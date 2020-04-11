Trumplandia: April 4 — 11, 2020

The Pink Nightmare Edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

FiveThirtyEight Poll: 44.4% — down from 45.8% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 43% — down from 44% last week

Americans Very Concerned by COVID-19 Impact on Economy — 57.1%

Welcome to Trumplandia, a place where with a bit of wit and snark, we keep the world caught up on all of the tasty Nuggets-O-Trump you may have heard about, but were too busy to care. Because most of this minutia occurs just below the massive headlines about the POTUS, it’s in a land of its own. Here, an infusion of social media, video clips and print media meld with our outdated political views to make more delicious “Fake News” about our Commander-in-Chief.

So just like the president, we start it all with a little tweet like this:

The Wall Street Journal always “forgets” to mention that the ratings for the White House Press Briefings are “through the roof” (Monday Night Football, Bachelor Finale, according to @nytimes) & is only way for me to escape the Fake News & get my views across. WSJ is Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 9, 2020

A Real Dumb Bunny

The week of our Trump — April 4, 2020: This week, which is traditionally one of the holiest weeks for Christians, you’d think our dope in the White House would have at least reflected on things for which we should be grateful. After all, despite a climbing infection rate for COVID-19 all across America, it appears that the pandemic — formerly known as an exaggeration of the “lame stream media” — might kill only as many people as the Vietnam War instead of the nearly quarter of a million people earlier models had predicted.

For most of us, however, particularly those of us who knew he had been slow to acknowledge existence of the virus in the first place, a grateful Trump was not expected, he’d be the same dumb bunny who a week ago was prepared to say he’d be doing a good job if “only 200,000” died from the virus.

As anticipated, Trump returned to the podium this week without a shred of humility to proclaim that in light of new numbers, his administration was killing it!

I mean that metaphorically of course.

In fact, yesterday Trump said the lower number of projected deaths in the United States, which still has the most cases of coronavirus in the world, indicates it will soon be business as usual. He expects to announce the creation of an advisory council on reopening closed parts of the country while not setting off a second wave of infections in some areas or fanning the flames to increase infection rates in areas where new hot spots are emerging.

Only in a Trumpian reality could such a thing be conceived, reminding us how two weeks ago the unlikely leader of the free world truly expected to order states back to work tomorrow, Easter Sunday, in the hopes of branding the rebirth of the economy by tying it to the resurrection of Christ.

Still touting his administration’s “aggressive approach” to dealing with the pandemic, Trump was still his disconnected and spiteful self during daily media addresses. He spent much of the week battling with reporters about nasty questions, heckling Democrats, hyping up Hydroxychloroquine as a game-changing treatment for coronavirus and boasting about the television ratings for his daily press conferences.

With no uniform testing program in our nation, no national policy for sheltering in place, and less-than-coordinated efforts to helping hospital and emergency workers, Trump’s approach has been questioned by many who wonder why more wasn’t done to prepare for the virus that first hit U.S. shores in January, but was not addressed until late March.

Self-described as a cheerleader for the nation, Trump yesterday seemed unfazed by staggering numbers that estimate more than 17 million Americans have filed for unemployment over the past four weeks, creating an unemployment rate of 13 percent, and that cases of coronavirus in America have soared to over 500,000 with more than 18,700 deaths. “I want to get it open as soon as possible,” Trump said of the economy on Good Friday while indicating the matrix to recovery was in his very good brain. “The facts are going to determine what I do.”

With at least eight states not issuing stay-at-home orders and many, like Florida, experiencing a rise in cases, but also not completely pushing social distancing, the number of cases expected to emerge in the coming weeks will determine how fast Trump pushes to reopen the economy.

Top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN that the true timeline to reopen the country would be informed by a team reviewing data and presenting that information to the president:

“The virus kind of decides whether or not it’s appropriate to open it. The one thing you don’t want to do is you don’t want to get out there prematurely and then wind up backtracking.”

Hello, Goodbye

There’s nothing quite like a good firing.

For guys like Donald Trump, such cruel exercises seem to be the only things that brings joy to their twisted souls in the quiet times between decisions.

This week, in the midst of economic mayhem and mass death brought on by the coronavirus, Trump showed us he was who we thought he was by unceremoniously shit-canning a bunch of presumed political enemies for coming in his crosshairs. It began about a week ago when he did some late housekeeping and fired Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson for doing his job.

Atkinson was the intermediary who last year clumsily told Congress about the whistleblower complaint against Trump after first giving the White House a heads up. The whistleblower had outlined a troubling telephone call between Trump and the President of Ukraine, where aid was being held in order to solicit political dirt on presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

The issue and ensuing House of Representatives investigation led to the impeachment of Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. He was acquitted in the Senate on both counts.

The firing of Atkinson was described as “retribution” for informing Congress of Trump’s misdeeds and would be only the beginning of a purge of officials this week.

Atkinson’s firing was topped days later when Trump fired Glenn Fine, who was appointed to oversee the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus panel comprised of inspectors general. According to reports, Fine was actually demoted from the position, removed from the coronavirus post and relegated to the Pentagon’s number two spot, where he had previously served as acting inspector general. His removal conceivably gives Trump more direct access to the distribution of $500 billion that will go to U.S. businesses, now possibly with weakened oversight.

Another high-profile “firing” occurred this week when acting Navy Secretary and overall shitbird Thomas Modly resigned hours after recordings of his less-than-dignified criticism of U.S. Navy Captain Brett Crozier emerged, shortly after the aircraft carrier commander was relieved of duty for publicly asking for help during an outbreak of coronavirus on his ship.

Crozier commanded the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt, with at least 100 members of its crew presumably infected by coronavirus. His leaked letter calling for aid to the infected vessel appeared in the San Francisco Chronicle on March 31, 2020. He was relieved of his command shortly thereafter, and Modly said he had lost faith in Crozier’s leadership. Modly boarded the Theodore Roosevelt to address the crew, where he called Crozier “naïve and stupid” to have sent the letter and not think it would be seen by the public.

Modly’s speech, however, was also leaked to the public. He apologized for his comments on April 6, stating: “Let me be clear, I do not think Captain Brett Crozier is naïve nor stupid.”

Modly resigned the next day following a call for his resignation from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Ca.) and a suggestion that Trump would get involved in the matter. Trump said he felt Crozier’s sending the letter indicated he was weak, but also said he’d reviewed his naval record and found him to be outstanding.

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said he accepted Modly’s resignation, stating “he resigned on his own accord.” He replaced Modly with James McPherson, former undersecretary of the Army, to be the new acting Navy secretary.

Also this week, President Trump replaced spokesperson Stephanie Grisham with campaign aide and former Fox News talking head Kayleigh McEnany on April 7. McEnany is expected to spend as little time in front of the White House press corps as Grisham did, especially in light of the president’s daily participation in propaganda pressers on COVID-19.

To put a cherry on top of the firings, about 1,500 employees of the Trump Organization in in New York, D.C., Miami, Chicago, Las Vegas, Vancouver and Honolulu were let go, joining the 17 million other Americans who wake up each day without work due to coronavirus.

Failure in Leadership

Shortly after New York state hit its highest day for fatalities with 799 deaths due to COVID-19, Gov. Andrew Cuomo continued voicing his frustration with having to manage the largest number of infections in the world without federal backing.

With 151,000 cases of coronavirus in the state of New York — a number larger than what’s been admitted to by China — Cuomo sits at the epicenter for a global pandemic and has emerged as a national hero in a country where the president fails to lead. Said Cuomo on April 9:

“How confident am I of federal responsibility and action? Not that confident.”

Cuomo, along with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, have dealt with the global menace in real time, and although they were slower to react than they would care to admit, they realized millions of lives were on the line and that they had to react regardless of what came from the nation’s capital.

The Tri-State governors ordered schools closed, nonessential workers to stay home and businesses closed on or about March 13. The president has yet to issue such an order on a national level, and only after watching some of the largest states in the country do so did he support local efforts to “flatten the curve.”

Battling a president who ignored reports in January about the aggressiveness of the virus, governors across the country have acted as if they were on their own when protecting their citizens from the spread of coronavirus.

Medical equipment was at a premium, including much-needed ventilators. Such facts pushed most state leaders to question why Trump was failing to commandeer the supply line during a pandemic. Governors from California and Washington State to Michigan and the Tri-State were forced to address the concerns of their constituents, and in some cases were chastised by Trump for not being prepared for the global contagion.

To that end, governors in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut dodged a threatened quarantine from Washington last month and are expected to announce their own paths to reopen their states as indicators suggest the spread of the infection may be reaching its peak. Focusing on increasing the availability of rapid tests for the virus and new antibody tests, the three governors are expected to coordinate bringing businesses back online without contributing to a second wave of infection.

Cuomo, being interviewed by Politico, said:

“You’re not going to end the infection, end the virus, before you start restarting life. I don’t think we have that luxury. This is not a light switch that you just can flick one day and go back to normal. We’re looking to restart the economy; we’re going to have to restart a lot of systems that we shut down abruptly and we need to start a plan for that.”

The New York Department of Health is still awaiting approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the antibody test it has developed locally. New York health officials said the test would check specifically for antibodies that show when a person has fully recovered from the virus.

The three states plan to use a regional approach that would focus on testing, tracking and the slow reopening of businesses and schools when the time comes. Workers are still expected to be under shelter in place rules until at least early May.