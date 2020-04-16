‘Mutiny on the Bounty’ might be Trump’s very best idea

Wikipedia tells us that there have been three “Mutiny on the Bounty” movies, the first in 1935, starring Clark Gable and Charles Laughton; the second in 1962, starring Marlon Brando and Trevor Howard; and finally, the one in 1984, starring Mel Gibson and Anthony Hopkins.

I have no idea which movie Donald Trump was referring to when he came up with his ridiculous “Mutiny on the Bounty” twit that compared the actions of responsible state governors to mutineers. But before any of the movies came “The Bounty Trilogy,” three novels written from 1932 to 1934 by Charles Nordhoff and James Norman Hall, and I’ll bet my last stimulus dollar that Trump never read a word. Since he never reads anything, including reports of a coming pandemic, I think my money is safe.

The trilogy comprises three books: “Mutiny on the Bounty,” “Men Against the Sea” and “Pitcairn’s Island.” I read them for the first time shortly after unearthing the trilogy from a dusty, subterranean shelf in the old Brock’s Book Store in San Antonio, Texas, probably 40 years ago. I read the trilogy while on summer vacation on the Texas Gulf Coast, the words washing over me as I sat alone on a fishing pier, the waves adding ambiance as they crashed against the pilings.

They remain among the best books I’ve ever read, sparking a lifelong interest in seafaring novels during the age of sail. If the great writing weren’t enough, my old hardback copy also features the fabulous illustrations by N.C. Wyeth, which helped bring the whole story to life.

With all that in mind, it is with some sense of regret that I now present “Mutiny on the America.” My sincerest apologies to the memories of Mr. Hall, Mr. Nordhoff and Mr. Wyeth, but the following might provide cheap entertainment and a vision of loveliness for sensible Americans forced to hunker in the bunker during Trump’s Quarantine of Incompetence.

‘Mutiny on the America’

(BEING THE EYEWITNESS ACCOUNT OF FIRST OFFICER MIKE PENCE)

Shortly after daybreak I was awakened by someone shaking me roughly by the shoulder, and at the same time I was aware of loud voices, Mr. Trump’s among them, and the heavy trampling of feet on deck.

Adam “Pencil Neck” Schiff, the House Intelligence Committee chairman, stood by my hammock with a pistol in his hand, and I saw House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, holding a musket with the bayonet fixed, stationed by the arms chest which stood on the gratings of the main hatch: At the same time two men, whose names I do not remember, rushed into the berth, and one of them shouted, “We’re with you, Pencil Neck! Give us arms!” They were furnished with muskets and hurried on deck again. Stephen Miller, whose hammock was next to mine in the larboard berth, was already up and dressing in great haste.

“Have we been attacked, Miller?” I asked; for my first thought was that the America must have drifted close to Wuhan, China and that we had been boarded by the savages.

“Put on your clothes and lose no time about it, Mr. Pence,” he replied. “They have taken the ship and Captain Trump is a prisoner.”

Aroused suddenly from the deepest slumber, with dreams of Mother gyrating seductively beside my hammock, I did not even then grasp the meaning of what he said, and for a moment sat gazing stupidly at him.

“They’ve mutinied, Pence!” said Miller. “Good God, Pelosi! Are you mad? Have you any conception of what you’re doing?”

“We know very well what we’re doing,” she replied. “Trump has brought all this on himself. Now, by God, we’ll make him suffer!” Pelosi shook her musket in menacing fashion. “We’re going to shoot the dog!” she said.

Turning my head, I saw Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at the rear entrance to the berth. Even as I looked, Mitch McConnell appeared behind her, dressed only in his trousers, his hair standing awry and his pale face considerably paler than its wont. “Mr. Schiff!” he called.

“Go back, you fat swine, or I’ll run you through the guts!” Whitmer shouted.

Without weapons of any sort, there was nothing that Miller and I could do but obey their orders. Both Schiff and Pelosi were powerful Democrats and we should have been no match for them even had they been unarmed. Whitmer, too, had shown herself to be a patriot by demanding protective equipment for hospital workers in her state. I immediately thought of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a man as quick in action as in decision, but I knew there could be no hope of his still being at liberty. He was the officer of the morning watch and had doubtless been rushed and overwhelmed at the very outset of the mutiny, even before Trump had been secured. Catching my eye, Miller shook his head slightly, as much as to say, “It’s useless. There’s nothing to be done.”

We dressed in short order, and Schiff then ordered us to precede him along the passage to the fore ladderway.

Captain Trump, disgustingly naked except for his shirt, and with his hands tied behind his back, was standing by the mizzenmast. Cuomo stood before him, holding in one hand the end of the line by which Trump was bound and in the other a bayonet, and around them were several able Democrats. Schiff then said to us, “Stand by here. We mean no harm to either of you unless you take part against us.” He then left us.

Miller and I had taken it for granted that Schiff was the ringleader of the mutineers. As already related, he had been severely punished by Trump in the wake of House impeachment proceedings. I knew how deeply he hated him, and it was conceivable that such a man could goad himself even to the point of mutiny. But that Cuomo could have done so, no matter what the provocation, was beyond anything I could have dreamed of as possible.

As we approached the spot where Trump was standing, I heard Cuomo say, “Will you hold your tongue, sir, or shall I force you to hold it? I’m master now, and, by God, I’ll stand no more of your abuse!” Sweat was pouring down Trump’s face. He had been making a great outcry, shouting, “Fake News! You must follow my orders! Only I can solve coronavirus! I’m doing a terrific job!” at the top of his voice.

“You mutinous dog!” he yelled. “I’ll see you hung! I’ll have you flogged to ribbons! I’ll . . .”

Cuomo placed the point of his bayonet at Trump’s throat with a look in his eye there was no mistaking. “Slit the dog’s gullet!” someone shouted; and there were cries of “Let him have it, Mr. Cuomo!”

“Throw him overboard!”

“Feed the bastard to the sharks!” and the like. It was only then, I think, that Captain Trump realized his true situation. He stood for a moment breathing hard, looking about him with an expression of incredulity on his face.

“Mr. Cuomo, allow me to speak!” he begged hoarsely. “Think what you do! Release me — lay aside your arms! Let us be friends again, and I give you my word that nothing more shall be said of this matter.”

“Your word is of no value, sir,” Cuomo replied. “You have made 16,241 false or misleading statements since this voyage began. Had you been a man of honour things would never have come to this pass.”

“What do you mean to do with me?”

“Shoot you, you bloody rogue!” cried Pelosi, shaking her musket at him.

“Shooting’s too good for him! Seize him up at the gratings, Mr. Cuomo! Give us a chance at him with the cat!”

“That’s it! Seize him up! Give him a taste of his own poison!”

“Flay the hide off him!”

“Silence!” Cuomo called, sternly; and then, to Trump: “We’ll give you justice, sir, which is more than you have ever given us. We’ll take you in irons to Rikers Island . . .”

A dozen protesting voices interrupted him.

Immediately the deck was again in an uproar, all the mutineers clamouring against Cuomo’s proposal.

“Let me guard him, Mr. Cuomo!” Whitmer cried. “I’ll watch him like a cat!” She skipped up and down in front of Trump, brandishing her weapon.

“Oh, you rogue! You old villain! You’d flog us, would you? You’d steal the nurses’ PPE, would you? You’d not give us any ventilators, would you?”

The men cheered wildly. “Lay on, lass!” they shouted. “We’ll back you! Give him a jab in the guts!”

“You and your Mr. Kushner! A pair of swindlers, that’s what you are! Cheating us out of our protective equipment! You’ve made a pretty penny between you! You old thief!”

“What’s your plan, Mr. Cuomo? We’ve a right to know,” said Whitmer. Cuomo turned and looked at her. “Mind what you’re about, Whitmer!” he said quietly. “I’m master now! Lively, men, with the launch.”

I had been so intent in watching the scene of which Trump was the centre that I had forgotten Miller. We had become separated, and while I was searching for him Cuomo saw me for the first time. He came at once to where I was standing. His voice was calm, but I could see that he was labouring under great excitement.

“Pence, this is my affair,” he said. “Not a man shall be hurt, but if any take part against us it will be at the peril of the entire ship’s company. Act as you think best, but if I were you I’d start praying like a son-of-a-bitch!”

“What do you mean to do?” I asked.

“I would have carried you, Trump and the rest to Rikers Island as a prisoners. But that is impossible now; no responsible Democrat would have it. He shall have the launch to go where he chooses. You, Mr. Miller, Mr. McConnell, Kushner, and Gaetz shall go with him.”

“In God’s name, Mr. Cuomo!” I said. “What is it you do? Give up this madness.”

“It is too late, Mr. Pence,” he replied, coldly. “I have been in hell for weeks past, and I mean to stand it no longer.”

“Do you mean to set us adrift?” McConnell asked.

“We are no more than nine leagues from North Korea here,” Cuomo replied. “In so calm a sea Mr. Trump will have no difficulty in making it. After all, he knows all about navigation. To hear him tell it, he’s the very best navigator.”

“I suppose that Captain Trump will take us there,” McConnell said. “But I don’t much relish the prospect of meeting any more North Koreans like Little Rocket Man. Their friendliness is of a kind that we can well dispense with.”

Stephen Miller had finally been located from where he’d been hiding below decks and was shoved roughly into our group.

“Mr. Pence,” he said, “we know whom we have to thank for this.”

“Yes, our unlucky stars,” McConnell replied.

“No, Miller, you contemptible Nazi!” shouted Pelosi. “You have Captain Trump to thank for it! He has brought it upon us all of you by his damnable behaviour during his nightly coronavirus press conferences!”

The breeze was still so light as barely to fill the sails, and the clews of the mainsail and foresail went smoothly up to the quarters of the yards. The yards were now squared and the braces made fast. With half a dozen men holding the launch inboard, she was hoisted, swung out over the bulwarks, and lowered away.

One of the first men ordered into her was McConnell. Miller followed next, then Gaetz and myself. All of us were shedding tears and crying for mercy. At the last, Kushner turned to Cuomo, clasping his hands imploringly.

“Mr. Cuomo, what have I ever done that you should treat me so?” he exclaimed. “In God’s name, permit me to stay with the ship!”

“We can dispense with your services here,” Cuomo replied, grimly. “Into the boat!”

“Now, Mr. Trump, there is your boat,” Cuomo said. “Go into her at once, sir!”

“Mr. Cuomo,” Trump said, “for the last time I beg you to reflect! I’ll pawn my honour, I pledge you my word never to think of this again if you will desist. Consider Ivanka!”

“No, Mr. Trump. You should have thought of your daughter-wife long before this if you ever wanted to grope her again, and we well know what your honour is worth. Go into the boat, sir!”

With his hands freed and once more in command, though only of his ship’s launch, Trump became his old self again.

“I know you to be a bloody scoundrel!” he shouted, shaking his fist in Cuomo’s direction. “But I’ll have vengeance! Mind that, you ungrateful villain! I am the commander-in-chief! What I say goes! I’ll see you swinging at a yardarm before two years have passed! And every Democrat with you!”

It was getting on toward 8 o’clock when the launch had been cast off. Shortly afterward, the breeze, from the northeast, freshened, and the America gathered way quietly, slipping through the water with a slight hiss of foam. Trump and the launch became a mere speck, seen momentarily as she rose to the swell or as the sunlight flashed from her oars. Within half an hour she had vanished as though swallowed up by the sea.

Our course was west-northwest, toward competence in government free from Captain Trump.