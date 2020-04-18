Trumplandia: April 11 — 18, 2020

The Idiot King Edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

FiveThirtyEight Poll: 44.0% — down from 44.4% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 46% — up from 43% last week

Morning Consult Poll (4/12/20): Trump’s Handling of Pandemic — 45% Approval

For the purpose of creating conflict and confusion, some in the Fake News Media are saying that it is the Governors decision to open up the states, not that of the President of the United States & the Federal Government. Let it be fully understood that this is incorrect…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2020

All Hail?

The week of our Trump — April 11, 2020: After more than a month of living under stay-at-home orders, cabin fever has begun to set in for all Americans, even the president.

In fact, stuck in his residence at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue this week, Donald Trump, a man with his own private jet and real estate around the world, found himself a hostage of his own half-baked thoughts and it made him stir crazy.

At a time when the number of Americans infected with the novel coronavirus soared above 700,000 and deaths climbed to 37,000, the nation’s leader became unhinged enough to question the Constitution and grant himself imaginary “total authority.”

He was King!

He was wrong!

Questioned during his daily press gaggle on April 13, a flustered President Donald J. Trump spun delusions of grandeur that granted him power over every state in the union, over science, and seemingly over the universe itself as he sought to reopen a closed country during a global pandemic. During a testy exchange with a reporter who questioned his ability to reopen states currently living under stay-at-home orders, Trump said::

“The president of the United States has the authority to do what the president has the authority to do, which is very powerful. The president of the United States calls the shots. When somebody’s the president of the United States that authority is total and that’s the way it’s got to be.”

Trump, of course, promised to supply the media with the version of the Constitution that spelled out his new powers later in the news conference, but later never came.

The next morning while alone with his cell phone, Trump was again consumed by cabin fever and the silly thoughts poured from him and onto social media. This time he took to the high seas and fancied himself the captain of a great seafaring vessel and he was in charge of the nation’s governors who were all members of his crew. Those who dared to buck his demands where deemed mutinous.

He would help the mutineers — after all, they needed him — and he would deal with the attempts of his unruly underlings to take over the ship. He was Captain Bligh.

The next day, the Idiot King announced he was halting funding to the World Health Organization (WHO) in the middle of a global pandemic. He rewrote history to blame the international group for not warning him about the invisible enemy that had been in the news regularly as it ravaged Wuhan, China.

He was mad as hell and he was not going to take this anymore!

Large and in charge, our Marmalade Mussolini had enough of being ordered off the putting greens and into the White House. He would not allow the media, coronavirus or the deaths of nearly 40,000 Americans to ruin what he imagined was “the best economy in history” just weeks ago, or his re-election hopes to dwindle.

Suddenly it was MAGA Time!

He would reopen the nation’s economy by the force of his will, even though he didn’t possess the ability or power to do so. Damn the pandemic! It was time for America to get back to work, ready to or not!

The week began with Trump threatening to fire the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, from the COVID-19 task force. Fauci had appeared on CNN’s Sunday morning talk show and suggested Trump’s slow-footed response to the outbreak might have cost Americans their lives.

Although Fauci dismissed his interview with Jake Tapper as “a poor choice of words,” the week before he said the disease itself would set the timetable for an end to sheltering in place. Trump, however, intended to show him who was really in charge.

On April 16, Trump unfurled his 18-page plan to allow governors to use their power to reopen their states when they felt it was safe.

Branded “Opening Up America Again,” the suggested rules laid out conditions by which individual states could start relaxing some of the strict social distancing rules they’d put in place to protect their citizens. First ensuring infection was on the downswing, Trump reminded the governors they had the power to end the restrictions and get their shuttered municipalities and workers back to work:

“We must have a working economy. And we want to get it back, very, very quickly. And that’s what’s going to happen.”

He said as many as 29 states will be able to reopen “relatively soon,” some before the May 1 deadline he’d arbitrarily set last week. Although he has no authority to enforce or enact them, Trump’s guidelines are expected to put pressure on states to loosen self-imposed restrictions on work and public gatherings, even though most health officials say widespread testing and tracking of the infected is a must before states can safely reopen.

According to the Trump guidelines, states will be expected to open in three-phases. Once it appears infections are lower than the standard set by the CDC, residents must continue to avoid any public space with 10 or more people present.

As has been the case with many states that have closed businesses, residents cannot attend movie theaters, sporting events, sit-down restaurants or bars until the community has reached the third phase of review. Even once evaluated as worthy of phase three, residents are instructed to attend public places only at a reduced capacity.

The nonbinding federal rules drew criticism from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Ca.), who called the guidelines a “vague and inconsistent document” that “does nothing to make up for the president’s failure to listen to the scientists and produce and distribute national rapid testing.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said the guidelines will have no bearing on the timeline he has set for the Empire State, which has the highest amount of infected residents in the world with more than 17,000 deaths from COVID-19.

Cuomo joined governors from New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Massachusetts and Rhode Island in agreeing to coordinate re-opening of their states, but to date will not explore the possibility until after May 15. Governors in the Midwest and three on the West Coast have announced similar coordinated plans.

Cuomo said his conversations with Trump suggested the federal government would not assist with vital testing in New York and in other states because it was too difficult. The governor said Trump has been helpful, but does not understand how he can walk away from an area still actively in the middle of a pandemic:

“The only thing he is doing, let’s be honest, well, it is up the to the states to do re-open. By the way, it was already up to the states. What, are you going to grant me what the Constitution gave me before you were born? It’s called the 10th Amendment and I didn’t need the president of the United States to tell that I’m governor. I didn’t need the president of the United States to tell me the power of the state.”

Minions for the Idiot King

Because in America no president gets elected without supporters, followers of the Idiot King took up the cause to end sheltering in place through various protests around the country. They took to the street in Lansing, Mich., on April 15, but remained in their respective vehicles. Dubbed “Operation Gridlock,” protest organizers clogged the streets of the capital in protest of stay-at-home orders there.

Similar protest were held in Ohio, Minnesota, Virginia, Wyoming, Utah and Kentucky, building a solid resistance to the safety measures that promotes social distancing and staying home from work and school, even though the virus has infected 2.2 million people worldwide and killed 154,266. In the United States alone, the virus has infected an estimated 710,021 and killed 37,158.

The restrictions have brought widespread unemployment in all 50 states. The latest numbers show that 22 million have filed for unemployment.

Trump initially ignored the spread of the disease, calling it a “Democratic hoax,” and then said he expected the virus to just disappear. Dumb Donald refused to issue a nationwide stay-at-home order, instead leaving the matter to the individual states to decide.

Trump hoped the infected states would open last week for the Easter holiday, but most recently said the grand opening could happen on May 1. He criticized governors for banding together to extend resources and for suggesting residents not return to work. He also criticized governors for asking for federal assistance with medical equipment and for funds to fight the contagion. He refers to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.) as “that woman” after he was asked to secure more funding after Michigan was declared to be in a state of emergency.

Whitmer placed her state under a strict, three week stay-at-home order on March 23. The order was extended to April 30th this week, touching off the protests in Lansing. Four state residents have challenged the order in court this week, accusing Whitmer of violating their constitutional rights with the order meant to protect them.

Many of the protesters demonstrating in Michigan this week argue the orders are too stringent and they would like to be able to fish and/or visit their vacation homes without facing a $1,000 fine. The state order has also come under fire from county sheriffs who say they will not enforce the law, to business owners who say they cannot afford to remain shuttered.

Early in the week, demonstrators gathered in Ohio to protest against the stay-at-home order put in place by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine.

DeWine closed businesses and schools after subjecting residents to a stay-at-home order beginning on March 23 and initially ending on April 6. Protesters voiced their displeasure with safety measures this week and called for businesses to reopen and for social-distancing rules to be relaxed despite a rise in COVID-19 cases in Ohio.

LIBERATE MICHIGAN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

Fresh off his “Reopen America” presser, Trump jumped into the fray by backing protesters and calling for residents in states under stay-at-home rules to revolt. Partisan until the end, Trump continued to divide the country and politicize the coronavirus by tweeting that residents in states run by Democratic governors should liberate themselves despite the law.

Trump’s issuance of guidelines spurred Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas to rush to be first to reopen his state in the midst of the pandemic. He said stores could begin selling curbside, that nonessential surgeries could resume, and that state parks could reopen.

In Florida, one of the last states to issue a stay-at-home order two weeks ago, Gov. Ron DeSantis said municipalities could reopen beaches and parks. It was projected that the states of Vermont, West Virginia, Montana and Hawaii could end their restrictions by as early as May 4.

In Alabama, Republican Gov. Kay Ivey said she will rely on Trump’s input to decide if her state will remain closed until the previously scheduled April 30 date. Headed for a predicted surge in COVID-19 cases, Ivey issued her stay-at-home order on April 3. At press time, Alabama had 4,572 active cases and 151 deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

Fox News has reported that more protests are planned in the coming days in Maryland, Missouri, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, New York and New Hampshire.

What’s Up Doc?

This week, as the president shifted his efforts towards reopening states closed to slow the spread of the coronavirus, his top expert on infectious disease, Dr. Anthony Fauci, continued to walk a fine line.

Fauci, who appeared on a Sunday morning talk show on CNN and later on the Fox News show “The Ingraham Angle” with Laura Ingraham, continued to push for testing and fought the good fight for science among those who refuse to believe the danger posed by COVID-19.

Fresh off an apology for comments that suggested an earlier response would have saved lives, Fauci was less-than-apologetic on the Ingraham show, where he was pushed by the right-wing hostess on whether he thought the virus would disappear like SARS. Fauci explained that although novel coronavirus is in the same family, SARS disappeared in the midst of development of a vaccine. He said he did not expect coronavirus to just disappear.

“It’s an extraordinarily efficient virus transmitting from one person to another. Those kinds of viruses don’t just disappear.”

However, this week popular television doctors Dr. Mehmet Oz, a heart surgeon, and Dr. Phil McGraw, a former psychologist, grabbed the spotlight from Fauci. Both television personalities appeared on Ingraham’s show and made comments that seemed to belittle efforts to flatten the curve on coronavirus infections.

Oz appeared on the April 14 edition of “The Sean Hannity Show” on Fox News and seemed to suggest that schools should be considered a good place to reopen the country during the pandemic because only a small number of children would die:

“Let’s start with things that are really critical to the nation where we think we might be able to open without getting into a lot of trouble. I tell you, schools are a very appetizing opportunity. I just saw a nice piece in The Lancet arguing the opening of schools may only cost us 2 to 3 percent, in terms of total mortality. Any life is a life lost, but to get every child back into a school where they’re safely being educated, being fed and making the most out of their lives with a theoretical risk on the backside, that might be a trade-off some folks would consider.”

The comment sparked controversy and eventually caused the frequent Fox News talking head to backtrack. Oz, in a Tweet on April 16, apologized by video, but further stated:

“I realized my comments on risks around opening schools have confused and upset people, which was never my intention. I misspoke.”

For McGraw, during an April 16 appearance on Ingraham’s television show, he questioned the need to shut down business, schools and limit social interaction, comparing the 37,175 coronavirus deaths in the U.S. in a month to the toll from car accidents, poverty, drowning and other accidents:

“The economy is crashing around us and they’re doing that because people are dying because of coronavirus. I get that, but look, the fact of the matter is we have people dying — 45,000 people a year die from automobile accidents, 480,000 from cigarettes, 360,000 from swimming pools — but we don’t shut down the country for that.”

Completely off the mark on drownings, which were tallied at 3,710 in 2018, according to the CDC, McGraw apologized yesterday for his choice of words. McGraw went on to say he supported shelter-in-place orders and called for widespread testing.

Oz’s and McGraw’s comments come on the heels of comments last month by Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who thought the nation’s elderly, who are most vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19, would be “fine with dying” to save the U.S. economy.