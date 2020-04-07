“Hydroxychloroquine, I don’t know,” Trump said on his evening dog-and-pony show a few days ago. “It’s looking like it’s having some good results. I hope that, that would be a phenomenal thing.”

It could be incredible. In Oregon, 13 veterans treated in part with the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine recovered from COVID-19, including a 104-year old World War II vet. One man died and another lingers on. The vets attribute their good fortune to divine intervention and Trump’s “magic bullet.”

The fact is the clinical trials for hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19 have just started. No results have been officially accepted. Trump however, consulted his instincts and came away reassured.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, remarkably still leading the charge against the scourge, was asked on March 24 whether the drug was considered a viable treatment for the novel coronavirus. “The answer is no,” he said, “and the evidence that you’re talking about . . . is anecdotal evidence.”

There is much evidence that indicates quinine, chloroquine, hydroxychloroquine and mefloquine (brand name Lariam) have provided effective methods of controlling malaria. The antimalarial properties of these compounds inhibit the growth of parasites injected into the bloodstream by mosquitoes and transported by the red blood cells in humans that carry oxygen and carbon dioxide to and from the heart, lungs and other organs. If left alone, the parasites sicken or kill humans, depending on what strain of malaria they have.

Malaria is the biggest killer in the world. It essentially disappeared in the United States by the end of World War II. Unfortunately, during the last 35 years, wars in Somalia, Iraq and Afghanistan brought malaria back into the lives of American service members. A growing number of clinical reports showed that these very same drugs may also cause profound neurological side effects, including paranoia, self-destruction, anxiety and depression.

Murder, suicide, assaults, and bizarre hallucinations appeared among veterans and active-duty troops after returning from the aforementioned combat arenas. Empirical evidence — as opposed to the anecdotal kind Fauci has referred to — supports research indicating that these drugs adversely effect neuromuscular and brain functions.

Donald Trump says his incredible instinct “trumps” science, despite Fauci and other eminent physicians and researchers agreeing that his instincts are fairy tales. A yuuuge favorite is his fairy tale about the big, mean pandemic that his instincts told him was simply going to disappear.

The research Fuaci knows well is not new. It is even older than Trump, whose atomic age shows he was born before the great Arthurian wizard Merlin put him under a spell. For example, the hydroxychloroquine drug that Trump admires so much,has been shown to create dangerous levels of toxicity in people long after they quit using it.

Long before the current pandemic was more than a gleam in the eye of epidemiologists, clinical researchers started waving red flags about all three drugs. Quinine is best understood because it has been around since native Peruvian Indians discovered kina, meaning “bark of the tree.” Kina is a reference to the cinchona tree, where quinine was first obtained. The Indians called it “the fever tree.”

Chloroquine, the forerunner of the drug Trump thinks will save his administration from the growing cries of incompetence and mismanagement, followed quinine. Like the ancient Peruvian remedy, its genesis is from the cinchona tree. Chloroquine was created by U.S. Army researchers to treat malaria but was later found to only deter Plasmodium falciparum, the source of the deadliest species of malaria in Vietnam. The parasite is transmitted through the bite of a female Anopheles mosquito.

Over time, Plasmodium falciparum malaria became more and more resistant to chloroquine until the researchers were forced to find something more effective. Continued chemical modification would eventually create hydroxychloroquine, introduced to our armed forces in 1955.

The good news was that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) years ago approved it for treatment of lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. The drug is not recommended for patients who are prone to arrhythmia or have kidney conditions because it can prove fatal.

The heavy-hitting drug can also cause “irreversible brain and brain stem dysfunction, even when used at relatively low doses” in some patients, according to former Army preventive medicine officer Dr. Remington Nevin. The Vermont-based physician and epidemiologist is particularly critical of the unintended side effects of antimalarial drugs, including “mefloquine (Lariam), chloroquine, and hydroxychloroquine.” The same FDA that once condemned hydroxychloroquine as exceedingly dangerous to service members is now fast-tracking it for COVID-19 treatment.

“These are not safe drugs,” Nevin said on March 23. “Drug-induced dysfunction causes a disease of the brain and brain stem . . . which can be marked acutely by psychosis, confusion and risk of suicide and by lasting psychiatric and neurological symptoms.”

In April 2014, the Center for Health Journalism revealed that the now banned malaria drug Lariam (mefloquine), an “improvement” over hydroxychloroquine, is directly linked to grisly crimes like Army Staff Sgt. Robert Bales’ 2012 murder of 16 Afghan civilians, and the murders of four wives of Fort Bragg soldiers in 2002. Lariam/mefloquine is banned from use by Air Force pilots, although until 2011 it was the antimalarial drug of choice in the Navy and Marine Corps.

Researchers like Nevin and many of his peers say their research shows the negative side effects of mefloquine can last for “weeks, months, and even years” after someone stops using it. Even the hidebound Veterans Administration is on board, warning that the drug “should not be given to anyone with symptoms of a brain injury, depression or anxiety disorder,” reported Army Times in 2018, including “many troops who have deployed to Iraq or Afghanistan.”

In 2009, the Army surgeon general removed mefloquine as the antimalarial drug of choice for ordinary troops and banned it from approximately 25,000 special operations soldiers. Since the neurological effects of mefloquine can continue indefinitely, troops and veterans may still be under its effects. The drug is no longer being prescribed.

Bales’ mefloquine-induced rampage began on March 11, 2012 when he slipped away from his guard post at Camp Belambay, Afghanistan wearing a T-shirt, cape and night vision goggles to attack his first victims. He then returned to the base and “woke a fellow soldier, reported what he’d done and said he was headed out to kill more,” according the Army prosecutors.

Trump says Americans have “nothing to lose.”