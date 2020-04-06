Lying that leads to Americans dying should be a crime

Growing up in the Midwest, just outside of Chicagoland, my parents laid down the law about lying. If I or my brother told a fib, big or small, we wound up spending 15 to 30 minutes in “the chair” located in a corner of the family dining room.

My most memorable offense? Wandering through the kitchen one afternoon, I accidentally shot a rubber band into the oven and failed to retrieve it. Only when the smell of melting rubber spread throughout the house did I realize my forgetfulness.

Mom interrogated both of us and determined my lie deserved punishment. What, shrugging my shoulders and telling her I didn’t know anything about how a rubber band wound up stinking up the place didn’t pass muster? What made it worse — and the reason this episode remains lodged in my memory banks — is mom’s comment as she sentenced me to “the chair.”

“One day, if you don’t stop telling lies, you’re going to wind up in prison. Yes, I can see you spending a good bit of your life behind bars. Is that what you want?” she said in a moment of motherly rage.

All this is to say that lying is not only wrong in my mind but when it contributes to the deaths of thousands of Americans it should be considered criminal and the person — no matter how big or small — unloading the death-related fibs sentenced to serious jail time.

Impeached President Donald J. Trump is that person telling those kinds of lies. Sure, he has fibbed throughout his time in the White House; more than 16,000 times according to The Washington Post‘s last account. But his fibbing about the crowd size at his inauguration, meetings with Russian operatives, illegal phone calls with Ukrainian officials were not life-threatening rewrites of facts.

Trump’s lies today, however, can be directly linked to the deadly coronavirus that has killed more than 9,500 Americans.

Possibly one of his most blatant fibs — how he kept the virus from spreading across the country in its early days by shutting down flights from China — reared its ugly head in The New York Times on April 4 (Saturday).

From The Times report:

“Since Chinese officials disclosed the outbreak of a mysterious pneumonia-like illness to international health officials on New Year’s Eve, at least 430,000 people have arrived in the United States on direct flights from China, including nearly 40,000 in the two months after President Trump imposed restrictions on such travel, according to an analysis of data collected in both countries. “The bulk of the passengers, who were of multiple nationalities, arrived in January, at airports in Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Chicago, Seattle, Newark and Detroit. Thousands of them flew directly from Wuhan, the center of the coronavirus outbreak, as American public health officials were only beginning to assess the risks to the United States. “Flights continued this past week, the data show, with passengers traveling from Beijing to Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York, under rules that exempt Americans and some others from the clampdown that took effect on Feb. 2. In all, 279 flights from China have arrived in the United States since then, and screening procedures have been uneven, interviews show. “Mr. Trump has repeatedly suggested that his travel measures impeded the virus’s spread in the United States. ‘I do think we were very early, but I also think that we were very smart, because we stopped China,’ he said at a briefing on Tuesday, adding, ‘That was probably the biggest decision we made so far.’ Last month, he said, ‘We’re the ones that kept China out of here.’

No, Trump didn’t keep China out of America. No matter how often and how loudly he lies about the impact of this travel ban, he did little in the early days of the virus hitting American shores to protect and defend citizens of the United States.

Trump wasted valuable time — days and weeks that mattered in the life-and-death struggles of thousands of Americans — vainly trying to prevent coronavirus from turning into the crisis it has become and crippling his re-election campaign. He fought the facts coming out of China and Europe that the disease was fatal and could ultimately kill tens of thousands of people.

Trump’s lies were designed to keep Americans from panicking and keep the stock market from tanking. He has failed miserably on both fronts.

He campaigned throughout February and into March, tossing out lies to prop up good economic numbers at the expense of the lives of our fellow citizens, including a number of heroic doctors, nurses, first responders who battle coronavirus on a daily basis.

CNN exposed Trump’s campaign of lies in a report last week.

From the CNN report:

“As recently as the second week of March, Trump was an advocate of facing the virus without taking drastic measures to address it. ” ‘So last year 37,000 Americans died from the common Flu. It averages between 27,000 and 70,000 per year. Nothing is shut down, life & the economy go on. At this moment there are 546 confirmed cases of CoronaVirus, with 22 deaths,’ he tweeted on March 9. “Think about that! CNN’s tally on March 9 was 565 confirmed cases. “Asked Tuesday (March 31) about the period when he was downplaying the coronavirus, Trump said that, during that time, ‘people didn’t know that much about it, even the experts.’ “

The CNN report throws cold water on that Trump lie:

“On January 28, Tom Frieden, a former director at the CDC, told Bloomberg News that it was ‘very clear that this is a serious epidemic’ noting that the virus was more contagious than SARS. ‘So the possibilities here go from the bad, to the very, very bad,’ Frieden said. “The first case of person-to-person transmission in US was reported on January 30. “On February 7, a study was published in the medical journal JAMA, which found that 41% of the first 138 patients diagnosed at one hospital in Wuhan, China, were presumed to be infected in that hospital. The study’s results indicated that the virus was very infectious.”

For some three weeks now, Trump spends hours each day spinning his web of lies during media briefings. He attacks anyone who asks him to account for his false statements. His wildly inaccurate denials of having misled Americans concerning the deadly threat of coronavirus in the days and weeks before the World Health Organization labeled the disease a pandemic.

Trump’s lies that contribute to the deaths of Americans should be considered criminal. Putting his political future ahead of caring for the lives and well-being of Americans, attempting to protect whatever legacy he thinks he is creating by his rewriting of facts, does not excuse the pain and suffering he has caused the families of the citizens of our country who have died from coronavirus.

As my mom said to me when she caught me lying,”If you don’t stop telling lies, you’re going to wind up in jail.”

True that many times over for Trump.