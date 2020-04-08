Governors, Congress should form panel to fix Trump’s COVID-19 mess

COVID-19, so far, is winning the deadliest attack against Americans in nearly 20 years due in large part to the chaotic battle plan being poorly executed against the killer disease by Impeached President Donald J. Trump.

The latest body count: More than 12,000 men and women across the country have died from COVID-19. Another 10,000 U.S. citizens of all ages are in serious or critical condition battling the disease in hospitals in every state and territory that flies an American flag.

COVID-19 is doing more damage — physically, economically and emotionally — than terrorists did nearly two decades ago. The 9/11/2001 terrorist attacks on our country killed 2,977 Americans. More than 6,000 others were injured.

So before Trump’s chaotic attempt to defeat this current assault against U.S. citizens of all ages, races, religions costs more lives, governors from all 50 states and federal lawmakers of all political stripes need to form a task force that will create, implement and manage a unified, national attack plan to defeat the deadly virus.

Trump, as president, rightfully had first crack at delivering an aggressive, tightly coordinated battle plan to protect and defend the American people from COVID-19. He failed. Instead he and his team of advisers — minus his administration’s lead medical man, Dr. Anthony Fauci — turned the health care crisis into a political circus.

His ramblings from the White House press room have been laden with re-election hyperbole, mental meanderings and vicious attacks against reporters with the temerity to ask important questions about the federal response.

These often angry, blatant lie-filled briefings during the past three weeks exposed his strategy to deflect blame for a lack of a successful battle plan onto any convenient political opponent or cultural outlet he considers a threat to his remaining in office beyond the November general election.

His daily mantra: A Democratic hoax; another “witch hunt;” more “fake news.” He insists the hospitals do the testing, not the federal government. He angrily tells reporters and the American viewing public that the governors should be locating and purchasing essential equipment and safety gear for their states, diminishing any federal role.

As often as possible, Trump makes it clear he doesn’t want anything to do with the rapidly climbing death toll COVID-19 is delivering on a daily basis. He doesn’t want any numbers tied to his campaign. He is a general working a war plan that doesn’t concern itself with the number of lives lost. His bottom line is remaining in office at any cost.

It’s time now for governors and Congress to take over from Team Trump and pull America through one of the darkest periods in its history. Designate leaders for a COVID-19 Task Force. Start with representatives from the National Governors Association. Its chair is Larry Hogan (R-Md.) and its vice chair is Andrew Cuomo (D-New York). Tap into the strength of federal lawmakers such as U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Ca.). Recruit medical and scientific experts to serve as advisers. Look at Dr. Sanjay Gupta from CNN to start.

Establish daily meetings to make certain the new battle plan is not only taking shape but is capable of delivering victory on all fronts.

Then bring the news media to a new daily briefing room at The National Press Club where facts are presented to a desperately truth-seeking public. Where medical professionals and scientists talk in terms easily understood by viewers on how the disease will not only be defeated this time around, but how the nation will be better prepared to defend against subsequent attacks by the virus.

Yes, turn the television cameras off of Trump. Leave one “pool” camera in place to record his rants and lies, but reporters should go where they can get important information, not political and personal posturing.

This new task force should work behind the scenes to provide material for the daily media briefings to designated spokespeople from the medical and scientific communities and lawmakers that clearly shows how future health care and economic policies will make America stronger for having defeated COVID-19.

Trump as a crisis leader is a failure. His team of sycophants failed to stand up for saving lives, focusing instead on Trump’s personal and political future.

America needs elected representatives from each state and from Congress to take up the fight, excluding politics as much as possible from the public stage.

Most assuredly, Trump will blather and bluster and attempt to bully any task force taking command of this crisis situation. The “pool” camera will record his angry rants and wildly misleading statements about what a great job he is doing battling the “unseen enemy,” as he falsely claims.

Trump has pointed fingers at governors, both Democrats and RINOs (Republicans In Name Only). Now is the time for the governors to turn the challenge into action and provide the American people real leadership based on facts not fiction.

Americans deserve a real shot at keeping loved ones alive and rebuilding their lives once COVID-19 is defeated.

Trump can’t deliver the goods. The governors and lawmakers must take up the challenge of defeating COVID-19 for the future well-being of America.