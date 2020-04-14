Trump: The Diabolical Great Divider

“The body of Christ, or the people that are the whole of humanity, are a team. The body is not supported by one person, but by all of us. We are one, we are strongest working together in unity. Teamwork is the key to living life in harmony, so that we can do God’s will.”

— 1 Corinthians 12:14

If the Apostle Paul, who included the Bible passage printed above in a letter to the citizens of Corinth, had been sitting in the White House press room yesterday and watched Impeached President Donald J. Trump rant and rave against anyone who challenged his authority, he would wonder how America could ever be considered a Christian nation.

Paul, it’s important to note, was one of the leaders of the first generation of Christians. He is thought by many theologians to be the most important person after Jesus in the history of Christianity.

Unity? Working together? Trump unleashed an angry torrent of words against the news media over the weekend, angered by reports that factually detailed his delayed response to the deadly COVID-19 disease that has so far killed more than 23,000 Americans.

Not content with verbally attacking the news media, Trump loaded up and ran campaign-style video propaganda on screens behind the podium that included misinformation such as: “The media minimized the risk from the start, while President Trump took decisive action, even as partisans sniped and criticized. Bipartisan governors recognize the president’s support.”

The video and Trump’s using it during a televised media briefing continued his ongoing campaign to discredit major news sources.

He is diabolically divisive.

Back to the Apostle Paul for a minute. After Trump trashed the media, the holy man might have tried to persuade Trump to “work together in unity” to save as many lives as possible from COVID-19. His plea would have fallen on the deaf ears of the man many religious leaders and American voters consider the second coming of Jesus. Trump has even referred to himself as “The Chosen One.”

Paul, the man who centuries ago dedicated his life to spreading the teachings of Jesus around the world, might advocate for a more Christian-like approach to leading the country. As Paul wrote to the Corinthians: “Teamwork is the key to living life in harmony, so that we can do God’s will.”

Teamwork? Harmony? God’s will? These are words not in Trump’s vocabulary. These are words that are foreign to him, even as the novel coronavirus and its massive social impact rips apart families, communities and the country.

In the aftermath of his propaganda video, Trump was asked whether he would work with governors of states on the east and west coasts to reopen the nation’s economy that was shut down last month in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19. His upper lip dripping with sweat, Trump angrily declared that the governors could not do anything without his approval. In times of crisis the president proclaimed, only he can wield ultimate power; only he can determine how and when the nation’s economy will be revived.

In other words, in his warped interpretation of the U.S. Constitution, all state governors will have to follow Trump’s orders and work with whatever plan he and his cohorts come up with for returning workers to their jobs.

Diabolically divisive.

It would most likely disappoint the Apostle Paul that Trump is not and never will be a unifier. He listens to no one. He cares for no one but himself and his family. His only goal is to pocket riches and maintain a lavish lifestyle by abusing the power of his elective office. He is encouraged in this quest by sycophants in the federal government as well as enemies of America who benefit from his avarice.

Trump is the great diabolical divider.

He has turned divisiveness into performance art. Even before Monday’s out-of-control show of hate and spite, the White House press briefing room is now his stage. His script each night for more than four weeks is rife with lies, deflections and misrepresentations of events past and present.

He pits Republican governors, who sing his praises, against Democratic governors who plead for lifesaving supplies and equipment from the federal storehouse run by Trump. Diabolically, he tells citizens just looking for guidance during this crisis that people who want help from him and his administration had better say please and thank you to the man-child occupying the White House.

If you don’t sing his praises — like “that woman,” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who dared to criticize Trump during a media briefing in her home state — you won’t get what you need to combat COVID-19.

Diabolically divisive.

Trump brags about how his performance at press briefings scores higher ratings among the viewing public than reality shows such as “The Bachelor,” while barely mentioning the increase in deaths among Americans who lost the battle against COVID-19. Any media outlet that won’t talk or write about his performance in front of the cameras is “lazy” or, if they dare criticize him, they are delivering “Fake News.”

Diabolically divisive.

Trump proclaimed from the press briefing room on Good Friday that he wants to reopen as much of the country to life as it was pre-coronavirus by May 1. He announced his goal as the daily death toll in America passed the 2,000 mark, and as more than 16 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits, having been laid off or furloughed as part of an effort to stop COVID-19 from spreading and needlessly killing tens of thousand more.

Pick a side, Trump seems to be challenging Americans: Do you want the country reopened or do you want to keep fighting the disease? It should be noted that Trump and his supporters lightheartedly contend that he and they can “walk and chew gum” at the same time. So in their way of thinking, there is no choice to be made.

Diabolically divisive.

Except there is a choice, a healthy and safe choice. Before returning parts of the country to normal, Herculean efforts to prevent COVID-19 from jumping from an infected person to an unsuspecting healthy family member, friend, co-worker or customer need to be in place.

Therein lies the rub.

Testing for coronavirus has been lacking, and not just in the hot-spot metropolitan areas of New York, New Jersey and Texas, but also in less populated communities. Test kits were hard to find at first, but the supply problem has mostly been remedied. However, the time it takes to deliver results is wanting, according to health-care professionals toiling on the front lines.

The ability to test and get rapid results needs to be in place before there can be any talk of reopening the country. Without a vaccine, without a protocol in place to protect Americans from a resurgence of the disease, testing must be readily available and at the top of everyone’s list.

Trump, as the great diabolical divider of America, sidesteps this issue. He can only view the nation as an us-against-them war, and he demands absolute loyalty while he lies and misrepresents the facts that are a matter of life and death for thousands of Americans.

Not even the deadly COVID-19 virus could move Trump to act in a conciliatory fashion to bring the country together to fight it.

In Trump’s warped worldview, the only phrase that matters is “divide and conquer,” no matter how high the death count climbs.

His words and actions would leave the Apostle Paul and sensible Americans everywhere shaking their heads in disbelief.