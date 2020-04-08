With Bernie out of the race, campaign enters crucial final phase

Bernie Sanders today dropped out of contention to be the Democratic nominee for the 2020 presidential election. He shouldn’t have been in this race to begin with because no matter how you slice it, Bernie Sanders isn’t a Democrat.

Now to me, that is a mere formality because the guy caucuses with the Democrats and, for the most part, has been on the side of the angels . . . except when he sided with the National Rifle Association, but I digress.

Bernie’s 2016 campaign brought subjects to the fore that needed to be heard, needed to be debated, but at some point you circle the wagons and fight those who are against you. It’s generally considered counterproductive to shoot the people you’re taking cover with.

The point where the campaign was mathematically over was the time to come together to fight the “greater of two evils.”

I voted for Sanders in the 2016 primary, but when Hillary Clinton won the delegate count, I figured we’d get together if for no other reason than doing what we could to protect the U.S. Supreme Court and all the legal gains made over decades. We’d already seen what Chief Justice John Roberts’ court would do and what the Republicans would do to hold open a seat . . . yeah, well.

I thought we’d get to the convention and turn the place out, then hit the campaign trail with a head of steam . . . um, no, not quite.

Unfortunately for the nation, supporters of the Sanders campaign went to the convention and wreaked havoc.

They bitched about rigged primaries, and they got concessions.

They complained about superdelegates . . . and got concessions at the expense of black political leaders who had spent decades building up political capital within the party.

Then some of those motherfuckers had the temerity to heckle Rep. John Lewis while he was being interviewed on MSNBC.

John Lewis.

And that was after Michelle Obama had given a bridge-building speech on the first day. Hell, they even booed Bernie when he said the Democrats must elect Hillary Clinton.

I ended my support for Sanders at that convention because it was clear it was no longer about the movement, it was all about the disdain and disgust at the Democratic National Committee — the Democratic establishment.

However you parse things, the Democratic establishment is the base, not the big money donors. You can burn money in the public square if you want, but to win as a national Democrat you need the votes of black people. Calling Obama a sellout didn’t help win over older black voters, either.

No need to get into the numbers, but suffice to say without a unified front going into the election, the GOP was able to do what they do best, steal elections through policies that suppress the Democratic vote among the most reliable voters, black people. The New York Times and the FBI also did their part by parlaying Hillary Clinton e-mail rumors and conservative books into a narrative that left the door open for Trump to slither through. Progressives pouted and blamed the election on Hillary’s terrible campaign, or on lower turnout among black voters.

Voting AGAINST the current president wasn’t enough. “She has to EARN my vote.”

So here we are.

One of the things I learned in politics back when dinosaurs roamed the earth and Baby Boomers were the young upstarts is to know EXACTLY what you are fighting for, and more importantly, you must know when you are WINNING.

When this coronavirus hit the world, the debate in America over “Medicare for all” was done. Guess what, Bernie, you won.

He hadn’t figured out that a whole lot of Democrats were buying what he was selling, they just didn’t want to buy it from him. Bernie never closed the deal with the Democratic base because he never recognized when his movement morphed into a cult of personality. It’s no longer about politics.

When Elizabeth Warren announced her candidacy, Sanders should have rubbed his hands together and said, “Success! The Movement is Mainstream!”

Nope. That wasn’t good enough and Bernie jumped into the 2020 campaign because it was no longer about the movement, it was about Bernie, and about his wife, Jane, who supposedly told him to stick it out regardless. I guess he thought about Jane’s management skills (Burlington College) and reality finally smacked him in the head. If a heart attack at 78 in the middle of the campaign didn’t make him reconsider, Jane doing a cheery delegate count might have.

Great, so maybe now we can address the existential threat of Donald Trump and just ship his ass out without praying for a Jedi Warrior to lead us: “Help us Bernie Wan Kenobi, you’re our only hope!”

Many folks don’t understand why former Vice President Joe Biden has overwhelming support in the black electorate. Let me answer that: We know him, and to us he is safe, and one thing you want when you’re afraid is to have someone who’ll look out for you.

Trump is showing us all what we had to lose, and black folks just want him and the GOP gone. Most don’t even try to hide it. COVID-19 once again demonstrates how the brunt of any disaster is always borne by black people, who through systemic and systematic racism are always playing one step forward, two steps back.

Railing against the system will get no argument from me, but in order to change bad things about a system you first have to be in charge, and the only way to be in charge is to win elections. Bernie and the “progressives” failed to recognize that black people have been voting against unbridled capitalism since they stopped killing us with impunity for trying to be citizens.

Black people are the base of the Democratic Party and therefore the Democratic establishment, because without the establishment no Democrat wins nationally.

I’ve had folks today say, “Good luck getting people excited to vote for Biden!”

Excited? I’d rather vote Democratic and live in an imperfect nation than throw up my hands and die in a fascist dictatorship.

“We’re fucked,” people say. “Trump is gonna win and be re-elected in a landslide.”

Really?

Are we not in freaking quarantine? The whole situation has changed and it is no longer about moderate vs. progressive. The campaign for the presidency has literally become a matter of life and death.

Look to the Wisconsin election on Tuesday. The GOP doesn’t care who lives or dies as long as they accumulate and consolidate power. Their policies are killing people, but this is the health system white folks demanded by voting Republican. When this virus hits the rural counties and the poor start slamming those few-and-far-between hospitals in droves, there will be a reckoning.

The debate over “Medicare for all” is over. The country won’t recover without it and after this COVID-19 disaster, even conservative white people have to recognize that they’ve been had. They’ve been took. They’ve been hoodwinked. Bamboozled. They’ve been led astray by the argument against Universal Healthcare and living wages.

And now that Bernie has gone to the showers, the arena announcer is speaking: “Now reporting at the scorer’s table, NUMBER FORTY-FOUR, Buuuuh-ROCK and MMMEEEESHELLL OOOO-BAAAA-MAAAA!”

That’s right! With Bernie out of the race, the last competent leaders this nation had are free to join the campaign without being accused of putting their thumb on the scale in favor of the former vice president. This life-and-death race for the White House has entered a crucial final stage.