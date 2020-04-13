Trump Effect Still Evident In Rural America

A pandemic provides writers with abundant food for thought. Mix it with anything Trumpian and it is suddenly a penny novel. By Webster’s definition, uttering something insensitive is crass, but there’s a certain charm to being tactless, how else could Trump survive? When everything slows down, crassness and insensitivity seem to rise.

“What’s the f#%kin’ rush?” is a popular new homily in my neighborhood.

With nothing more to report than going to the store for food, what follows are snippets of conversations taken away as literally as possible from offhand comments made by folks sharing impersonal conversations in the unspectacular places where I visit. I left out the appropriate punctuation on purpose because I am ill equipped to remember specific lines for too many hours.

Surprisingly, there was very little cursing. Missourians are usually big cursors, damn near as bad as Texans. No matter, can’t take notes in a grocery store aisle. It is more honest to offer these comments as generalities I encountered while riding around town on our motorcycle, my wife and I wearing colorful, homemade face masks. They were ice breakers.

“St. Charles, Missouri is suffering a microcosm of New York City’s pain although anecdotal evidence suggests proportionately more people here know people who are on ventilators. Ventilators are the new standard for absolute misery around here. I don’t know anyone but my heart goes out to them all anyway.”

And then . . .

“Missouri is in a state of sentimentality. Most folks love family, country, Willie Nelson, and the sound of corn snapping, crackling and poppin’ when it grows in the summer heat. Laying down between two rows listening to it grow can be soothing until the no-see-ums bite the crap out of you. One of the men that died the other day was a farmer off of Highway C. He probably did that sometimes. You know anywhere they are selling triple-A batteries?”

The guy at our store stocking shelves told me old people are dropping like flies in Frontier Health and Rehabilitation (an upscale facility in St. Charles) from COVID-19 complications:

“Five dead there and counting. Who’d have thought it? Maybe I need a mask.”

If so, he’d be the only employee in the store with one. All they have for protection is a yellow line on the floor at checkout that says stay six feet back when using the card slider. Nobody can reach it.

The news is no longer just brief sidebars at the grocery store between searches for beans and favorite coffee. By the way, there were few beans or good coffee, though lots of toilet paper. The guy at the store said it was more hit or miss now that the delivery drivers are getting sick. Whole shelves were bare. Never been like that in 35 years.

About 10 percent of the local population is suspected of being exposed to COVID-19. There are not enough tests available to be sure. The first Missouri COVID-19 victim died on March 18. By March 28, it claimed its 10th life. By the middle of last week, the score was up to 77 dead and rising rapidly as elderly people streamed from rural nursing homes into St. Louis and various regional hospitals. The implication of how lucky we are has changed to for whom the bell tolls.

For the first time, a few masks are in evidence and the big stores have introduced controls to limit customers who can be inside at one time. The governor wants people to stay home. It’s an easy choice lately, there is nowhere to go.

Living at the virtual edge of rural, river-bottom reality, where rusting Reagan signs are still nailed to trees, it was probably hard to see the pandemic down the road. Life here appears serene. Eagles and hawks soar, stately herons and shy pokes are searching the receding floodwaters for hickory shade, and the Golden Eagle ferry continues to make its regal way back and forth across the mighty Mississippi. Except for the tiny local store, people on the river never did go anywhere anyway, most of the time, so not a single person has reported being sick in rural St Charles, all the way to the edge of Illinois.

One guy putting his Jon Boat into the water to go after catfish told me:

“You know, man, all the isolation nonsense is some of that libtards bullshit that the news likes to put on to scare people. Snowflakes. I read it’s to get our guns.”

He said it while I was wearing the lovely face mask my wife made for me from cotton dress material. He probably noticed when I blinked.