What would Jesus do? He’d tell you to love your neighbor by staying home

Easter is a time for Christians worldwide to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Yet Easter egg hunts and grand fellowship dinners with ham and all the fixings need pause for the sake of saving mankind in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yes, it is a sad state of affairs, but in these unprecedented times, we need to seriously reflect on: “What would Jesus do?”

Remember those popular, colorful rubber wrist bracelets many Christians wore in reference to a reignited movement that was spurred by the popular Charles Sheldon book, “In His Steps: What Would Jesus Do?”

For any of you who seriously read Jesus’ story, you would know that he was about healing the sick, helping the poor and saving sinners. I honestly do not feel that Jesus, the reason for the season, would be in favor of millions of people unknowingly infecting others with a deadly disease.

Let’s be fair; our clergy got mixed messages from the start.

President Donald Trump proudly proclaimed his hope to reopen America for business by Easter. Days later, on the advice of his medical advisers, he backtracked, urging Americans to continue to practice social distancing measures.

However, it seems many clergy nationwide held onto 45’s initial promise, their eyes beaming with the visions of jammed packed churches teeming with little girls in white patent leather shoes and pretty pastel dresses, with young boys looking dapper in spring suits and bow ties.

Take the Rev. Tony Spell of Louisiana, who will undoubtedly defy Trump’s seesaw social distancing measure. Spell has repeatedly made national news for continuing to hold service at his church of more than 2,000 near Baton Rouge.

Tell recently told Reuters:

“Satan and a virus will not stop us. God will shield us from all harm and sickness. We are not afraid. We are called by God to stand against the Antichrist creeping into America’s borders. We will spread the Gospel.”

This despite nearly 15,000 people who have died in America, and as many as a half million deaths nationwide.

We will also likely see Easter services in Kansas despite Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s executive order seeking to place limits on church gatherings.

She is suing Republican lawmakers who have defied her order, but it will likely be too late.

I hate to rain on your Easter Day Parade, but a church IS a business and Easter is likely one of the biggest money makers for the year.

However, if you’re truly a follower of Christ, you would know without a doubt that he would not want his followers to die in vain.

What would Jesus do?

He’d stay at home and save millions.