Schools across America are shut. Students, teachers, parents need help. But where’s Betsy?

EDITOR’S NOTE: One reality of journalism in the modern era is that many editors and reporters had to move on to other careers when the newspaper business took a downturn. The author of this report is one such example.



By DENISE SHABAZZ

As an educator, COVID-19 has upended my world with around the clock virtual meetings and finding the best ways to support, reach, teach and engage students in a relatively new platform: online learning.

But what’s troubling to me, as well as other teachers, is where is Education Secretary Betsy DeVos?

At a time when student laptop computers are the educator’s equivalent of ventilators, a lifeline connecting stay-at-home students to learning, this vital technology isn’t promised to poorer school districts. At a time when Wi-Fi hot spots can help a poor child connect to the outside world, it’s not promised in districts that do not have the rich Title 1 federal funding needed to aide these families.

Yes, Betsy, the Digital Divide is real.

Let’s be honest, some districts do not want the stigma attached to being labeled a “Title 1 school.”

But in times like these, federal funding, is what’s needed.

Yes, yes, I know you and Donald only care about religious, charter and private schools. But I’m sure you know that parents of ALL schools are about ready to lose their collective minds trying to hold down a job AND teach their displaced children under quarantine. So enough of trying to appease your conservative base by piling money to charter and religious schools.

Pandemics require immediate funding for ALL schools

Again, I ask, where are you Betsy?

Now, to be candid, the Department of Education isn’t required to solve all the ails of public schools. Much like the way the Tenth Amendment of our Constitution allows states’ rights, powers lie in the respective state school boards — not the federal government.

Our nation is no stranger to catastrophe, maybe not on the level we’re experiencing now, but I’m thinking of a time not so long ago when a catastrophe disrupted schools in the South. It was called Hurricane Katrina, and it hit New Orleans on Aug. 23, 2005. Although President George W. Bush was roundly criticized for his federal response to the disaster, he and Education Secretary Dr. Rod Paige responded to Katrina’s impact with $1.9 billion to help schools that were forced to take in thousands of displaced students.

We’re witnessing another such time, an unprecedented time, when we need the federal government to help.

Betsy, Donald, America’s students and teachers need you.

Where are you?