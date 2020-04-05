They should have listened to us Snowflakes

For the past three years and change, we Snowflakes have been bleating about Donald Trump and the possibility — no, the likelihood — that he would draw the country into some conflict that would cost thousands of lives.

Sure, there was that dalliance with nuclear holocaust when Trump and his counterpart, North Korea’s Little Rocket Man, were having a lover’s spat that had the rest of us pretty het up for a couple of weeks, looking over our shoulders for a Hwasong missile from Pyonyang.

As crises go it proved to be a dud, at least so far.

Then there was that galling and embarrassing episode when the Orange Commander in Chief abandoned our Kurdish allies in Syria to die at the hands of the Turks.

That disaster didn’t have a long shelf life either, unless, perhaps, you’re a Kurd.

Bad as those and some other special times were, however, the type of unmitigated disaster I was expecting under Trump just never seemed to materialize . . . until now. Of course we’re still living the current crisis — at least some of us are still living it — so perhaps we don’t yet have a full measure of its scope. Still, all but the wrongest of the Right are guaranteeing the final tally is gonna be yuuuuge!

I’m talking about COVID-19, and even though I was paying close attention way back when the virus seemed confined to Wuhan, China, reports that it could kill more Americans than the Korean War and the Vietnam War combined was a real eye-opener during a time when eye-openers are not at all uncommon. That statistical forecast alone ramped up my angst to a level rarely seen.

Trump, meanwhile, racist that he is, took to calling COVID-19 “the Chinese virus,” which certainly did nothing to make life easier for our Asian-American citizens who, like the rest of us, are just trying to survive. But Trump is gonna be Trump, and blaming the non-white for every bad thing to come down the pike is only to be expected from him. Racism has always been the oil that lubricates the Trump machine.

The truth is that viruses don’t “belong” to any one segment of the population. Viruses kill indiscriminately, and anybody who was, like, paying attention, could have predicted that COVID-19 would be headed our way soon enough.

Which brings us back to Trump, who famously fired our country’s pandemic response team shortly after taking office. No worries, Trumpers, he was just “draining the swamp” of people who might have been able to save your life and mine. Experts, who needs ’em?

You know, the funny thing about swamps is that some forms of life depend on them to survive. You could say the same about every ecosystem, but that’s a post about our Great Environmental Leader, not our Great Health and Medicine Leader, so perhaps it’s best that I save that for another day — if I live long enough.

COVID-19 has brought war to our country. It seems Trump was building his “big, beautiful wall” in precisely the wrong place. The Maginot Line didn’t offer the French much defense against the Nazis either, but then Trump and history were never a good mix. No wall or any physical structure short of a hermetically sealed bubble could stand against the microscopic blitzkrieg of coronavirus.

What our country needs now is a wartime consigliere, but what we got is Cadet Bone Spurs, who not only left you, me and Uncle Sam with our pants down, but yanked down our tighty-whities, too.

Maybe you’re thanking your lucky stars that at least we have other generals, people who will eventually lead our country to victory against a determined foe. Oh yeah, we’ve got Vice President Mike “Pray It Away” Pence and the newly appointed Jared Kushner, whose only real claim to fame is that he got inside First Daughter Ivanka’s golden panties.

But if it’s competence you’re looking for, at least there’s Dr. Anthony Fauci, right? Of course his effectiveness might be stymied a bit since he’s currently under the protection of U.S. Marshals because of death threats from Trump’s Base.

Of course he is!

I guess I’m just a little frustrated, a little worried, a little angry, because I know that anyone who bothered to read real news and has even a modicum of native intelligence could have seen this coming. We live on an ever-shrinking planet where “their problems” are our problems, and “our problems” are theirs. Trump’s xenophobic worldview was uniquely qualified to leave us unprepared for a crisis exactly like this.

Viruses climb walls. Viruses cross borders. You dope!

Yeah, it took awhile for the unmitigated disaster I was expecting to finally pop up, and it’s wearing a guise I didn’t foresee. I expected to die in a flash of radiation, not gasping on a gurney in the hallway of some overcrowded hospital. But with thousands of Americans dying, millions unemployed and Trump’s vaunted economy left bleeding in the gutter, this Donnie Disaster has turned out to be a real doozy.

Seems we Snowflakes were right after all.