ridiculous impeachment hoax,” Trump said, “which went hopelessly on forever and ended up going nowhere (except increasing my poll numbers), and instead focused on helping the people of New York, then New York would not have been so completely unprepared for the ‘invisible enemy.’ ”

“I’ve known you for many years, but I never knew how bad a senator you are for the state of New York, until I became president,” Trump continued. “No wonder AOC (Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) and others are thinking about running against you in the primary. If they did, they would likely win.”

Schumer said he was appalled by the letter and said Trump’s response was petty at a time when that nation needs leadership.

We notice Chuck said “appalled,” not surprised.

You Down with PPE?

With a newly focused federal response to ending the spread of the coronavirus, supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) and ventilators were distributed this week from the Strategic National Stockpile. By week’s end, the stockpile was running out of inventory, just in time for new hotspots across the country to be popping up and in need of PPE.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo suggested a governmental unit should be created to move the supplies to other areas as the virus spreads. In the meantime, hospitals across the country finally began getting some of the supplies they need to protect front-line medical personnel and first responders.

Trump criticized manufacturing behemoth 3M earlier in the week for supplying masks to Canada and Latin America. Threatening retribution for the business deal, he invoked the Defense Production Act (DPA) to force 3M to provide masks only for the United States.

We hit 3M hard today after seeing what they were doing with their Masks. “P Act” all the way. Big surprise to many in government as to what they were doing – will have a big price to pay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2020

Earlier in the week, Russia, of all places, sent the United States medical equipment to aid in the fight against coronavirus.

Following an unheralded call between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the adversarial leader sent a military transport plane to New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport on April Fools Day filled with 60 tons of ventilators, masks, respirators and other medical items to assist our ill-prepared federal government. “Trump gratefully accepted this humanitarian aid,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as stating via the Interfax news agency.

Trump ally and billionaire Robert Kraft, the owner of the New England Patriots football team, used the team plane to fly to China to pick up 1.2 million N95 protective masks to aid Massachusetts hospitals, which were running low. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said the move came as a result of a silent turf war that has been brewing between the federal government and individual states that are competing for the coveted masks. Baker was said to have worked with Kraft to get supplies of the masks directly from China.

Kraft partnered with the state to purchase 1.4 million N95, medical grade masks, which had been in short supply in America since the coronavirus first struck in January. Kraft purchased another 300,000 masks for New York state and delivered the masks yesterday morning. Baker said of the delivery:

“The Krafts, our partners Ambassador Huang Ping, Dr. Jason Li, Gene Hartigan and our COVID-19 Command Center personnel teamed up to get this job done and we eagerly await the plane landing at Logan Airport soon. Our administration will keep pursuing the PPE necessary to support our brave front-line workers who are working tirelessly to save lives during this pandemic.”

This week, similar donations have gone to the state of California from such wealthy donors as Virgin Atlantic owner Sir Richard Branson and Tesla owner Elon Musk. However, the sudden delivery of the precious masks to the highest bidder has become not only a concern for American governors who have complained of being outbid by the Trump White House for supplies, but also foreign allies who are also suffering through the pandemic.

The dearth of masks and PPE has caused officials from Germany and France to cry foul after unnamed Americans were accused of using unfair practices to obtain the N95 masks. Berlin’s state interior ministry blamed the U.S. for confiscating some 200,000 masks ordered from an American producer while the shipment moved through Bangkok. France accused the U.S. of purchasing masks earmarked for their country by outbidding them after they had supposedly been secured by France.

German officials described the move as “an act of piracy.” French officials said they were outbid for masks they expected to pay for after first inspecting the PPE. Foreign officials accused Americans of paying three to four times the price they had already negotiated in shady deals on the airport tarmac where cash may have been exchanged for the masks. The U.S. Embassy fired back:

“The United States government has not purchased any masks intended for delivery from China to France. Reports to the contrary are completely false.”

Meanwhile, back in the United States, things got funkier yesterday when the official government web page for the stockpile was altered to fit the description of the emergency repository by Trump son-in-law and “super genius” Jared Kushner, who just a day earlier said the surplus was for the United States, but not individual states or the cities within our more perfect union:

“The notion of the federal stockpile was it’s supposed to be our stockpile. It’s not supposed to be state’s stockpiles that they then use. So we’re encouraging that states to make sure that they’re assessing the needs, they’re getting the data from their local situations, and then trying to fill it with the supplies that we’ve given them.”

The stockpile had always been defined as a place where “state, local, tribal and territorial responders,” were privy to the surplus. The reworked definition now states: “the nation’s largest supply of life-saving pharmaceuticals and medical supplies for use in a public heath emergency severe enough to cause local supplies to run out.”

Failure in Leadership

Failing to lead has a cascading effect on democracy.

We’ve rarely seen it happen, but failure from the president influences his followers and all Americans. If nothing else, the Trump presidency has shown that failing to take the reins during a crisis can create an interpretative process for leadership in state and local governments that can be great or not so good.

We’ve also learned that failure by the United States impacts the world, which looks for our leaders to provide the clearest information on all issues.

This week as “ungrateful” governors in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Michigan continued to show their leadership under fire by commandeering medical facilities and supplies with or without help from the federal government, Trump marveled at his numbers on social media.

However, for many of the governors of Red States won by Trump in 2016, his weak response was behind their own lack of leadership.

Loyal Trumpers to the end, many of those Red State governors held firm to what had been the national narrative until just last week, and in doing so were left holding the bag as they awaited orders that simply never came.

One such loyal follower was governor of Trump’s new home state of Florida, Ron DeSantis, who allowed asymptomatic Spring Breakers to freely intermingle on the state’s beaches without a care about spreading the disease to the uninfected. Dopey DeSantis chose money over the public good by not imposing social distancing and allowing teens to run wild, then return to their home states to spread the disease.

Trump called DeSantis on April 1 to end the careless behavior that alarmed the nation, and just like good little worker bees most of the other states won by Trump in 2016 and ruled by Republican governors finally ordered their residents stay at home.

Governors, who had days before referred to the coronavirus as a “New York problem,” did an about-face and issued stay-at-home orders in Mississippi, Georgia, Missouri, Pennsylvania, North Dakota, South Dakota and North Dakota,

After allowing Floridians to gather freely while the disease spread wildly across the nation, DeSantis said he expected at least 30 days of limiting contact with others outside their respective homes. He issued his stay-at-home order, which allows Floridians to be outside their home for essential services like food shopping, buying gasoline and going to the doctor.

DeSantis did not limit gathering for religious worship, which has the potential to brings thousands together for Palm Sunday this weekend.

Meanwhile in Georgia, Trump sycophant Gov. Brian Kemp issued his shelter-in-place order that will extend until April 13. Upon issuing the directive, Kemp disclosed he’d only learned that very day that people can unwittingly transmit the virus while showing no symptoms.

Up until Trump changed his mind, Kemp said he did not believe he should order social distancing in response to COVID-19. He felt such orders were an example of government overreach. In another master stroke of stupidity, the governor’s order overrides local orders that had closed Georgia’s beaches. While social distancing will be required and enforced, it will reopen many of the state’s popular beach to the public, further risking spread of the disease.

Earlier in the week the nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, wondered aloud why every state had not issued a stay-at-home order, stating on CNN: “I don’t understand why that’s not happening.” Stopping short of criticizing what has been an uneven federal response by Trump, Fauci made clear he did not have the ability to give such an order, but wondered why all states were not issuing orders to limit the spread of the virus:

“You know, the tension between federally mandated versus states’ rights to do what they want is something I don’t want to get into. But if you look at what’s going on in this country, I just don’t understand why we’re not doing that.”

Hey, don’t look at us, we don’t get it either. If only there was a person who headed the federal government and who could give such an order — hmmm.

The last holdout appears to Gov. Kim Reynolds of Iowa, who obviously is still following Trump circa March 27. Reynolds is the only Trumper who still refuses to implement a stay-at-home order for her residents. Arguing that the issue had become divisive, Reynolds said that in Iowa, people can walk around freely and congregate despite the expected spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Not a doctor, Reynolds said she disagreed with Dr. Fauci, who believes all states should have enacted shelter-in-place orders.

“I would say that maybe he doesn’t have all the information, said Reynolds, according to the Associated Press.

At press time, Iowa had a reported 699 cases of coronavirus and 11 deaths from the disease.